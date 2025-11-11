Editor’s Note: Hello and happy Veterans Day! I’m writing from a dark booth in the corner of a local pub here in D.C. an hour before guests arrive making last minute edits to a last minute draft of Q&A. Paid subscribers— keep an eye out for an alert streaming the event featuring a special guest or two.

Last night ran late, thanks to a perfectly curated D.C. crew celebrating my birthday atop one of the city’s beloved bars stocked with a handsome mix of faces from varied professions. Tomorrow I’ll be on site for the MAHA Summit and squeezing in a private Pentagon tour (with a rather special guide), so stay tuned for updates on both.

I’ll be back to share photos, videos, and highlights from my Palm Beach stopover with the incomparable Mar-a-Lago Club ladies. Expect a quality drop of gossip about what’s dominating dinner table talk among the 1 percent, presidential sightings, pardon whispers, and notes on all of these society scenes, including a glowing review of a newly refined version of Trump’s chocolate cake.

In the meantime, please enjoy a special report from my gorgeous friend (and frequent party guest), Paula Dhier.

“One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well.”

—Virginia Woolf

Meet Paula Dhier, friend and influencer with an impeccable eye, shaped in part by her grandmother, Colette, an interior designer from Laon. Paula is currently building a lifestyle brand that merges fashion, travel, and her love of interiors. She’s my go-to authority for the best cocktails and dining in D.C.—the first person I text for a standout restaurant, an under-the-radar gallery, or the perfect happy hour rendezvous. I’m thrilled to welcome her to HIH to highlight one of her favorite local gems, The Occidental. Hoping this marks the beginning of many more Paula-approved features to come.

Top two: Paula’s IG / Bottom: Last Night’s Celebration

Paula’s Review

In a city where history is written over lunch and power exchanged over cocktails, Washington, D.C. has no shortage of iconic institutions. Yet every now and then a place emerges that reconnects the capital with its roots while offering something entirely new.

The Occidental is just that—making headlines as one of the newest hot spots in town, though it happens to be one of the oldest restaurants in the area, with a story that began more than a century ago.

Tucked into the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and 14th Street—just a stone’s throw from the White House—The Occidental first opened its doors in 1906. Over the decades it’s hosted presidents, Supreme Court justices, diplomats, journalists, and world leaders. No doubt these walls have borne witness to history shaped over cigars, steak dinners, martinis, and pork chops.

HIH’s Reservation Crew

Sean Spicer, Lynne Patton, Ryan Coyne, Stefanie Spear & Co

Teddy Roosevelt is rumored to have dined here; Woodrow Wilson was also a regular. Its walls, lined with portraits of notable patrons, read like a who’s who of American political life.

But as time marched on, so did Washington. Tastes changed and power corridors shifted. The Occidental, once a buzzing nucleus of the city’s social scene, gradually slipped out of favor among locals.

Diner with Kick Kennedy, Paula Dhier, and Landon Clements

The Food

Now, in 2025, The Occidental is back. After a meticulous renovation and thoughtful reimagining under Starr Restaurants, led by restaurateur Stephen Starr, and a redesign by Ken Fulk, the restaurant has reopened with a handsome new look and a re-energized menu to reclaim its place as a sought-after reservation. It is once again where Washington comes to eat, talk, and be seen.

The interiors fuse historic elegance with contemporary refinement. Classic dark wood paneling and marble floors remain, now paired with sleek lighting, art deco bar accents, and furniture that honors the past while feeling entirely of the moment.

Elevated American cuisine arrives with just the right twist: dry-aged steaks topped with bone marrow butter, Chesapeake oysters on ice, and seasonal sides sourced from regional farms. The cocktail program, led by a rising D.C. mixologist, pairs beloved classics with inventive new creations, and the martini remains king.

The revival of The Occidental is not merely a restaurant comeback; it’s a cultural one. In an era dominated by pop-ups and tasting menus, there is comfort in a space that embraces continuity while allowing subtle reinvention.

The power lunch that bleeds into happy hour has returned. Journalists slip into the back booths to swap scoops, young staffers toast promotions at the bar, and Cabinet secretaries make frequent appearances.

In a city constantly rewriting itself, The Occidental proves that reinvention and tradition are not opposites, but old friends sharing a steak and a scotch beneath dim lighting, alive with conversation, energy, and history.

You can find more of Paula’s world, wardrobe, and recommendations HERE.