Olivia Nuzzi Pt. 2

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Preview6Olivia Nuzzi Pt. 2In conclusion, Olivia reflects on life in exile, literary attacks, and the chaos surrounding her book's release. Jessica Reed KrausDec 12, 2025∙ Paid6ShareListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to House Inhabit to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inHouse Inhabit PodcastWhere pop culture deep dives mingle with quality conspiracy theories, lifestyle highlights, and trending water cooler gossip Where pop culture deep dives mingle with quality conspiracy theories, lifestyle highlights, and trending water cooler gossip SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeJessica Reed KrausRecent EpisodesCandace Owens: Why?Dec 11 • Jessica Reed KrausLIVE With Matt Bilinski: Conservatism as Oppositional CultureDec 9 • Jessica Reed Kraus and Matt BilinskyOlivia Nuzzi Pt. 1Dec 6 • Jessica Reed KrausCandace Vs. TPUSADec 5 • Jessica Reed Kraus and Colonel KurtzEpstein Files With Jay Beecher Pt. 4Dec 1 • Jessica Reed Kraus and Jay BeecherLive With Vicky Ward Oct 1 • Jessica Reed Kraus and Vicky Ward InvestigatesLive with Justine Bateman Mar 12 • Jessica Reed Kraus and Justine Bateman