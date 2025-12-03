“What she did to me, or what she helped Bobby do, was so immoral and crazy that I had to laugh. I find our extreme differences comical. And I am fascinated by the ways in which we are the same, by how our polar differences seem to land us in nearby waters.”

— Olivia Nuzzi

“Like every writer, I’m drawn by unlikely juxtapositions, precisely-dated and once-only collisions between people from different worlds.” — Hilary Mantel

Nobody warned him that he would spend his wife’s birthday defending her to strangers in a DC bar gathered in celebration asking him pointed questions about an alleged affair. He answered honestly: at first he hadn’t trusted her, but over the course of a year his doubts faded. “A long story,” he concluded, in an earnest attempt to satisfy a swarm of DC curiosities wondering why Olivia Nuzzi was still in our lives.

The fallout after the RFK sexting scandal last fall was everywhere, and over the past year many on the outside had been wondering, too. Whenever people asked me, I responded that it was “complicated,” which did little to quell rumors of sinister kind. Incessant scrutiny shaped by unhinged Reddit trolls, disgruntled ex-staff, and sensational podcast hosts produced all kinds of absurd speculation—what proved to be profitable fan fiction—after I dropped the story. In this lapse, theories about our “situation” ranged from undercover Mossad agents gathering blackmail on targeted politicians to lesbian lovers entangled in a convoluted sex triangle whispered about even among the most astute in media.

By now, the man I married was used to outrageous assumptions about us and about our family. What he was not expecting were insinuations from astute media folk that his wife was sleeping with the new West Coast Vanity Fair editor—nor questions about whether he was in on it too. “They kept asking what our arrangement is,” he told me after one such interrogation, slightly amused by the audacity of such salacious assumption.

As ludicrous as it sounds, perverse conspiracy in all its convoluted variations is fair game given the way things transpired. I praised her, then weeks later lyrically staked her. Months later, without explanation, she began appearing in sporadic scenes, seemingly supportive of my endeavors. For those on the outside it made no sense at all—not to anyone in the industry and certainly not to readers who watched in real time as I disparaged her, dragging her reputation in back-to-back hit pieces fueled by fury over what felt like calculated betrayal once her involvement with RFK surfaced, weeks before the election. His most enthusiastic online defender pitted against his disgraced “digital mistress” birthed a wave of tabloid interest. Hits on Olivia became my most viewed articles. Results her ex on same platform is seemingly enjoying now. My attacks were caustic, effective, and cruel—painting her as a two dimensional seductress deranged stalker fueled by bleeding ambition and selfish motivations. I encouraged my audience to join in shaming her. They were happy to oblige. Nicknames I crafted were uncharacteristically vicious. Embracing this role as justified bully, I saw how easily other women joined in verbal barrage.

What nobody saw was the other side of that anger, and how awful it felt not just to participate in, but to orchestrate her public humiliation. With regret came resolution, though a hundred other things unfolded in between. Karma struck with a vengeance, knocking me off a seamless path of “success.” Like Olivia, I was forced to question everything and everyone I loved and trusted, as well as the lasting impact of my own faulty judgment and mistakes. Rattled by humility, I still refused to curate my life and relationships to suit online watchers. My brand had always challenged the narratives of disgraced women. Why should Olivia Nuzzi be any different?

The man she didn’t marry noted in one of his dramatized recaps of their busted love affair, that she had a penchant for crazy people. Admittedly, I do too.

Navigating waves of sadness and rage, I found myself relating to her as the most unlikely kin. Aside from undesirable fate, we also shared an insatiable curiosity for odd and problematic characters ailed by unique complexities: all breeds of madmen, crazed women, rebels and misfits, that lingered outside of politically correct societal contracts. My attraction to controversial forces in culture she seemed to appreciate. Harder and harder to find in today’s overly cautious climate.

Fast forward a year: two writers, aimless in new phase, bonded by dual tribulations and dissected under incomprehensible circumstances, hoping to explain how it came to be. After losing her job, home, fiancé, wardrobe, healthcare, and whatever other threads of stability she once enjoyed as a respected bold font in Georgetown, Olivia has resurfaced with American Canto, her first book—an abstract meditation on Trump’s America—based on her coverage of him over the last decade drafted during a year in exile. She landed 70 miles up PCH from where I reside. Under joint scrutiny, the irony of our parallel paths is worth telling.

The story of our reconciliation is not what you’ve heard. It’s not what you think you’ve heard. It is far stranger, more complicated, and deliriously difficult to recount. On the edge of a new year shaped by enlightened perspective, like many on the fringe of her undeniably chaotic arc, I am willing and wanting to try.

Up ahead, lost chapters will be filled in, and the truth from my side will be shared.

Below is an excerpt from one of Olivia’s journaled musings: reflections of a suburban snapshot she shared with me at some point last year, and a teaser for a two part conversation airing later this week.

“I fell in love with someone, the wrong someone, in the wrong circumstances, and the circumstances were made worse through my decisions, and I have clarity about my error and the errors in judgment that led to my error.” — Olivia Nuzzi

Forgiveness is rarely the root of our downfall. I’d encourage you all to approach with that in mind.