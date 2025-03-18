Good morning and happy Tuesday!

We're on standby today, awaiting the release of approximately 80,000 pages of redacted documents related to the JFK assassination. Anna Paulina Luna shared a link where the files will be available for public review. I’m not sure what to expect—or what revelations might emerge—but if history has taught us anything, it’s that online sleuths will dissect and decode these documents faster (and more thoroughly) than anyone else.

I’ll likely open a chat later to discuss the findings once we’ve had time to sift through them. So keep an eye out for that text alert.

Trump at the Kennedy Center

“You got a lot of reading,” Trump said during a visit to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the cultural and political institution that he took over nearly five weeks ago, installing himself as chairman. “I don’t believe we’re going to redact anything.”

“I said, ‘Just don’t redact. You can’t redact.”

“I never liked Hamilton very much.” — DJT

In other news, the astronauts are headed home, scheduled to land back on Earth tomorrow. Meanwhile, in the world of wildlife, Eagle’s mourning has ended. On March 16 at 6:58 AM, Shadow removed the remains of the deceased eaglet from the nest and placed them outside. Then, at 3:36 PM, Jackie flew off with the remains to an unknown location.

Me? I’ve yet to recover.

As for the Epstein files, their status remains unclear. Initially, the order seemed to be JFK first, Epstein second. Or maybe Epstein was behind UFOs. What we do know is that Pam Bondi fueled the pressure by claiming the files were sitting on her desk, only to fail to deliver them to the public. And with each passing delay, Americans only grow more suspicious.

EDIT: News just announced a 3pm drop for files