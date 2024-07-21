Photos By Denise Bovee

It was a Scorpio full moon back in April when Denise, Jennifer, and Emilie joined me in an orange UFO nestled deep in the desert. We had gathered to podcast about various conspiracies—secret intelligence agencies, global elite takeovers, the whole shebang. The alien costumes were a festive touch. But the topics were enough to keep anyone up at night. Which is exactly what happened.

We were spooked by an alarming noise just as we were about to fall asleep—it sounded exactly like the spaceship door opening via a code box outside. When I jumped out of bed, I caught sight of two cars driving slowly down the dirt road into the distance, one with its lights off.

Emilie and I, already on edge because of the stories Jen told us and because I had stupidly posted the spaceship on IG (potentially giving away our location), started feeding each other's paranoia. The two of us sat frozen with fright for a good 45 minutes, staring out the oval windows and scanning the eerie moonlit landscape for any sign of an intruder. I scanned the shelves looking for a weapon. The best I uncovered was an old umbrella. I was convinced this was the end for us.

Imagine the headlines: "Influencers Murdered After Podcast in the Desert," "Conspiracy Theorists Killed in Joshua Tree."

Thankfully, Denise and Jen were there to balance out our self-induced night terrors. Denise, unshakeable as always, laid there totally calm. “It’s probably just the refrigerator,” she kept saying. She didn't flinch. The sound, as it turned out, came from the engine of the mechanical staircase built into the UFO—a detail the Airbnb host had forgotten to mention.

The Capricorn Full Moon and Apollo's Legacy

Now, with July's Capricorn full moon approaching, it brings the 55th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing—a milestone that should bring pause to celebrate a great American victory. So, do we honor the twelve astronauts who ventured into the great unknown? Or, are we struggling because - as time has passed - a large majority of us suspect it was all a cleverly staged NASA hoax (possibly produced by Stanley Kubrick?)

Whatever you believe, our favorite commentator, Bud Seigel, is here to explain his take — why the lie is sometimes our bigger better victory.

BUD SEIGEL CALLS FRAUD ON MOONLANDING

“We Were Stronger Because of the Lie”

“Why let the Russians beat you to it when you’ve got Hollywood?”

July 21st, Full Moon in Capricorn /Mercury square Uranus; Venus sextile Jupiter, Moon entering Aquarius

Astrologer Hagan Fox with some advice on how to spend a Capricorn full moon:

“Renunciate. Let go of all the karmic baggage you’re holding onto,” — Hagan Fox

Mike, Hayes and Louie Joined Us on The Second Night and We Made it Out Alive. Until next time, Joshua Tree.