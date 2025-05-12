Prison dispatches are rich these days. I’ve earned a reputation as a quality penpal. New inmates keep finding me.

The latest comes from Tallahassee.

After learning what I write about, she asked—of all things: “Are Donald Trump’s hands soft?”

I told her they were. Something I noticed the first time he shook my hand.

“How soft?”

“Softer than any man’s hands. Like silk. Like the hands of someone who’s never changed a tire or dabbled in carpentry.”

That seemed to satisfy her.

In return, she sent updates about our favorite femme fatale, Nancy Novak. According to her, Novak recently transferred in from another unit just to confront a woman who owed her money—and then dropped secondhand gossip from her “dude” in Butner, North Carolina, where her husband is locked up and apparently in a prison band with R. Kelly.

She’s wondering if I want him as a penpal too.