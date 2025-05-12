On the Eve of Diddy’s Trial: A Key Witness is Still Missing
An empty Weinstein courtroom, R Kelly joins a prison band, Kim Novak is assaulting inmates over soap
Prison dispatches are rich these days. I’ve earned a reputation as a quality penpal. New inmates keep finding me.
The latest comes from Tallahassee.
After learning what I write about, she asked—of all things: “Are Donald Trump’s hands soft?”
I told her they were. Something I noticed the first time he shook my hand.
“How soft?”
“Softer than any man’s hands. Like silk. Like the hands of someone who’s never changed a tire or dabbled in carpentry.”
That seemed to satisfy her.
In return, she sent updates about our favorite femme fatale, Nancy Novak. According to her, Novak recently transferred in from another unit just to confront a woman who owed her money—and then dropped secondhand gossip from her “dude” in Butner, North Carolina, where her husband is locked up and apparently in a prison band with R. Kelly.
She’s wondering if I want him as a penpal too.
“Have you ever heard of Mrs. Nancy Novak? She’s the one who hired someone to kill either her husband or her daughter’s husband or something—there’s a whole book about her. Anyways, she’s here and a true GANGSTER lol. She pulled up from another unit the other day to confront someone in here who owed her money and said, ‘What’s up girl? Since you ain’t got what you owe me, go ahead and run me that bar of soap, the deodorant you’ve got right there, and your face towel~!’ It was so crazy!
Anyways, I hope you have a good Mother’s Day. And my dude said if you want the inside scoop on R. Kelly, we could give it to you! Just let us know. My dude said he’s very friendly—and a little touchy-feely if he had to be honest.
Apparently, they’re in a prison band together in Butner, NC. R. Kelly is gray-headed and walks with a cane. My husband says he looks very old and knows his appeals aren’t going as well as he hoped.
Hope you message me and let me know if you liked the gossip. It was my birthday, so my dude told me all kinds of things since we’re able to message!”