“The blunder will haunt Democrats during the next Trump administration.”

— Tom Nichols

November, with all its wildly entertaining twists and drama—only 15% of which I could even share with you—has given way to December, bringing a sleazy but predictable holiday twist: Hunter Biden’s Christmas pardon.

His father, preparing to exit the stage, has tied up the loose ends of his legacy in the most obvious way.

Yes we all saw it coming. Just like we knew Joe Biden was in cognitive decline despite repeated assurances to the contrary. And we knew the laptop was real, even as the media gaslit us. And his replacement was imminent, no matter how often they denied it at live press conferences for months.

So where does that leave our trust in the left?

The outrage isn’t about the pardon itself. As I said, we expected it. Many have admitted they might do the same for their own child. The real betrayal is in the relentless pattern of hypocrisy—a web of lies upheld by a compliant media, political puppets, and blind Democratic allegiance.

This administration has misled us on nearly every critical issue: fabricating Trump’s ties to Russia, distorting January 6, dismissing Hunter’s laptop as a hoax, promoting foreign wars for profit, and downplaying Joe Biden’s overseas dealings revealed in those emails.

During his campaign, Trump vowed to use his second term to investigate and prosecute members of the Biden family. The “full and unconditional pardon” clears Hunter of offenses ranging from 2014 federal tax and gun crimes (for which he was due to be sentenced this month) to any crimes he "has committed or may have committed or taken part in" up until December 1, 2024. Conveniently, it avoids scrutiny (investigation) of the Biden family’s dealings with Ukraine.

As Newsweek noted, independent journalist Nick Sortor wrote: “Joe Biden's pardon for Hunter covers ANY AND ALL illegal dealings he had with Burisma and Ukraine from the past 11 YEARS. Hunter just got away with some of the highest levels of corruption we've EVER seen in the U.S. government.” Greg Price, a Trump 2024 campaign staffer, added: “Truly incredible that Joe Biden pardoned Hunter starting in 2014—the year he was appointed a board member of Burisma. You can't make it up.”

In his statement announcing the pardon, Biden claimed the prosecutions against his son were politically motivated and that Hunter was "treated differently."

This is why the new political map is flooded red. Americans are tired of systemic corruption normalized by the left and compounded by fringe ideologies forced on us by self-indulgent zealots. The pendulum is swinging back—hard.

In 2022, I joined Substack to publish a graphic deep dive into Hunter’s laptop—grotesque photos, damning connections, and disturbing theories—without fear of censorship. After repeated Instagram suspensions for sharing “misinformation,” it was liberating to write freely. Substack offered an open platform to challenge narratives often suffocated by Big Tech interests. Now, the Big Tech Gods are lining up at Mar-a-Lago, bowing to regain Trump’s favor. He’s got everyone, billionaires included, on edge.

RFK Jr. faced even harsher suppression. His accounts were disabled just 37 hours after Biden took office, silencing a million followers overnight as part of the infamous "disinformation dozen." Today, RFK Jr. is a household name poised to disrupt Big Pharma’s stranglehold on health policy.

This deception—years in the making—has finally run its course. Those still denying this gross miscarriage of democracy are willfully blind, clinging to partisan loyalty at the expense of the nation’s greater good. Even my hardcore Democratic friends are starting to see the cracks, though they deflect like parents defending an unruly child—blaming everyone else’s kid for the outcome.

The question remains: Who is going to tell them?

We will.

On the brink of a cultural reckoning, I liken America to an overworked mom at wit’s end, wooden spoon in hand, ready to snap at any moment over the chaos unfolding in her living room. Trump’s return feels like the end of the spoiled-brat era—a shift from indulgent chaos to a higher standard of accountability. Through a paternal lens, he’s stepping into a house in disarray: kids swinging from the rafters, God and gender erased, drug companies stocking the buffet table, and the liberal agenda demanding blind compliance in denigrating traditions that once defined American values.

Come January, no more staged photo ops flashing bare chests celebrating "queer visuality" on the White House lawn. No more fast-food bribes for booster shots. No more legacy media preaching morality while consistently undermining it.

The adults are back in town ready to restore boundaries and reassert values abandoned in a haze of hedonism.

I still lean into fury. Forgiveness will come in time—perhaps under a unique planetary alignment—but not before this corruption is exposed, rejected, and eradicated. Andrew Breitbart’s fiery rants have been on audio repeat in my home for weeks. The intensity of his disgust feels fitting at this stage of the fight. There’s an art to his taunting. At least Candace Owens gets it.

At the end of the day, Hunter’s pardon is just the latest in a long line of Biden-endorsed betrayals. Hunter’s problems have disappeared as easily as Hillary’s emails, and conveniently as questions surrounding the dead chef found floating naked in the waters off Martha’s Vineyard.

The lies and cover-ups won’t hold forever.

Dad’s home. The party’s over. Time to clean up the mess we made while he was away.

On separate note, I recently sat down with journalist Vicky Ward to discuss life post-campaign trail, my shift to politics, and how the media’s perception of me has evolved since then.

I first met Vicky at Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial in 2021 and even then, her curiosity and candor stood out. Reuniting two years later made for a refreshing and insightful conversation. We touched on loneliness, travel, and the personal toll of relentless movement—particularly the challenges of balancing it all in this phase of motherhood.

Her upcoming book on the Moscow Idaho murders promises to be another fascinating addition. I can’t wait to see what she has uncovered over the past year. In the meantime, her Substack is a must-read—be sure to add it to your list!