Let’s just say it’s a welcome break from the McDonald murder hunts and the other filthy headlines dominating this month’s news cycle—FYI, the Diddy files are only getting uglier. In today’s more glamorous update, Don Jr. stepped out with a stunning new woman by his side. Bettina Anderson, a statuesque socialite well-connected in Palm Beach, has been the subject of mounting rumors in town with many locals describing their relationship as an "open secret." Whispers have been circulating for months now, but it wasn’t until this past weekend that the couple stepped into the public eye, snapped by photographers as they left dinner yesterday evening.

As you may recall, still images from my Palm Beach video, where Bettina appeared alongside Don’s ex-wife, Vanessa, were included in a Daily Mail article, further fueling speculation that something was blossoming between Don and Bettina.

What I can offer (as brief testament) is that they do seem happy and genuinely in love. Mike and I found ourselves out in Palm Beach this past weekend after a Mar-A-Lago event, where we witnessed their chemistry firsthand. The occasion? Bettina’s 38th birthday party. Throughout the evening, the two appeared equally smitten, dancing and openly affectionate in front of a local crowd.

Daily Mail broke the news today confirming that the couple’s public outing marked the first time they were photographed together as a couple. Don Jr. had continued to be photographed with Kimberly Guilfoyle until early November, though sources cited in the article claim she was blindsided by the end of their engagement. The two had been together since 2020, buying a sprawling $15.5 million mansion in Jupiter, Florida, and getting engaged shortly after. But now, according to their sources, Don Jr. is spending nights at Bettina’s modest $860,000 townhome in West Palm Beach, just a mile from Mar-a-Lago, where his father’s Winter White House reigns.

Despite the shift, insiders suggest Don Jr. remains on good terms with Kimberly and continues to speak highly of her. However, it’s clear that Bettina Anderson is now the woman by his side—and with their public outings, Palm Beach’s "open secret" has officially been confirmed.