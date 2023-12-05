House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HKCavs's avatar
HKCavs
Dec 5, 2023

"no wonder mass deception is so effective these days", so true and so sad. Yet, you give me hope.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Melissa's avatar
Melissa
Dec 5, 2023

SCREAMING because your life plays out how I envision it😂 spontaneous and incredibly exciting!! This is what happens when you’re authentic and true to yourself, success follows! Massive Aaron Rodgers fan because of the Pat McAfee show-LOVE HIM. Omg I’m so excited for all this coverage I can’t even stand it!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture