Photos by Denise Avalos

“I Can See Why No One Wants to Debate You.”

I hate Vegas.

Never was there a point in my life where an invitation to Sin City was seen as a thrilling prospect. Never was I young and reckless enough to embrace stimulation overload. I've always fretted over chaos, crowds, dirty casinos, and bad geometric carpets. Honestly, I don't know how I ever made it through so many bachelorette parties in my 20s — mine included. Who in the world talked me into that? All I remember about that wild weekend was having to pump between pool parties (I was 26 and Arlo was 9 months old at the time). If I waited too long to release milk between cocktails hours, I ended up looking like an out-of-place porn star floating aimlessly around the Hard Rock pool while my friends racked up drink tabs with adoring balding businessmen.

I also recall losing a friend in our group, and later finding her passed out in the bushes at midnight in a hotel bathrobe, thanks to security help and a golf cart search team.

Another friend emerged from a professional boxer's hotel suite late the following day and sauntered back to us with a bottle of champagne in bikini bottoms and long black hair covering her breasts like a hungover mermaid who'd just won the jackpot on all her sinister weekend goals. "You have to wear a top in the hallway, miss," I remember hearing a staffer say to her when I opened the door to let her in.

The only other dramatic incident that stands out from that weekend was a claustrophobic cat fight that ultimately ended a friendship with one of my nine bridesmaids. Something stupid erupted between us in an elevator. The next day, she flew home and I had to call and cancel the alterations on her salmon-colored satin gown. We never spoke again.

So when the call came in a couple of weeks ago, last minute, asking if I wanted to attend an event in Vegas for Formula 1, I was at first turned off, but also, embarrassed to admit I'd never heard of F1. Even though I don’t follow sports, I knew enough about Danica Patrick to respect her as a fearless female force in a male-dominated industry and liked the idea of her stepping forward to publicly interview RFK Jr. I respect any public figure willing to host a controversial candidate this early in the game when many in her same position want to play it safe. If large crowds and noisy race tracks were involved, so be it.

I accepted the invitation after a short deliberation, and just like that, Denise and I were on a flight to Vegas the next day with the added promise that if we extended our stay, we would be granted access to another special event hosting Tucker Carlson as featured speaker.

Live From The Sushi Place At Caesars Palace

Once we arrived in Vegas, we quickly changed out of travel sweats and rushed to make it to the sushi place at Caesars Palace to watch the live recording of Danica and Bobby.

At the bar, we spotted and stopped to talk to slick-haired Wyatt from team Kennedy. He travels with Bobby to film events along campaign stops. Every time we run into him, he's smiling and generous, sharing whatever ideal camera angles he's discovered. In this conversation, he revealed to us that he likes order and is trying to stress less about being late or missing flights—concerns I respect but don't relate to because I thrive in disorder and am unfortunately often late.

He pointed us to a pathway that led to a platform offering an elevated view to watch Danica interview Bobby.

"How can our kids or the typical American homeowner win a bidding war with BlackRock? … BlackRock wants to be everybody's landlord and everybody's neighbor. But I'm not going to let that happen." - RFK Jr.

From above, I sat and accepted every tiny sushi sample passed my way on serving trays while silently judging how many people in attendance were glued to their phone screens while Bobby broke down the gradual denigration of the middle class, implicating corporate ownership overtaking the housing market and pointing to BlackRock and Vanguard as greedy investors in the U.S. real estate market. He spoken in depth about the topic, explaining how these big companies are snatching up a significant number of houses and making it more and more difficult for average people with families to compete in a cut-throat real estate market, while causing housing prices to rise continually, outrageously.

His point: institutional investors will soon own most titles on single-family residences that should be available to everyday Americans. Our kids won't be able to afford houses unless some drastic changes are put into action.

Watching the death of the American dream unfolded on a stage constructed in this pretty mid-century haunt with half the audience's attention aimed at a phone, I sat there thinking, no wonder mass deception is so effective these days.

At the end of the interview, laced with startling statistics to prove the middle class is under serious threat, Danica said to Bobby, "I see now why no one wants to debate you."

"I had a very special opportunity to interview @robertfkennedyjr in front of a live audience and the podcast I will release in a couple weeks. What a kind, thoughtful, smart, and passionate man. It was mind blowing! • It was also qualifying night at the track!”

-Danica Patrick IG

Upstairs, we met a handful of women who were in attendance after seeing my post about F1 on Instagram the day before. All of them blonde, friendly, wealthy, and super excited to meet us. All Orange County locals.

The six of us talked briefly about their thoughts on Kennedy. A couple were newly excited about him as a candidate and came to the event wanting to learn more about his policies. One, though, had a vague critique- he talks too much “about history."

Another was primarily completive of how a neutral shirt color complemented his tan. I agreed but confessed I was more smitten with Danica because of the cumulation of her sharply dewy cheekbones, perfect nail color, and black and white houndstooth-patterned blazer she was wearing.

Somehow we landed on the topic of Tucker Carlson. One of the women in this group told us she was good friends with Dana White. Seeing how impressed we were by that name drop, she offered to track him down so we could meet him in Vegas.

Hype surrounding Dana White was fresh from his recent Peloton rant. When he found out the company had pulled their ads from Theo Von’s podcast This Past Weekend after Theo interviewed RFK Jr. on his show, White vowed to pull every Peloton bike out of all his UFC gyms, which he did, with venom that took it viral.

A week before that, Tucker Carlson was seen entering the ring of a UFC fight with Trump, alongside Kid Rock and Dana White. As honoree guests, Trump, Kid Rock, and Carlson (wearing that unforgettable ‘kid on Christmas morning’ grin) walked out together with Kid Rock's “American Badass” blaring on the speakers, coupled with roaring cheers from the crowd. Those 30 seconds set the internet ablaze.

"I want to have all of their babies!!!!" A woman in DMs screamed, in response to my story slides showcasing the trio.

"This is how you win politics," a more reserved follower remarked.

The stunt certainly got everyone cheering in the comments about the potential for a Trump / Carlson 2024 presidential ticket. Yes, it’s a far fetched fantasy. But at this point America deserves cowboy dreams and reverie.

Later That Night . . .

Back at the hotel, after I reposted a few images from the interview, I opened the sweetest message from Danica in my DMs. Come to find out, she's been following my account for a long time and has a circle of equally supportive friends. Reading this made me know the trip, like everything lately, happened for a reason. I may hate Vegas BUT a new budding friendship is worth all the neon horrors I had to endure that night.

Danica: "The only thing missing from my day was getting to meet you! I have been following you for quite a while and love your content. You are the new real media. Thank you!"

In a handful of flattering exchanges, we decided we would arrange to meet at some point along the campaign trail, now that I know she resides in Scottsdale AND makes her own brand of wine.

On Her Love for Rose:

“Former racecar driver Danica Patrick acknowledges that her reasons for offering rosé wine aren’t necessarily classy or politically correct, but they’re true.

“I like to drink it,” said the Scottsdale resident with a laugh.

Patrick collaborated with the Margnat family for Danica Rosé, which is made in Provence, France. She chose the region because it’s the oldest winemaking region in France, where rosé is a specialty and a long-standing way of life. Provence is perfectly suited to make rosé, thanks to the climate, terroir and grape varietals.

“Back in 2006, I took a trip to Napa Valley and thought, ‘Man, it would be cool to have something like this someday,’” she recalls. “In 2009, I bought property and I sold my first bottle in 2017.

“Since then, I’ve been expanding the wine portfolio and just being in the business itself, this opportunity to make a rosé in France came up. I jumped because I love wine and I love rosé. The thread that’s the most important thread is that it is in line with my core values and what I stand for. Those things only grow over time.”

Patrick said as she sheds the things she “has” to do, she’s able to do what she “wants.” Through her wine—or any other project for that matter—she hopes people see two of her key values, which are integrity and authenticity.

“Hopefully, if people don’t like me, they can feel my authenticity,” she said. “I hope they observe that in their own reality. If they have a different opinion—no matter who they are—I’m authentic to them and that can be respected. There’s nothing more authentic than making rosé in Provence, where it originated.”

Besides authenticity, her core values are honesty, truth, effort, commitment, dedication, passion and care. She is passionate about rosé.” — Scottsdale Progress

Coincidentally, Patrick's ex-boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers, is also a big (vocal) fan of RFK Jr. It would become the talking point of a group text that ignited after my friends saw the posting and reposting happening between the two of us, both sides loving our surprise connection. The ladies in the group chat wanted to talk more about her love life, though, wondering if a political season could possibly reunite them.

"I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," he said. "We both were finding our way, learning about different things [and] practicing meditation techniques."

- Aaron Rodgers, People Magazine 2022

Back in April, Rodgers shared a clip of RFK Jr. on a podcast with his friend, Aubrey Marcus.

"I believe he's going to win. … I believe he's going to continue to continue the legacy of his uncle, John F. Kennedy, and his father Robert Kennedy,” the clip read.

Since then, Rodgers has doubled down on his support for Kennedy, officially announcing he has his vote.

"I believe in medical freedom, informed consent, and I'm voting for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. So have a great day everybody," Rodgers told Pat McAfee.

Again, I don’t track sports or sports figures, but the guy called Taylor Swift’s boytoy “Mr. Pfizer” and thanks to that one phrase, he has a lifelong fan in me.

“I Hate To Do This, But Does Anyone Have Tucker’s Number?”

Because our plans changed, and the Tucker event was no longer in the cards for us, I resorted to an internet antic meant as a joke, but sometimes generates big things.

I posted two slides: “I hate to do this, but…” / “Does anyone have Tucker’s number?”

Within 30 minutes, we learned that Tucker was still in Spain and wouldn’t be arriving in Vegas until Monday. His number (and numbers to other contacts close to him) were delivered promptly via DMs.

“Wait till you meet Tucker. He’s the fucking best! Exactly as he is on TV, but funnier and cruder off screen,” a friend of mine wrote.

Another text informed me that Carlson drives a 1940s pickup truck around his home town that belonged to one of grandfathers. “No air no heat.”

“Do you think he’d talk to us about the signature gingham shirts he’s been sporting now for 20 years?”

“OF COURSE.”

January 6th Viewing Party?

As if rotating campaign events weren’t enough, once news broke that footage from the capital would be released to the public, followers assumed I might have time to sit and watch and report on the footage of January 6th on this trip.

“This decision will provide millions of Americans, criminal defendants, public interest organizations, and the media an ability to see for themselves what happened that day, rather than having to rely upon the interpretation of a small group of government officials,” - the teasers warned.

“I don’t know. I’ll figure it out when we get back. Maybe we find a rentable theater in town to host a viewing party?” I suggested in a call to my assistant. “And, maybe we try and get QAnon Shaman and QAnon Kennedy to co-host?”

Upon A Rollercoaster Nightmare

Now. Only Denise could talk me into a Goddamn rollercoaster ride in Vegas. Anyone who knows me, knows how much I hate rollercoasters. Denise, on the other hand, along with casinos and hotel pools, loves herself a cheap touristic thrill. And because I drag her to so many of my preferred places and activities, I figured I’d give in to my stubborn resistence this one time.

However, standing in line for this death trap, I started to regret my surrender. One tequila shot did nothing to knock my anxiety, either. I called for help once I was buckled in, cursing obscenities to try to free myself, all to no avail. Everyone in line just laughed.

Whatever happened in those three minutes took my soul away from my body, injecting me straight up to the scariest track of my life, where all I could do was close my eyes and play dead until it was over (hence, the photo where I look like a corpse buckled into a rollercoaster).

After the ride, I informed a huddled group of staff members that I didn't know how or if I could sue the city of Las Vegas for subjecting me to extreme adrenaline torment, but I promised them all I'd figure it out.

"I was held against my will. Ignored when I screamed to be unleashed from a seatbelt I didn't know for certain was buckled right, then taken upside down on so many loops, AFTER being placed and held captive in the front cart, which I know is known for being the scariest spot on a rollercoaster. I literally could have died. And in this photo my friend has now, that she paid $40 for, I do look dead,” I told the group, whose blank expressions counted, I guess, as a response.

After I (narrowly) survived, we met two guys who happened to be in Washington DC during election night, 2020. They remember the town was eerie and entirely shut away that whole night — no restaurants open. They couldn’t get a sandwich or a pizza anywhere, and they showed us photos of everything boarded up and police huddled in makeshift enclaves all around town.

I assumed these guys were a couple. The rollercoaster photo as souvenir was obviously to blame. After a couple compliments that alluded to them as lovers, one of them said, “we’re not gay. We’ve been friends since childhood.”

Whoops.

Afterwards, we ended up walking around town trying to shake off exhaustion. The roads were mostly blocked off due to the race track formations. One cab driver drove us a few blocks but was bitter over the business lost from F1, an event that turned out to be a big financial flop for locals. He told us they were giving away hotel rooms on the strip for $15 a night after the event failed to fill what was expected. Some of the $3 million dollar packages sold to wealthy fans are already facing lawsuits. Small businesses around town were severely impacted, a claim we witnessed ourselves when we walked around New York-New York and found all of the bars and restaurants empty.

When we asked to sit down at a bar, the hostess couldn’t look us in the eyes to explain that we needed to spend $130 (each) to be allowed into this mediocre bar with a very slim menu.

We settled on pizza slices and a piano bar.

According to new reports, locals are still dealing with ripple effects from the event and all of its failed financial promises. All around town that night, we heard folks calling F1 the “Fyre Fest of Racing.”

Meanwhile, F1 officials claimed the inaugural race boosted the local economy by an estimated $1.2 billion.

It Started Off Rough and Only Got Worse

“A nightmare start to Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, with the opening practice session abandoned early on, has big consequences.

FP1 was red flagged after just eight minutes when Carlos Sainz hit a loose drain cover on one of the city street circuit’s long straights and slowed to a halt in his Ferrari.

Just over 10 minutes later the FIA said the session would not be resumed – a decision that has significant consequences in the worst possible beginning for F1’s brand new, big-ticket event.

The hype, the expense, the attention – there are huge expectations for this grand prix. And this is nothing other than an extremely unfortunate, problematic way to begin.

It is the worst possible start. Fans on-site will surely feel shortchanged at seeing eight minutes of FP1 then being booted out of the circuit before FP2 because of logistical issues.” - The Race.com

After an hour at a sad and empty piano bar, we retired to our hotel room before midnight without connecting with Tucker or being seduced by a single slot machine. The biggest thrill of the night was the dreaded rollercoaster ride. Or, as I call it: “Adrenaline rape.”

Whatever happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, unless you bring a friend who posts a deathly photo of you on a rollercoaster that will now live on the internet forever.

Next Stop: Trump in court + Ojai majestic