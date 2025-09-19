“Extremist forums, dark web pornography, and other toxic online spaces are no longer fringe—they are hunting grounds, actively targeting America’s young people. And it doesn’t take long for vulnerable minds to fall in.”

Happy Friday, everyone.

I’ve got a handful of posts coming your way over the next few days (as I mentioned earlier). Thanks in advance for your patience with the extra inbox drop-ins—just pick and choose what catches your interest.

Up ahead, I’ll be sharing my response to the New Yorker piece on me this week, followed by a deep dive into Charlie Kirk’s death. I’ll break down the facts, evolving conspiracy angles, and everything else circulating right now— giving you a concise update to catch up in one sweep.

Reminder: the discounted rate for paid subscribers is available through Monday. Paid access unlocks everything—articles and chats—so once you upgrade, all the paywalls disappear.

In the meantime, we’ve got a guest post from Theresa Payton, CEO of Fortalice Solutions and the first female White House Chief Information Officer under President George W. Bush.

Please join me in welcoming her to HIH.

P.S. — please share in comments how you manage what your kids access online.

From White House CIO to AI Strategist and Global Cybercrime Fighter.

The tragic loss of Charlie Kirk is a sobering call for our nation to confront the growing challenge of online radicalization. This moment urges us to unite in building safer digital environments and stronger community protections through collaboration and proactive measures. Our young people are being torn from their families through online radicalization, and the danger grows by the day.

The federal investigation into Kirk’s assassination has expanded to explore whether online groups, including some linked to alleged shooter Tyler Robinson, had prior knowledge of the plan. While details continue to emerge, a troubling pattern is clear—one we’ve seen too often. Young people, drawn into divisive online spaces, can become immersed in harmful content, disconnected from reality, and, in some cases, driven toward violence.

This moment calls us to respond with love, faith, and a commitment to healing. We must reach out to those who feel isolated, offering compassion and connection rather than division. We already have the tools to detect threats in online forums and can direct those who encounter hate toward healthier paths. Our shared humanity demands urgent action—not with judgment or fear, but with understanding and resolve to build safer online communities. Together, through empathy and vigilance, we can prevent tragedies and foster hope for a better future.

As a cybersecurity professional, I’ve witnessed this threat grow unchecked for years. Online spaces, much like unfamiliar neighborhoods, can harbor real risks—yet we often grant our children unrestricted access with little guidance. We wouldn’t leave our kids unsupervised in a dangerous area; handing them smartphones before they’ve mastered basic skills can create a similar vulnerability.

Recent controversies, such as lawsuits against platforms like Roblox over inadequate child protections amid reports of grooming and harmful content, show these dangers are not abstract. Parents often ask me, “What is Discord? How do I know if my child is using it?” But the problem isn’t confined to one platform. Out of faith and love for our families, we must foster open conversations, set thoughtful boundaries, and advocate for safer digital environments. With vigilance and community support, we can help our children thrive, not just survive, in this connected world.

Parents, policymakers, and universities often focus on physical safety. Of course that matters. But in 2025, digital health is just as critical. Extremist forums, dark web pornography, and other toxic online spaces are no longer fringe—they are hunting grounds, actively targeting America’s young people. And it doesn’t take long for vulnerable minds to fall in.

For years, I’ve engaged with policymakers, including members of Congress, to highlight the societal risks posed by technology—from AI and deepfakes to online child exploitation. I’ve collaborated with law enforcement to safeguard children and pursue those who exploit digital spaces. Through this work, I’ve seen how the misuse of technology can devastate reputations, families, and lives.

With faith in our shared values and love for our communities, we must act together. By fostering collaboration between families, lawmakers, and technologists, we can create safer digital environments that uplift rather than harm. Let’s channel our collective resolve into solutions that protect and empower, ensuring technology serves as a force for good.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk is a jarring wake-up call. Alongside growing concerns about addictive social media algorithms and children forming emotional dependencies on chatbots, it underscores that online radicalization is not a partisan issue. It’s a shared responsibility to protect our children. Too often, young people are drawn into digital spaces we barely understand, where harmful influences isolate and radicalize them.

Teen tells New York Post AI is “the future of romance”

We must act. Parents need tools and education to safeguard their families. Schools and universities must treat critical thinking, digital citizenship, and online safety as central to their mission. Policymakers must stop pretending this is tomorrow’s problem, or someone else’s problem. It is today’s crisis.

America has always risen to meet its greatest threats. The question now is whether we will rise to meet this one. Because if we don’t, Charlie Kirk’s murder will not be the last.