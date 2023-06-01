House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana's avatar
Diana
Jun 1, 2023

I can see how bananas of a story this is (no pun intended) but if there’s one thing Cubans don’t mess around with it’s food. Throw in politics, and they’ll make your life hell.

Also, I am Cuban 😅🤣

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
Lexi K.'s avatar
Lexi K.
Jun 1, 2023

Jess, imagine if your prison source was actually Ms. Maxwell…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica Reed Kraus
46 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture