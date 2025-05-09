After Casey Means was announced Wednesday as Trump’s replacement pick for Surgeon General, backlash erupted almost instantly. Laura Loomer wasted no time spearheading the firing squad on X, painting Casey as yet another liberal fraud—just one more example, she argued, of Trump’s ongoing vetting crisis. Her contempt for RFK has become something of a personal crusade. She posted old screenshots showing Casey took the COVID vaccine (as did probably 90% of the medical field) and accused their father of writing a transgender-themed children’s book.

From there the usual cycle unfolded: suspicion morphed into online stoning. Another viral storm born from internal attacks on the right.

Back in November, I briefly bought into this conspiracy too. I wrote about it here, then followed up with another piece after speaking directly with several people involved in RFK’s vetting process. Not only did they shed light on the situation—they walked me through the facts, warning that “dark forces” were at play, actively working to undermine Bobby and his picks.

He’s taking on a trillion-dollar industry, I was reminded. Did anyone really think this was going to be smooth?

The supposed “smoking gun”? A children’s book about a gay family friend who died by suicide. I’d be curious to know many of the people dragging it online have even read it?

Outrage spiked yesterday after Nicole Shanahan replied to a tweet by Dr. Suzanne Humphries.

Suzanne wrote: “Dr. Jack Kruse tried to tell us. Mary Talley Bowden was on the podcast too. She knows the deal with Means. Let’s see how this all pans out… I can’t help but think this is a very carefully groomed and selected person. Just about no clinical experience. Talks a great game about everything but vaccines. Feels all wrong. Why? There were so many better choices.”

Nicole responded: “Yes, it’s very strange. Doesn’t make any sense. I was promised that if I supported RFK Jr. in his Senate confirmation, neither of these siblings would be working under HHS or in an appointment (and that people much more qualified would be). I don’t know if RFK very clearly lied to me, or what is going on. It has been clear in recent conversations that he is reporting to someone regularly who is controlling his decisions (and it isn’t President Trump). With regard to the siblings, there is something very artificial and aggressive about them—almost like they were bred and raised Manchurian assets.”

That prompted a reply from @Hollowman777: “Are they running out of people to choose from?”

Nicole shot back: “Here’s the weird thing—no! I’ve heard from incredible people who were offered significant jobs and then, mysteriously, the offers were rescinded by unnamed forces. Thus my concern: the connective fabric around Bobby and the Oval Office has major issues.”

Nicole on Glen Beck: “When frontline doctors—who gave up their careers, their licenses, and their livelihoods to stand against tyranny during COVID—come to me with serious concerns, I listen. We all owe them that. I remain genuinely excited about much of what this administration is doing—it’s been bold and it’s been transformative. But not every choice inspires confidence. And when I’ve raised concerns directly and been brushed aside quietly, I’m left with two paths: stay silent or speak the truth (it’s always *easiest* to sit on your hands and be quiet by the way). I know this nomination is likely to move forward regardless. But I’m also not going to sit by idly and say nothing. People deserve to know concerns were raised—then will judge for themselves based on the information available and the outcomes that follow.”

The main critique is that the Means siblings seemingly “came out of nowhere.” So did this entire movement. MAHA wasn’t even born until the tail end of Kennedy’s campaign. As Bobby’s mission to fix the health crisis gained momentum a wave of new faces from various corners of alternative health emerged—Calley and Casey Means among them.

Conveniently, critics continue to leave out a huge part of their backstory: the tragic death of their mother. She was misdiagnosed, overmedicated, and ultimately died at the hands of the same broken medical system they’re now fighting to reform. Her death changed the course of both their lives, so there is personal stake in this feat.

RFK’s Response to Nicole’s Remarks

Trump on Trusting Bobby’s Pick

The spin on X suggests the Means siblings are frauds — covert operatives sent to protect Big Pharma interests (vaccines). An angle Nicole is actively feeding by insinuating that there’s some shadow force pulling the strings, using Bobby as a pawn in a larger (sinister) plot.

As much as I like and respect Nicole, it’s worth noting this isn’t the first time she’s ignited a viral firestorm for attention. On her August 20, 2024, appearance on Impact Theory with Tom Bilyeu, she dropped the bombshell that she and RFK were considering suspending the campaign to join forces with Trump, claiming that staying in the race would only help Kamala Harris by splitting the vote.

Two days later, Bobby abruptly suspended his campaign on stage in Arizona and endorsed Trump. The appearance was rushed by her remarks, airing before their plan was fully locked in.

My point is: if you support this movement, maybe ease up on embracing every conspiracy spun by people who make a living off viral feuds and suspicion.

I visited RFK at HHS headquarters last week, with some of his team on hand. I’ve never seen him more focused or content. He’s sacrificed a lot to get here and to build a team that matches his desire to reshape health in this country. In this quest, he’s empowered the canceled—and he’s proud of it. I’ll share more from that visit next week.

In the meantime, I’m grateful to have Aaron here as regular (rational) backup on these topics.

Outrage Poorly Spent: By Aaron Everitt:

I hate the mRNA shots, but going to war over the surgeon general is only taking inconsequential potshots at a much deeper question.

I have to say, tuning into the news via X or whatever app is out there is so tiresome. I told my wife the other day that if I had the last twenty years to do over again, I would never have gotten a cell phone. The whole moment by moment drama of every damn thing that comes across the feed is too much for one person’s mind to handle. The hypertension of microdrama is getting tedious. This nomination or that clip from a podcast or the way someone was photographed with the wrong this, that, or the other thing is exhausting. But whatever dopamine receptors are short on being fed in my brain drug me into the latest drama with the Means twins and the anti-vaccine crowd on X. I will say this unequivocally: I hate the shots. Full Stop. I don’t like the measles or polio vaccines, and I certainly have no use for the DNA-altering versions that Dr. Fauci and others have been so gleefully advocating for over the last five years. One of the main reasons I supported Mr. Kennedy in his presidential run and in his move to support Donald Trump was that I want all of these medicines examined. I want the whole system dismantled and the people who have profited from it to be marched into prison. I am no apologist for this stuff, and I resonate deeply with the concerns of millions who say that this practice needs to end.

But Casey Means isn’t going to solve this, and neither would anyone else who would be appointed to this position. It is a rather toothless spot in government. The position was held by military officers up to 1970, and since then has generally had very little impact on the outcomes of public health. Besides the Vice President, it might be the smallest voice in the government. If you think I am wrong, I refer you to the fact that in 1964, then Surgeon General Luther Terry, published a report that smoking was hazardous to people’s wellbeing. Cigarette companies finally came before Congress in the 90s to discuss their role in the deterioration of public health. 30 years of advocacy, even from a position in government, didn’t overcome the money and funding that corporations have. The big picture on this is that our government is a machine fed by the money and wealth generated by corporations. No doctor is going to have the chance, especially from the Surgeon General position, to do much about anything. Think back to any event in our recent history, including COVID, what surgeon general had any real say over anything? From my memory, the last time a Surgeon General who made any real news was in the 90s when Jocelyn Elders advocated for masturbation as a way to prevent AIDS.

Not exactly deep, peer-reviewed science.

The Surgeon General and other positions like it within the government are there to bait the populace into believing that the government is “doing something” about any given crisis. As long as the Washingtonians can point to someone in government as the person who is in charge, they can go right back to building a bigger, more unwindable government.

So last night as I found my way back into the drivel at X, I saw that Nicole Shanahan, whom I genuinely respect and like, took the chance in a post to indirectly accuse RFK Jr. of lying to her about Casey Means. She then pivoted in the same paragraph to suggest that someone besides RFK is running the show in HHS.

Without the slightest bit of intrigue or conspiracy, I will tell you she is correct.

His name is President Trump.

As much as I think the best choice in 2024 was Bobby Kennedy, he didn’t win. He frankly wasn’t even close. Did he help move the needle for the election of President Trump? Absolutely. But make no mistake, President Trump runs his administration. This is Operation Warp Speed’s main advocate, and if we know anything about President Trump, it’s that no matter how wrong he might be, he isn’t backing down from a decision…ever. One of the mistakes that I think we make as RFK supporters is believing that this is secretly Bobby’s government. It is an illusion to think it is and it causes troubles for us over and over again.

Backing all the way out, I don’t think the government is even the President’s government. Not because Trump isn’t running his administration, but because no president ever really runs this monstrosity. Washington is such a tangled web of money, business, bureaucrats, and collusion that between them all, no one gets to the top of this political pyramid without payoffs. This government is no different besides whatever hopium we smoked that gave us that delusion.

Honest Abe has my favorite quote about how the government and elections truly work. After he had been elected, a cabinet member saw him sitting forlorn in his office and he asked him, “What’s wrong Mr. President?” to which Lincoln responded, “There’s not enough tits for the pigs.”

He was implying that the payoffs that people had been promised to help get him elected were too many in number for the actual positions that were available. This is how the system works. I am not surprised by the Means appointment. I have my suspicions about her, as I do about everyone in power. Do I think she’s controlled by the CIA or the Mossad? I highly doubt it. She is disturbingly quiet on vaccines, and that is troublesome, but the reality is that they aren’t going away without proof that they should.

Cigarettes took 40 years of public opinion and pressure to change our relationship to them. They were once perceived as a health benefit in our medical industry, too. Here’s the bigger picture, too:

Why are we working so hard to make sure that the right person for the government is selected? The logic simply isn’t there for me. We saw what they were capable of doing during COVID, and yet we keep begging our abusers not to abuse us. If I break it down logically, I don’t know why I would expect the government to suddenly be my advocate. This is a monster, a hundred-plus years in the making, and it has no interest in changing. Placing someone in a high position like the secretary of HHS, or a window dressing position like the Surgeon General, and expecting them to turn the ship around overnight is quite naive and grossly misplacing of trust.

The drama is self-induced because we rely too heavily on a government that is antithetically misaligned with our interests. They want power, we want them to have less of it. Our reliance upon them drives us to one place only: servitude to them. Every time we elevate these people in stature by our wild and hyperventilating insinuations that somehow they are the outside, insiders, within the Deep State, trying to sabotage the progress at a government department, we place far too much emphasis on the entire system. They should be inconsequential to our lives. I want to build a government that the people in it are nearly nameless, and so marginally consequential that they influence nothing. When we go back to this well to try and elevate each choice, every nomination, or guess what underlying innuendo they mean by a statement, we move further and further away from building a small enough government that can never ruin our lives again like they did during Covid.

It always comes back to our personal responsibility to the moment we live in. We have been trained to always look at the people in government as players on our team. We think that by getting the right recipe together with personnel in Washington, we can win some kind of Small Government Super Bowl. It’s sadly not how the sausage is made up there. Ask yourself this: “If they can keep us fighting about selections and technicals, who is staying in power?”

It isn’t the citizen. It’s the government.

If Casey Means turns out to be a nefarious actor who undermines all of RFK’s work, what will we have on our hands? The same dark government we’ve always had in our quickly dying republic. If she ends up being amazing and marches in the streets against the mRNA garbage, what will we have? A dark government that needs to be shrunk and limited in its power. It can be helpful to have good voices, but in all honesty, I’m not listening to the Surgeon General, and neither is anyone else who is feigning outrage over it.

I might advocate for different solutions for those who are begging the government to stop this. Spend energy on your neighbors, building relationships with them trustworthy enough to discuss these things with them. Volunteer in the nursery at church and talk to the mothers who are there. Resist this stuff with your own children and find ways around the “rules.” I know that the government makes it very difficult for people to live free lives, and that part of why there is such a push to get the right people in place is to ease that burden. But President Trump is surrounded by vaccine advocates. His Chief of Staff has connections to Pharma. Don’t be surprised by his lack of enthusiasm for eliminating vaccines. He thinks, as well as many around him think, they are miracle drugs. Add to that that getting RFK through that gauntlet and through the Senate took a lot of political capital. Trump and RFK are not going to spend any more of it on a window dressing position. They need the Senate to approve the picks. And while I find it ridiculous that we are more than a hundred days in to the administration and Congress continues to be its slow-rolling loserish self, it’s what we have.

All politics is pragmatic at its core. Screaming about it isn’t going to change the nature of it. All change happens by having relationships with others. Conversations and philosophical questioning, provoking and challenging orthodoxy, are the only way to implement change. If cigarettes are our lesson, even the empirical evidence of lung cancer and health deterioration is not enough to overcome the mercantile machine. Advocate for a government that is small enough to have no consequence on your life, not just a better batch of people running it.