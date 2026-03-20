House Inhabit

House Inhabit

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Aimee's avatar
Aimee
20h

Honestly the whole Nick case has rattled something in me since day one. I’m flabbergasted that no other outlet has picked up his story!

I believe that you will get it out there Jessica. Adding the wonderful Drea to the mix will hopefully make people pay attention.

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Missy's avatar
Missy
20h

We should really get Josh Dubin from the innocense project , he’s been on rogan a bunch and does a lot of work with wrongfully convicted felons. Where’s Josh ?!!

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