Greetings from the Spanish Room at Mar-A-Lago, where plenty of fresh Palm Beach society chapters are shaping, and the hunt for the healthcare killer in NYC has us gripped. I’ll be back Monday to unravel all of that, but thought we might take the weekend off to pause for a little twisted fun.
Some people unwind with card games. Others, board games. Denise? She’s obsessed with escape rooms. Me? I’m a sucker for dark, psychological scenarios—best served by candlelight with a bottle of wine on the table.
“Who would you rather?” is my go-to. Have as a neighbor, shopping buddy, the one you’d betray for a price—there’s endless room for debate. And of course, Marry, Fuck, Kill is a classic. But my all-time favorite? The delightfully perverse crashed island crew game.
Here’s how it works: You’ve survived a plane crash on a remote island and need to assemble your ultimate six month survival team. Choose 3 politicians, 2 celebrities, and 1 singer to join your crew.
Now explain why. Who’s the problem-solver? The vibe-keeper? The wildcard you’re likely to pick but regret? Who’s carrying your six-month tropical survival saga on their back?
Drop your picks below—who’s making your cut?
3 Politicians: Pete Hegseth, JD Vance, Tulsi Gabbard - high IQ/EQ veterans who have been in life or death situations
2 Celebrities: Elon Musk, Bear Grylls - world's best builder and survivalist who was in the British special forces
1 Singer: Zach Bryan - great country singer and another veteran
We could probably build a new country out of this group.
I consulted with my 14 year old daughter on this one. (First person that came to mind was Elon, but he's awfully busy and needs to keep doing what he's doing!)
Politicians:
•Vladimir Putin (KGB training; president of Russia for 24 years. And it would give someone else a chance to run Russia.)
•Tulsi Gabbard (former US Representative from Hawaii and Trump's pick for Director of National Intelligence) because of her military experience. She served in combat zones
•Dan Crenshaw (current US Representative. Former Navy SEAL which sums it up.)
Celebrities:
•Bear Grylls (His show Man vs. Wild says it all.)
•Mark Rober who my daughter told me about. He's known for his popular science focused YouTube channel. He's part of NASA's JPL. 59 million subscribers; more than 8 billion views
Singer:
My daughter suggested Taylor Swift. I asked why, because she isn't a Swiftie. She said because everyone will be looking for her! Plus it would probably take her 6 months to sing all of her songs!