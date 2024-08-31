Diana, Pictured on Dodi Fayed’s Yacht a Week Before Her Death

27 Years Ago Today

In the early hours of August 31, 1997, the world lost Princess Diana in a devastating car crash in Paris. She had spent the previous 10 days with Dodi Al Fayed aboard his father Mohamed Al Fayed’s yacht before flying to Paris on August 30. Their stay in the city was meant to be brief, with Diana scheduled to return to London on August 31 to reunite with her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

That evening, Dodi and Diana dined at The Ritz hotel, where they were staying in the opulent Imperial Suite. Attempting to avoid the relentless paparazzi staked outside the hotel, Dodi decided to take Diana to his private flat near the Champs-Elysées.

As they set off, a last-minute change in their route led them through the Pont de l'Alma tunnel, where their vehicle, driven by Henri Paul, crashed while being aggressively pursued by photographers. The impact was catastrophic. Henri Paul and Dodi were killed instantly, while Diana sustained severe injuries and later died in the hospital. In 2015, firefighter Xavier Gourmelon revealed Diana's last words in an interview with The Independent. Gourmelon said that Diana momentarily gained consciousness and asked, "My God, what has happened?"

Her bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, was the sole survivor.

The tragedy was compounded by the chaos at the scene, some paparazzi continued to snap photos even as onlookers reacted in horror. Several photographers were arrested and injured, and the crash has since been a source of ongoing investigation, speculation, and profound sadness for millions around the world.

Yesterday, at the funeral of their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes, the heartbreaking reality of her two estranged sons was on public display. Prince Harry and Prince William were reunited, but reportedly kept their distance — not speaking or even acknowledging each other during the ceremony. According to multiple sources, they sat on opposite sides of the church. This was their first public appearance together since King Charles III's coronation, but the ongoing rift was apparent.