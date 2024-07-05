“They Often Say Elvis Was an MK Ultra Victim. Elvis Was Able to Get Into Altered States of Trance Very Easily.”

If you enjoyed part one of our MK Ultra podcast with Jennifer Carmody, aka "jk ultra," and Green Girl, you're going to love this week's follow up episode. Part 2 dives into the fascinating and shocking world of celebrity mind control. Jennifer calls it "the really f***ked up, disgusting stuff I know everyone's waiting for."

On conspiracy TikTok, you might have seen claims that pop icons like Britney Spears and Kanye West have been "MK Ultra-ed," often mistaken to mean "cloned." In this episode, Jennifer explains what it really means to be "MK Ultra-ed," revealing alleged government operations as twisted as human cloning.

"They can purposely fractal the mind and code each part to act a certain way," Jennifer explains, discussing how elite programmers create opposing alters within a victim's brain.

"One alter can be super obsessed with God, while another might hate God, or even be forced into such horrific acts that it believes God hates them," she says.

"It's like the Kanye situation—one day he's Jesus, and the next he's doing some evil shit."

“What’s happening to these individual mind control victims is what’s collectively happening to society. We’re being traumatized, especially after 2020. Collective traumatization,” — Jennifer Carmody

*Trigger Warning*

Jennifer shares some shocking and horrific theories she’s come across while studying MK Ultra. Some of the books she references have been known to induce psychosis in readers or lead them to believe they were victims of these government programs themselves.

She strongly urges listeners, especially those with a history of trauma or mental illness, to avoid reading these books independently.

