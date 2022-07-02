Greetings!

I’m finally back in California. Ready for a reset after one weirdly colliding tour that took me straight from Virginia, to London, and then New York during peak humidity for the sentencing of Ghislaine Maxwell.

A whirlwind indeed. I’m exhausted, but looking forward to settling back into a slight semblance of routine (as much as summer break with four kids home allows) to continue unraveling each of these layered tales after the rush of non stop travel. I’ll be here this week with at least two stocked updates. First, working to close out the Depp / Heard series, and then to expand on the Maxwell chapters (that are - quite frankly - never ending) So I can unveil an intro to a new story I was alerted to as recently as yesterday evening. Details, names, and timeline of which, I’m still collecting.

Anyway, wanted to swing by briefly to wish everyone a happy holiday weekend. And thank you all for your patience and support! I’m leaving you with a couple updates that caught my eye following sentencing. One from Christina Oxenberg, and another from Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother. With so much more to discuss, as always.

See you soon!

Brian Entin spoke with former Jeffrey Epstein associate and begrudging old acquaintance of Maxwell during the 90’s, Christina Oxenberg (also, Prince Andrew's second cousin) about her thoughts on the sentencing, and the mystery of the unnamed “Epstein eight.”

In the interview, she says believes that “all the deals” have already been made and that Maxwell has likely worked out a secret arrangement on the backend, to land her in a UK prison where Oxenberg predicts an orchestrated escape might be in the cards for her overseas.

Oxenberg is not, and never has been, a fan of Ghisaline. She makes that very clear in every interview she is part of. In fact she is the author of an E Book titled “Trash Encounters with Ghislaine Maxwell.”

In on interview she claims, regarding wealth and status in prison:

"While it may be provocative for people to herald threats of stabbings and maggoty food that await her the next 20 years, the reality of her sentence, justly or not, will be much more comfortable for Ghislaine. She has a vital resource that will make sure she does just fine: support from the outside. Even better [and to her, probably most important], is that that support also comes with fabulous wealth. Money talks just as loudly in prison as anywhere else in the world, in fact even more so, especially to those who don't have it.

Christina also recalled parties she attended were Ghislaine was a guest, referencing her shocking behavior and often inappropriate comments.

"She has a bawdy sense of humor; her favorite topic was always sex – a particular area of interest in prisons – not least of all her own well-documented bisexual experiences," she said. Ghislaine loves to shock, and she does it as much to be entertaining as strategic. She never had a problem working a room and establishing and manipulating power relationships to her benefit," a tactic Christina claims she learned at her late father's knee and was honed by her crimes with Epstein. Some may call it a 'criminal mind,' but that was the world Ghislaine always knew," she went on. She will be more at home in prison than she may even be aware."

Latest response from Ian Maxwell - Via the Spectator