If there’s one thing Trump has honed to perfection (and there are many, but for the sake of this piece), it’s his knack for dramatic political spectacle. His reality-show instincts are on full display currently, building tension and suspense with every move. For newly dedicated spectators like myself, it’s nothing short of thrilling. Funny how things have shifted: eight years ago, I was bedridden for days mourning his presidency, disconnected from the post-election drama. This time around I’m glued to the screen, cheering it all from the sidelines. I love that we wake up not knowing what twist is coming next.

This week brought a fresh wave of high-profile announcements that have sent shockwaves through the political world. Some were expected, others stunning. Picks like Matt Gaetz and Elon Musk have sparked conversations about the shape of the next administration, with roles ranging from Secretary of Defense to Attorney General, and even advisory positions created just for Musk and Vivek.

The selection of Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk has led to the creation of a new “Department of Government Efficiency,” conveniently branded with Musk’s cryptocurrency, DOGE.

“Some of them are designed to shake up Washington,” said Scott Jennings, a Republican and senior CNN political commentator, after Gaetz's surprising pick. “Other choices, like Sen. Marco Rubio for Secretary of State, are more conventional.”

“Matt Gaetz knows exactly what to do with the Attorney General’s office,” said Moskowitz, noting that Gaetz is loyal to Trump and “competent.” He believes Gaetz would be “the most powerful Attorney General in American history.”

What’s certain, is that Trump is stirring the pot by assembling such a diverse and eclectic team, blending political insiders with unconventional voices in culture. It’s like watching a chess match unfold in real time—far more riveting than anything on TV.

Meanwhile, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is taking his own bold approach to cabinet appointments. Rather than following the traditional top-down process, Kennedy is opening the door for public participation through his “Make America Healthy” platform. A friend of mine brought it to my attention last week. She’d been nominated for a role through the platform, which allows Americans to submit candidates for the 4,000 roles in the next administration. “It’s not a super cute or user-friendly site, but it’s a brilliant way to drain the swamp,” she explained.

Through his “Nominees for the People!” platform, Kennedy is inviting the public to suggest, vote on, and discuss potential appointees across categories like “America’s Health,” “Government Efficiency,” “Peace Abroad,” and “Education.” It’s a daring move, designed to restore integrity to government—a vision that echoes Trump’s promises to tackle corruption and inefficiency. As Kennedy said last week, “They have all the money, but we have all the people.” The initiative has already gained traction, with leading figures in health, foreign policy, and education rising to the top of the nomination boards. In the “America’s Health” category, Kennedy himself, Dr. Charlie Fagenholz, and Dr. Sherri Tenpenny lead the charge. Tulsi Gabbard, co-chair of Trump’s transition team, is the front-runner for “Peace Abroad,” while figures like Charlie Kirk and Ron Paul top “Education” and “Economy.”

As for where Bobby will land, theories tend to vary. Some think he should head HHS; others think a czar role would suit him better.

Overall, there’s concern about Bobby being grilled by the Senate. Personally, I think he'd do fine, but that’s not the consensus.

Friends in Text:

“You need to learn about the recess appointment after the end of the year but before inauguration. Trump tried to do recess appointments in early 2017 but was blocked because Schumer or someone sent someone to the Senate to sit there and open business and close business everyday so there was never a recess. But today Thomas Massey said that the Matt Gaetz appointment will be a recess appointment. So whoever the Senate majority leader is has to be in on this decision, so they don't block Trump. Maybe he plans on getting everyone in that way?”

“Ok. Ben Carson is a vegetarian 7th day Adventist who wants meat consumption to go away. He should definitely not be in charge of HHS. People need to get on board with the fact that animal protein is necessary for our health.”

“This is why it's a gamble for Bobby to attempt to snag a role that requires Senate confirmation.”

“If DT’s appointing Matt Gaetz as AG — I feel like he can give Bobby something substantial. I wouldn’t mind Bobby being Secretary of Agriculture or Interior. Because his claim to fame is Monsanto, soil, he was a Hero of the Planet...that may be confirmed more than HHS Secretary. Agriculture for Bobby makes the most sense.”

“Bobby is not used to being the supporting character. It’s actually better for Bobby’s brand not to be appointed HHS because if he’s not confirmed, then that public humiliation is bad. Just take a senior advisor role!”

“I just think for Bobby’s legacy, being put through a growing Senate hearing, would be very bad.”

“Remember — 3.4 pharmaceutical lobbyists for every US senator and congressperson. I do not see how it's possible. These people fund their campaigns by pharma. There's also a multitude of reasons not to subject himself to Senate confirmation hearings.”

“Those Senate hearings will likely be televised live. I would ask Bobby all kinds of personal questions, trick questions… I would just take a senior advisor role and be happy with it.”

“It could be a situation where Bobby sits in front of a bunch of politicians and they grill him for 12 hours. Even though Trump has a majority, Bobby is still controversial. And the Pharma lobbyists are so strong.”

“Anytime they do these hearings, the other side tries to get viral clips of the person acting out or saying something stupid. So they just wear them down for hours. The Republicans did it to Hillary with Benghazi. They needed clips because they knew she was gonna run again. They finally got her to crack and yell.”

Here’s the catch: while Kennedy’s innovative nomination process invites public engagement, it also opens the door to candidates whose ambitions may be more about self-promotion than service to the people.

Enter Melissa Rein Lively, who’s aggressively campaigning for the role of press secretary, despite a controversial public persona. Known for her anti-woke PR firm and a viral incident involving a mask display at Target, Rein Lively has been a fixture at Mar-a-Lago since Election Night, determined to insert herself into the inner circle.

Her strategy is anything but subtle. In fact, her social media posts have become a nonstop parade of self-promotion, tearing down others in Trump’s orbit.

She’s also been hounding the press. Her latest IG stories tease: “Guess who’s being profiled in Politico tomorrow?” “Oh, and I’ll be in Bloomberg tomorrow.” “Just confirmed the location for my victory party. Let’s bring this home!”

“I’m a hair away from the White House. I do think I’m going to get it,” said Melissa Rein Lively, who is waging a social media campaign to be the next White House press secretary. “My sphere of influence goes far beyond people who are paper pushers on the Trump campaign. I work with billionaires. My clients are — I can’t even name who I work with. They own half of Palm Beach.”

“Lively, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based communications professional with experience in the fashion industry, said she has moved into The Breakers luxury resort in Palm Beach while she campaigns for the job. “I’m telling you right now, I’m not leaving here without that press secretary gig,” she said, later clarifying that she is open to “any senior role in the press office, but I think press secretary is best fit.”

“She’s flooded her account with recent photos of herself in and around Mar-a-Lago posing with Roger Stone and with Kennedy.”

“President Trump is flanked by a team of competent advisers who will cut through this gaggle of Gucci-clad grifters like a knife through butter,” said a Republican strategist close to the Trump campaign, who was granted anonymity to speak plainly about the jockeying. “Every administration is beset by up-jumped wannabe advisers, who hope to ride the coattails of power to the top. This iteration’s only distinguishing factor is the sheer amount of botched Botox on display.”

“Holding a position in this administration will require more than fifty Instagram stories of you dining on tuna tartare at Mar-a-Lago,” this person added in an apparent dig at Lively, who has posted pictures of herself dining on the raw fish dish at the president-elect’s Palm Beach resort.”

— Politico

It’s not just about shameless self-promotion. According to multiple sources, Rein Lively may have crossed the line by obsessively detailing Elon Musk’s every move and meal at Mar-a-Lago—possibly violating the club’s privacy code.

To top it off, her Instagram bio now reads, “Future Trump White House Press Secretary.”