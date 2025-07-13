Hello again from the sundeck. It’s 5:40 on a Saturday. I’m just finishing up Vicky Ward’s book. Tune in Monday for a live session where I’ll share exclusive insight into what she uncovered about the Moscow murders.

As a follow-up to this morning’s article, two relevant details have surfaced.

First, a lengthy response from the president in support of Pam Bondi.

Second, confirmation that Bondi was not included on the email chain discussing final edits to the memo leaked to Axios.

Earlier, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche tweeted: “I worked closely with @FBIDirectorKash and @FBIDDBongino on the joint FBI and DOJ memo regarding the Epstein Files. All of us signed off on the contents of the memo and the conclusions stated in the memo. The suggestion by anyone that there was any daylight between the FBI and DOJ leadership on this memo's composition and release is patently false.”

Charlie Kirk replied: “I just got to see the emails myself. This is true and Pam Bondi wasn't on the email chain about the details of the memo.”

I’ve seen the emails now too—three of them, all referencing a file titled “Final.pdf JE.”

July 2, 10:14 a.m. — Kash discussing the draft and why he thinks it’s an effective response.

July 3, 10:31 a.m. — confirming the document is “good to go.”

July 5, 12:34 p.m. — Kash signing off on the final edit.

These communications—and the contacts included—undermine the narrative that Bondi acted alone, and that Dan Bongino and Kash Patel were opposed to the memo’s release.

A noteworthy development for the firing squad on X— dead set on persecuting Pam while casting Kash and Dan as heroic loyalists.

According to my sources, Pam Bondi is still on solid ground with the president. It’s Kash Patel who’s skating on thin ice. And Dan Bongino who’s erratic and explosive BTS.

Sources speaking to Rolling Stone suggest the same thing — behind the scenes are messier than anyone’s letting on.

Three sources—including two former Trump officials—say Patel and Bongino have been privately pinning the Epstein memo fallout on Bondi. Bongino, in particular, took it hard. He reportedly felt Bondi misled the base when she went on TV back in February and teased that the “client list” was sitting on her desk, ready for review. The kind of statement you can’t walk back once the internet’s heard it.

When the DOJ–FBI memo finally dropped and MAGA-world erupted with rage, Bongino was reportedly livid. He and Patel were catching all the heat—and he didn’t think it was fair. According to sources, he raged that their credibility with the president’s most loyal base was getting torched over something Bondi and “others” had orchestrated.

Apparently, the Bondi–Patel tension isn’t new. “Those two do not like each other,” one official said. “It surprises me that there hasn’t been more reporting on that.”

Todd Blanche, Trump’s former criminal defense lawyer turned Deputy AG, attempted to squash the infighting rumors with a post on X Friday: “I worked closely with [Patel] and [Bongino] on the joint FBI and DOJ memo regarding the Epstein Files,” he wrote. “All of us signed off on the contents… The suggestion by anyone that there was any daylight between the FBI and DOJ leadership on this memo’s composition and release is patently false.”

An official quoted by Axios further backed those claims: “The fact is, [Bongino] was for releasing the information with the video and had no problem until he got heat online. Bongino found the video with the missing minute. He vouched for it after a ‘thorough review,’ he said, and he thought this would end the matter. When that didn’t work, he lost his mind and ran out of D.C.”

Megyn Kelly (one of Pam’s loudest critics) added: “I'm sure it's a relief for Pam Bondi to hear the president is still in her corner. Unfortunately, huge swaths of the party are not. She repeatedly misled on Epstein. Then didn't have the courage to explain herself. Suddenly, she's camera shy & no Qs allowed. Good luck!”

A friend of mine woefully concluded: “I kind of feel like this is the day MAGA died.”

Altogether, a mess handled with disastrous approach.

Stay tuned on how things evolve from here.