Last year, Candace Owens used her immense platform to disparage me. I quickly learned I wasn’t alone. In this series, archival writing, court records, media appearances, and first-hand accounts are examined to trace a pattern—how personal grievance and petty fixation are transformed into attention-grabbing drama that feeds her public brand.

In November 2024, a few days after Election Day, I spoke to Candace Owens for the first time.

I had spent more than a year moving away from pop culture and toward politics. As a matter of branding, it was unwise. There were immediate material effects: I lost sponsors, friends, subscribers, and followers. Some of this was natural. A reader who arrived here for insight into Britney Spears or Johnny Depp might have no interest in coverage of government lockdowns, RFK Jr.’s presidential campaign, or Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. But some of it felt like a reflection of the very issues around intolerance and the policing of speech that had made me sympathetic to alternative and right-wing political views in the first place.

It wasn’t about branding. I’m someone driven by curiosity, and sometimes the subjects I pursue align with the curiosities of my audience. Sometimes they provoke disagreement or boycott. All I can do is be honest about what I think and feel at any given moment, and ask that readers either bear with me or engage respectfully when they disagree.

On the phone with Candace that day, my subjects, guided by my organic interest, had converged into a single story, and that story was barreling toward the White House—an outcome I could never have foreseen. I had arrived in Florida to cover the end of the campaign, and when the results broke in favor of the candidate I supported, I stayed. There were parties, brunches, and victory laps. The same gilded, sequined scene with which I had become familiar throughout the year was now gripped by euphoria over an outcome that made them winners once again, and perhaps once and for all.

The call had been arranged by her public relations representative, Mitchell Jackson, whom I had met for lunch in Laguna Beach months earlier. At a tiny table in the sun, overlooking the Pacific Ocean, we discussed his work with Candace and my work here. My readership is a smart mix, independent-minded, skeptical of official narratives, interested in gossip and conspiracies, mainly female. I assumed he saw my newsletter as a good place for his client to promote her new venture.

I was loosely aware of Mitchell before our lunch date. Another friend had considered hiring him for PR months earlier. He had a reputation as a powerhouse in the industry—someone who could turn chaos into profit, operating under the notion that any attention is good attention. Public conflict, in his view, was an easy recipe for virality. My friend described him as an “agnostic, Kamala-loving liberal” and recalled that, during their first call, his pitch involved orchestrating a calculated feud on X with a rival online personality. After deciding he wasn’t the right fit, Mitchell concluded it was probably for the best. She likely couldn’t afford his services anyway.

Public Relations Representative, Mitchell Jackson

“I think Trump is a con man. I grew up in Florida, so I have a pretty good understanding of a con man when I see one .” — VF

Photographs by Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet for Vanity Fair and Scott McIntyre for The New York Times .

Now, it was late in the morning afterglow of Election Night, and I was in my Palm Beach hotel room. Candace was at home in Nashville, where she had moved from Washington a few years earlier with her growing family. We talked about the sorts of things I like to talk about when I have someone like her on the line, to dissolve rigid perceptions: who she was before she became known to the public, what she was like as a child, how she managed her life and responsibilities as a working mother, and her astrological sign as it related to her work ethic—I noted that a Taurus sun is a fierce force.

Mostly, we talked about Donald Trump. Candace was elated by his win. It was proof not just that her beliefs were popular, but that her gut was powerful. She had placed a bet, and the bet had paid off.

It was not the first time.

She had been an ally to Trump during his first administration. In return, Trump had offered his support, complimenting her publicly and granting her access to the White House.

In the East Room, during the Young Black Leadership Summit in 2019, Trump introduced her affectionately: “We’re also joined by a friend of mine. She just got married! Just got married! Candace Owens,” he said. He took pride in her success. “I watched her, I saw her coming, I said, ‘You know, I’m pretty good at star power. I look, and I’d say, ‘That’s a star.’ Every once in a while, I’ll see somebody, you know, it happens about once every five years, that’s all it is, but I’ll be watching—I saw Candace, probably three, four years ago. How long would it be, Charlie, four?” Trump turned to address Charlie Kirk in the crowd. “I saw this woman on television, I said, ‘Man. I don’t want to mess with her. She’s tough. She’s tough.’ Now, I’m not allowed to say it, you know that, I’m not allowed to say it anymore, but she’s also beautiful, so I’ll say that, okay? It’s true, under the #MeToo generation you’re not allowed to say it, so all you guys: Never, ever call a woman beautiful. Please. You’re not allowed to do it. And I’ve kept doing it, and I’ve never been told by that woman never to do it. They just say, ‘Thank you, sir.’”

He invited her onstage. “Candace, would you come up here and say a few words? Would you mind?”

Candace zipped to the front of the room. He shook her hand and kissed her cheek. At the lectern, she returned his compliment: “You know, I was thinking: Every single president that comes into office, after two years, they look so much older. He seems to be the only president that’s getting younger! He has somehow found the fountain of youth. I think he gets up out of bed, it’s the fight. He loves the fight, he really does! We are so blessed, and let me say this: The media, the audacity of them to think that they’re going to impeach our president. No. It’s not happening. It’s absolutely not happening.”

In the end, it happened twice.

Amid the pandemic, she landed a sit-down interview with Trump at Mar-a-Lago (now removed due to it being under the banner of her Daily Wire show), where the ballroom had been staged to resemble the White House. Candace opened as only a friend could. “Everybody talks about January 6,” she said. “I actually want to talk about January 5 to begin.” She emphasized not the violence carried out by rioters attempting to halt certification of the 2020 election, but the violence that had been thwarted when law enforcement discovered pipe bombs near the headquarters for the Republican and Democratic National Committees the previous day.

Trump seemed pleased with Candace—and she with him.

They butted heads, only slightly, when she raised the subjects of “corruption” and “big Pharma,” issues she knew resonated with American mothers. Pressed on masks, he conceded, “I don’t like them,” though he did not acknowledge that his administration and health officials had issued masking recommendations with which he now claimed to disagree. But on the vaccine, Trump responded defensively.

Beyond fraud he attributed to Democrats, he blamed the pandemic itself for the outcome of the 2020 election. Post-presidency, as investigators and lawyers closed in and Republicans began to distance themselves, Trump appeared preoccupied with one thing he stood a chance to control: his legacy. His greatest achievement, he said, was the rapid development and rollout of the coronavirus vaccine under Operation Warp Speed.

I see it now—the Candace-Trump exchange and her skepticism of the vaccine—as a strange time capsule that shows why so many (myself included) respected her at the time.

Early in the evening on March 26, I was standing in the Grand Foyer of the White House in a silk tie blouse, observing the portraits of Abraham Lincoln, Jimmy Carter, Barack Obama, Ronald Reagan, and Bill Clinton. Women were dressed for spring, in their restrained DC alterations to the MAGA fashion worn more freely and fully in Palm Beach.

Someone handed me a flute of champagne. Then someone tapped me on the shoulder. A woman I didn’t recognize.

“Hey!” she said. “Oh my God! Candace is talking about you!”

This is no longer an uncommon development. At the time, though, it was a surprise.

In an essay posted days earlier, I had leveled mild criticism at Candace. In Defense of Gossip was not specifically about her. It was about trust in media. Independent media pundits relied on outrage, conjured outrage, manipulated outrage, and profited from the attention outrage cycles generate. I had trafficked in and profited from it, too. Did it matter if my outrage was real when the effects of translating that outrage into content were the same, and when real people were negatively affected, or even unfairly affected, by it?

I had been thinking about this, as I found myself on the other side of outrage, unjustly framed as an object of scorn during the Epstein binder debacle, tumbling out of the White House with no appreciation for how it looked from the outside, and no understanding that I had been wielded as a human prop—with a political prop in my hand and a political slogan on my head.

My humility in the binder saga helped me see a few things more clearly—about politics, the administration, and the way stories are formed and twisted as they develop. It also clarified my discomfort with being lumped in with personalities I had come to view as political or media performers. Even when I liked them, agreed with them, or could appreciate them, I was beginning to understand that their objectives were often at odds with my own as a writer there to see, experience, and understand. In my media criticism, I name-checked the bro podcasters, Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Candace.

I didn’t second-guess posting what I wrote. Candace was a huge personality whose brand was built on criticizing others—and on receiving criticism in return from all corners of the media. I didn’t expect she would take it personally.

She did take it personally.

I took that personally.

Once she hooked my attention, we traded jabs. I could justify my own contributions and argue that I had been right all along. I’m tempted to do that. The conflict, waged in private DMs, escalated quickly. It wasn’t private for long.

Sources familiar with Candace from the first term were not helpful in defusing the situation. Less helpful was the fact that they were literally in my ear. In the halls of the West Wing, they offered intimate knowledge of her, unflattering characterizations of their experiences with her, insisting that her influence in the political orbit had completely dissolved. They theorized that seeing new media ushered in as she was being cast out was a sting to her ego. I was content to accept the theory.

“Nobody in D.C. cares what Candace Owens thinks about anything,” one of the Trump staffers told me. Others regaled me with stories about her reputation. She was known to charge outrageous appearance fees, they said, and she routinely demanded private jets. More shocking is what they told me next: the president himself had blocked her access because she was perceived as a liability with Jewish donors who believed she was antisemitic.

“All I know is that he is not letting her step foot in this place,” one concluded. “The backlash she brings isn’t worth it to him.”

By midnight, the group from the White House had relocated to the home of a friend who happened to be close with Candace’s husband—Washington is a small town, I have learned, and media is an even smaller industry—and what had begun as a petty exchange had metastasized into a viral spectacle.

One member of the group, Savannah Chrisley, became a lone voice of dissent. Stretched out on a long white couch, still in her gown, she tried to stop me from continuing to engage in the spat. I ignored her.

Before I went to sleep, I fired off one more post: an image of Candace and her husband clad in matching MAGA-themed caps at their wedding reception. I added a snarky remark about how frustrating it must feel to be exiled by Trump after wearing her devotion to him on her wedding day.

The day was over, but the feud had just started.

It would play out episodically.