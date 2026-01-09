House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher Arnell's avatar
Christopher Arnell
2h

Candace can’t just make a point. She has to build a Stalin-level villain first. Facts aren’t enough, so everything becomes an apocalypse. That’s a very Democrat habit, just wearing a different jersey.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica Reed Kraus
DDDAnon's avatar
DDDAnon
2h

I’m so proud of you, Jessica.

Sharing your truth, after all of this time, is something that you did with grace and respect rather than emotion and revenge.

Well done

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Reed Kraus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture