This was “what Charlie would have wanted,” Erika said. But it was not what Candace wanted. All I remember about that day is that it was gray outside in Washington, and it was gray inside my hotel room, when the news arrived from an unfamiliar number: “Charlie Kirk has been shot.”

The person behind the number I didn’t recognize told me they had a child in the crowd at the university in Utah where Charlie had arrived to address students that afternoon. Their child had seen it, or heard it, or knew enough to be certain it had happened.

I rushed to the council I stay in close touch with throughout the day—four women who care about politics as intensely as they care about anything—united in a group chat with a funny name where, just hours earlier, I’d asked whether we were meeting for lunch downtown. My fingers shook as I typed, the words still forming syntax inside a rattled headspace.

JRK: Charlie Kirk shot?$

JRK: ?!?

CJ: I beg your pardon.

JRK: Shot in the head, I’m hearing.

CJ: I’m sorry are you joking?

VS: Oh my god.

CJ: Was he shot or were there just shots?

JRK: I am shaking. People on X say they saw it. I’m scared.

CJ: Can we make sure this is real?

CJ: He is my friend.

CJ: Oh God.

CJ: It’s so bad.

VS: I’m literally sobbing this is horrible

CJ: Oh my God

CJ: Where was he shot

CJ: What part of his body

VS: People running is what I’m seeing. I refreshed the news feed over and over.

VS: I’m sick

VS: Please know, before clicking, this shows it [link].

JRK: I don’t know if I can watch it.

JRK: Let me wait.

JRK: I feel sick.

CJ: I can’t stop crying

CJ: I can’t drive.

Words in text were easy to stretch into doubt. But the scene on video quickly proved inescapable: Charlie, beneath a shaded tent in a white shirt, collapsing after a single shot pierced his neck. Blood pouring like a river out of him. The audience of three thousand students now three thousand witnesses.

It was the president’s eldest son who called to inform him. After the call, according to a source, the president sat still and silent while the room around him dissolved into shapeless horror. When the vice president arrived, the door to the Oval Office closed. “You could hear a pin drop,” the source said.

Fragmented updates pinged through multiple group chats, webbed by some connection to Charlie. As the news spread, the pace of prayer grew frantic, all of us clinging to the improbable idea that he might somehow survive. We prayed on the credibility of every incremental rumor that fed our hope. We prayed for reason to doubt any news that threatened it.

Then it was lost. “I heard it’s over,” one of the women texted. A friend of hers had received a call from the FBI.

Shortly after, the president would be the one called upon to confirm it. “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” he posted.

In the days that followed, I joined those who sought to honor Charlie as he deserved. We set aside grievances. We checked on one another. We talked about we. And we acknowledged how radical it still is to possess our freedoms of expression—to uphold them by expressing our ideas—knowing that expression carries risk. It was no longer possible to ignore those risks because it was impossible to ignore that Charlie was no longer here.

It was the right thing to do. To think bigger than fleeting frictions. To contribute to his legacy by rising to the standard he set for civility.

I let go of lingering resentments. Even those I could rationalize. After months of pent-up anger, the knot coiled deep inside me softened enough to reconsider Candace Owens.

Grief seemed to humanize her. Tears in her eyes, she succumbed to nostalgia. She shared old videos and text exchanges that revealed the depth of affection she and Charlie shared—two college dropouts fused in friendship by shared ambition and steady resolve. Candace, in this light, was no longer just someone who lived inside a screen to torment people like me. She was someone’s friend. She was someone who had lost her friend.

It was easy to give in to hope, to feel as though the Christlike qualities possessed by Charlie could animate the right and maybe the rest of America, too. It was especially easy to feel that way on the floor of his memorial in Arizona, where the Amfest pyrotechnics illuminated the leaders of the administration Charlie elected in a collision of megachurch and MAGA rally ecstasies that exorcised our collective grief for a few hours. When Trump seemed to tire of the somber subject that led him to Phoenix and pivoted to his usual stream of consciousness, rattling off the accomplishments and soon-to-be accomplishments of his White House, it didn’t feel like disrespect. It felt to me, to anyone who knew him, like exactly what Charlie would have wanted.

But this renewed faith didn’t last long. National sorrow was quickly corrupted by suspicion. It was urged on by the federal government’s response to the crime—clumsy, to put it charitably, incompetent, to put it fairly. Still, even if the government had handled everything perfectly, suspicion would have flourished soon enough.

The surge in Bible sales was accompanied by a finger-point-thy-neighbor frenzy that suggested sky-high illiteracy rates when it came to the teachings of Christ. Conspiracies tied to Israel, and to the history of Israeli assassins, proliferated. Which was good news for those in the Israel-conspiracy trade.

Candace shook off her grief posture to position herself as the rigid lead investigator in the case of Charlie’s assassination. The old scenes of friendship were replaced by ready-made memes, mockery, and conjecture. Escalation fed escalation. Crisis fed content. Her tone tuned venomous. Her stare narrowed cold and predatory. On Candace, Charlie’s legacy was degraded, deflated, and repackaged as Untrue Crime that quickly becoming her most successful programming to date.

Her claims grew wilder by the day.

She traded the trashing of celebrities caught in viral lawsuits for a turn at Untrue Crime. Her claims grew wilder by the day. Her rage burned hotter. Her certainty—formed long before evidence—hardened. She dismissed outright the possibility that Tyler Robinson had climbed a stairwell, taken aim, and pulled a trigger. Under the banner of her “investigation,” Candace crowdsourced sensational fragments and stitched them into a conspiracy so sprawling that it seemed anyone not named Candace Owens might be a suspect. Ironic, since her own efforts to monetize the murder would have made her a prime target for investigators assessing the crime by her own standards.

On Candace, Charlie was reborn the leading man to the leading woman of the weekday program. The rest were deemed “fake and gay,” her catchphrase—either active or ignorant participants in a psyop that had taken Charlie from her, and deprived Turning Point of her benevolent influence, before it took Charlie from the world. In her distorted reality, the harm caused by her investigation was justified by the harm she claimed others had caused.

I heard from some of them.

The wife of a Turning Point staff member called me hysterical one morning. Her husband had participated in an event Charlie himself had arranged in the Hamptons, which Candace framed in a sinister light, based on little knowledge and thin connections to any of the influencers invited. It didn’t matter. Where details lapsed, she planted new angles. She identified this woman’s husband as an object of suspicion, and her followers responded by sending him threats.

“She’s getting everything wrong,” the source cried on the phone that Saturday. “How could she do this?”

She’d done it before.

She’d do it again.

Last Wednesday, Candace Owens announced that she had received a cease-and-desist letter from Turning Point USA, now led by his widow, Erika Kirk. She made the announcement on Candace , in an episode titled “IN MY LAWSUIT ERA: Our First ‘Cease And Desist’ of 2026.”

With a gleam in her eyes, she settled into the presentation. The legal threat was framed as just another development in the titillating script of her own heroism, a continuation of a plot that first premiered in the spring, when she was sued for defamation by the president and first lady of France. That lawsuit stemmed from her popular crusade claiming to have uncovered proof that the first lady’s genitals were not what the public assumed— evidence of a biological male who stole an identity, lived a lie, groomed a child, married a political dignitary, and operated under the guise of a CIA operative, among other allegations woven into a narrative she drained dry on a new (independent) platform, after severing ties with her former boss, Ben Shapiro.

“I feel like I should receive an honorary law degree,” she said, noting how much she has learned since she started getting sued. “I’ve definitely learned that there is nothing quite like your first high, right? That first legal letter that you get. For me, after being sued by the sitting president of a foreign country whose husband would like to strangle me with his large, bare hands, any other letter thereafter, it just doesn’t do it. It’s just not the same experience.”

Her goofy tone belied the seriousness of the subject that prompted the arrival of this latest legal document. It was tied to her ongoing “investigation” into Charlie Kirk’s murder, a project launched before his burial and now playing out on weekday afternoons like a grim soap opera. The parties overtly or subtly implicated by her probe include, but are not limited to, the governments of Israel, Egypt, France, and the United States, various Jewish individuals, Turning Point USA, and Erika Kirk.

“This? This, Turning Point USA? A cease and desist? Is that what we’re doing? Is this the chapter that we are on, we’re turning the chapter here to lawfare? This is what’s left?” The loaded term she used, lawfare, refers to concerted use or misuse of the law against political or governmental opponents. “You want us to believe that this is Charlie’s legacy?” she asked.

What she added next was more telling. At least to those of us onto an underlying motive. “In the future,” she said, “Turning Point USA is going to be thought of as the girl that peaked in high school.” The dig was subtle enough, but layered, and personal. Turning Point was in its prime when she—not Erika Kirk—was the woman at the top.

It was through Turning Point and her association with Charlie that Owens lofted from the sidelines of American media to the center of right-wing relevance amid its global revival. She entered the organization in 2017 as director of urban engagement and exited in 2019 as director of communications. More consequential than her rise in the org chart, though, was the rise in status that accompanied it. By the time of her departure, she was a celebrity who counted among her fans her personal hero, Kanye West, and the sitting president, Donald Trump.

More recently, as she has seized on the assassination of her close friend for attention and profit, she has cast Turning Point as an object of scorn and its operatives as potential suspects. The viral conflict has escalated for months as she pursues her hunch that the hand of Israel may have pulled the trigger that sent the fatal bullet into his neck, and that those closest to him may have betrayed him by helping secure a clear aim.

Charlie’s death was a lie, in her telling. His life may have been too—a 33-year psyop connected, tenuously, to the full spectrum of viral conspiracies confirmed and unconfirmed, from MKUltra to GATE. “I am looking around and wondering whether Charlie’s entire life was The Truman Show,” she said. As a friend.

As a friend, she proceeded to recast him as a careless sketch. Charlie went from energetic intellectual, celebrated visionary, and a shrewd business minded man fueled by devotion to God, unmatched in his ability to attract donors and manifest what he imagined, to a bumbling fool incapable of sensing enemies circling his profits. A man too dim to recognize that everyone in his orbit secretly wanted him dead. A list that eventually included his wife. Erika Kirk, also dragged into a role Candace created for her. The conniving ex pageant queen with ice blue eyes and fake tears, blotted and mocked by millions. The mother of Charlie’s children was now at the mercy of Candace, who, buoyed by viral affirmation in this strange self coronation, appointed herself judge of who was good and who was guilty.

In dreams Charlie would appear to inform her. He had been betrayed, she said. By someone close. Someone on the inside. Someone he trusted. And it was up to Candace to solve the mystery, and, ultimately, catch a killer.

Faced with disconnected dots, she sticks to a familiar formula. She hypes “receipts,” but what she actually delivers fails, time and again, to live up to her bravado. Instead, she relies on innuendo to validate shady circumstances, fishy coincidences, and her own intuition about who cannot be trusted. “I just feel like…”she often says.

Every rabbit hole leads inevitably to the Holy Land.

As the ongoing war in the Middle East sparked by the Palestinian terrorist attacks on October 7, 2023 became a stage for an aggressive Israeli military response that opponents call genocide, Charlie offered measured criticisms. He said that while he believed Israel had the right to retaliate, the realities of how Palestinian terror cells operated within the territory meant force would kill civilians; he urged Israel to be mindful of the innocents at risk in the conflict. Then he hosted a debate on the subject. It was classic Charlie: an effort to give a fair hearing to both sides of a contentious issue. Not everyone was pleased. When his decision to “platform” a critic of the Israeli government prompted public and private backlash, Charlie bristled. His life was premised on the belief that open debate was not just good but necessary to maintain an American republic founded on the right to freedom of speech that he made his name exercising.

“I think I have a bulletproof resume showing my defense of Israel,” he told Megyn Kelly in an August interview. He pointed out that he was a Christian who believed Israel’s right to the land to which Jesus would return was decreed by scripture, that his own life had been changed in Israel, that he wanted Israel to win the war, and that his reverence for the Jewish faith was so profound that he was learning biblical Hebrew in order to write a book about the Shabbat.

5 Months Ago . . .

Even with pro-Israel credentials as unimpeachable as his, he had been confronted with accusations and insults intended to provoke him into silence. The intolerance for his tolerance of speech that challenged Israel was “pushing people like you and me away,” Charlie told Megyn, who had faced similar criticisms after she said she was open to the possibility that Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad asset just as she was open to the possibility that he was an asset for US intelligence. Charlie picked up his phone and waved it in the air. “I have text messages, Megyn, calling me an antisemite.” He sounded shocked and offended. “My moral character is being called into question,” he said. The backlash was not small and it was not isolated, he added. He’d received “dozens” of private communications on the subject, some from those with real power. “These are leaders, too… these are stakeholders,” he said.

He tempered his anger to raise his “charitable and generous” interpretation of the situation. “The people that are attacking me are in a hyper paranoid state because they’re at war and war tends to make things black and white and you’re a hammer looking for a nail,” he said. “At the same time, I’m like, but it’s not defensible to be dumb.”

“On some part of the population, you can scold them into silence,” he said. He did not belong to that population, he added, and neither did Kelly or Tucker Carlson. “The more you attack our moral character, actually the more we’re gonna double down in the direction, because screw you, I don’t do it that way.”

The rant had clearly been set up by Megyn Kelly as a means of airing his frustrations. Charlie was furious and eager to expose the source of that fury. She asked, and he unloaded on a public platform. Whom he intended as his specific audience went unsaid.

Candace likes to remind us that it’s nothing personal. She’s pursuing the truth about what happened to Charlie while Turning Point is covering it up. Because she loves him. And she cares about him. And no one else cares enough to do what needs to be done. If publicizing suspicions about the organization and the family of its founder hurts people already broken by an assassin’s bullet, well, maybe the problem isn’t the content or intent of her speech, but the threat her speech poses to anyone with something to hide, like those in Charlie’s inner circle who “betrayed” him, per her dream characterizations. The story she tells positions her as a central character in a tragedy she’s refashioned as more plot in the bigger drama of her own myth. As she tells it, it’s easy to see the conflict she concocted. Candace Owens represents all that was good in Charlie’s life, while newer forces within Turning Point—increasingly, potentially, including Erika Kirk—represent evil. In other words, all those who came after her are fair subject to rotating accusations of murder.

“About forty eight hours before Charlie Kirk died, Charlie informed people at Turning Point, as well as Jewish donors and a rabbi, that he had no choice but to abandon the pro Israel cause outright,” Candace said. “Charlie was done. He said it explicitly, that he refused to be bullied anymore by the Jewish donors.” As she addressed her questions to the organization, she spoke in the third person, a habit she returns to often enough that it registers. The graphic language she chose to describe the assassination, and the callous manner in which she delivered it, landed like a bully’s song. “Can you guys answer? Did he express that? Did he also express that he wanted to bring me, Candace Owens, back because he was standing up for himself? And then did he, conveniently, just forty eight hours later, catch a bullet to the throat before our onstage reunion could happen?”

Candace cited a group text in which Charlie complained about Jewish donors who protested when he invited Tucker to an event. “I’m thinking about inviting Candace,” he wrote. Others in the chat begged him not to. “I’m putting the fire here right at the feet of Turning Point, because I am disgusted,” she said. Turning Point had “allowed Israel to wrangle a narrative that you know is not true… Charlie did not die pro-Israel.”

On Fox News, Erika Kirk addressed conspiracies targeting her and her husband’s organization. “Call me what you want. Go down that rabbit hole, whatever,” she said. “But when you go after my family, my Turning Point USA family, my Charlie Kirk show family, when you go after the people that I love, and you’re making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode going after the people that I love, because, somehow, they’re in on this? No.”

After baiting and then rejecting Turning Point’s invitation to debate her accusations live, the two women agreed instead to meet privately.

The multi hour summit was intended to broker peace. Or perhaps to warn Candace of the legal repercussions that lay ahead if she continued to slander all that remained of Charlie’s world.

Unwilling to face the wrath of her own audience, Candace escalated the war the following day, once again raising doubts about Erika’s leadership at Turning Point and broader doubts about her character overall. After receiving the cease and desist letter from Turning Point, a gleam in her eye, Candace announced that she had been “working on” episodes of her program focused on Erika in order to provide the public with what she knew the rest of the media could not or would not. “Something that tells you who this new CEO really is.”

She hinted the series would mirror what she had done with Brigitte Macron.

Candace devoted this week’s program to the new project. A series. She opened with another “bombshell.” She obtained “LEAKED” audio from an internal Turning Point call in which Erika, two weeks after her husband was assassinated in front of the world, collected herself to address the complex personal and professional concerns facing the organization she had committed to lead out of the shadowed valley of her husband’s murder and toward the bright fulfillment of his prophecy. The call took place exactly eleven days after Charlie’s memorial, and Erika offered her staff resources and encouraged them to take time off. The audio was posted without video to avoid the visual attached: Erika on camera, face swollen from crying, praising their hard work on the event amid the hard circumstances that prompted it, and reciting the metrics of its fundraising and activism success. Donations accrued. Merchandise sold. Voters registered. It was another assassinated man, civil rights leader Medgar Evers, killed by a white supremacist in 1963, who said, “You can kill a man, but you can’t kill an idea.” The numbers proved something of Charlie was still alive, and would stay alive, as long as Turning Point continued at full force serving his vision. It makes sense that Erika sounded relieved. At moments, even happy. It makes sense to me that no single moment of a woman’s voice, nor even fifteen minutes of it—the full length of the leaked call, according to Candace—could possibly reveal anything close to the reality of her experience. This was, Erika said, “what Charlie would have wanted.”

But it was not what Candace wanted.

“It’s the general tone that is off putting. It’s the laughter that is off putting… it’s not even two weeks after watching your husband be assassinated,” she said. “We’re talking about numbers and metrics that have been hit, and ‘my husband’s dead, not to be morbid.’ That is a sentence that I—and this was not my husband, and I had no sort of the type of relationship that she had with him—that I was able to utter. I mean, that’s moving pretty quickly to the acceptance phase. Now, we know everybody grieves differently. In my imagination, I don’t—I just thought she would be more upset. I want to be clear: the overall mood of this call is extraordinarily upbeat, it’s extraordinarily happy, but of course, as the CEO and chairman, she does have to address the elephant in the room, the morbid elephant in the room, if you will.”

The weekday Candace hour concludes with cherry-picked viewer feedback, in the style of The O’Reilly Factor that once ruled Fox News primetime in another era of media-influencer culture. On Tuesday, Candace selected one message from “Adrianna from New Jersey,” who wrote: “Erika plays a role that she thinks men want. She did not have the same values as Charlie and now is peddling back the comment in The New York Times, ‘Who needs a man? Being a single mother is okay.’ That is the opposite of Charlie’s views.”

Candace made a dumbfounded expression. “I can’t justify that comment,” she said. It was not clear whether she was still quoting Adrianna from New Jersey or speaking for herself in response to what Erika had told the Times. “To refer to it as ‘the least traumatizing thing’ is, I think, what bothers me,” she said. “‘The least traumatizing?’ Huh? It should traumatize you, full stop.”

Part 5 is a conclusion: We’ll learn more about what makes Candace an authority on trauma, and its absence. I’ll allow court records, witness accounts, and insights gleaned from months of research, including interviews with more than twenty independent sources knowledgeable about the subject, to inform those conclusions. Stay tuned.