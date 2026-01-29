House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jane in Michigan's avatar
Jane in Michigan
12h

Candace is merciless. To defame a grieving widow, mother of two small children, and cause that widow even more heartache takes a certain moral obtuseness. She sounds as if she has borderline personality disorder.

Reply
Share
Tater1024's avatar
Tater1024
12hEdited

I honestly don’t know how people are trying to say this was a TPUSA setup. In no way, shape or form this atrocious act of violence would have come from internal sources. Those that think that, need to turn to Jesus and reflect on their life and get right with Him

Reply
Share
1 reply
51 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Reed Kraus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture