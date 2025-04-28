As we settle into this next phase of our journey together—juggling politics with culture—I’d like to break up some of the political content with a revived focus on pop culture. Partly because I have a series of partially drafted stories on topics I know you’re eager to dive into: Britney Spears, an update on Amber Heard, Elon’s embryos, a long-shelved conclusion to the Depp trial saga, a deep dive into the real Meghan Markle, my federal prison postcard series, and a few more surprises. All based on exclusive images and insight.

That said, there are some subjects I’ve mentally outgrown. This happens, you know. Kanye West, for example—my interest in him and his antics has turned to ash after he debuted his album cover of a couple clad in matching klansman suits.

My Question is:

Would you prefer these pieces delivered to you as one big, expansive read, or broken into a series of smaller, more digestible installments?

Moving forward, I’d like to arrange them based on the majority’s preference.

Thank you, as always, for your input!

Xx

JRK

Up Ahead: 100 days of Trump / Trevor’s pardon / gossip gleaned from media week in DC / scenes from RFK’s war on food dye