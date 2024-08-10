This past Sunday my phone blew up with some rather disturbing and troubling news regarding reports of my friend Tulsi Gabbard being monitored, harassed and followed by The TSA via their Quiet Skies program. Her targeting began at the end of July and over the course of numerous flights, Tulsi and her husband Abraham were followed by US Air Marshals and Bomb Sniffing Dogs as they traveled through numerous airports. I’d like to say I was totally shocked by this outrageous discovery, but at my core I wasn’t. Tulsi, who has made it her life’s mission to serve our Republic in The Army and expose the inner workings of the corrupt and morally bankrupt permanent Washington establishment Matrix, has made numerous enemies in high places over the years. One cannot help but think the rise of Kamala Harris to become the coronated Presidential Nominee of The Democrats and Tulsi’s courageous and VERY PUBLIC divorce from the party, are not a mere coincidence.

A 2018 expose by The Boston Globe describes Quiet Skies as a “previously undisclosed program, that specifically targets travelers who are not under investigation by any agency and are not in the Terrorist Screening Data Base.” An internal TSA bulletin describes the program’s goal as “thwarting threats to commercial aircraft posed by unknown or partially known terrorists and gives the agency broad discretion over which air travelers to focus on and how closely they are tracked.” The only entity or group that I can think Tulsi is a threat to is the current regime in D.C. and the forces who seek to prop them up into another four years of absolute power.

(Tulsi & Jackman at his 33 rd birthday party. October, 2019. Post & Beam Brewing, Peterborough, NH)

In the aftermath of 9/11, America was totally on edge and for obvious reasons, we had just laid witness to an unprecedented terrorist attack, the worst in our nation’s history. One would understand why such a program might be created to keep an eye out for people who fit the mold of terrorists and seek to harm America. A current Lt. Col in The US Army, former Presidential candidate and four term Millennial Congresswoman does NOT seem to fit that bill. This must lead any rational person to deduce that this is purely the work of politics and maneuvering done from a high level. Perhaps from a salty entity that is still rattled from something that took place five years ago on a debate stage, with the whole world watching.

I had the great joy to be in the audience at The Fox Theater in Detroit, MI on July 31st, 2019. A night where Tulsi made the most of the less than 10 minutes of talk time granted, delivering what many consider one of the most devastating blows in primary debate history. Everyone knew Kamala was a total fraud, but no one had really called her out to her face in such a fierce, direct and based manner like Tulsi. For those who missed it, dig this clip! Now, maybe I’m reaching, and the old debate dust up has nothing to do with any of this. The timing of Kamala becoming one of the most powerful people in American politics coupled with Tulsi being designated a threat, in need of monitoring and harassment at the hands of the state, is just coincidence? If anything, the last couple of months in our body politics has taught us, NOTHING is out of the question and all scenarios need to be considered.

I have memories of former US Senator from MA Ted Kennedy being put on this Quiet Skies watch list, along with the dude who wrote the song Peace Train, Cat Stevens. We live in an inverted reality where things happen that at one point seemed completely beyond the pale but are now par for the course. Normalized in a “reality” marred with an AI generated outrage hellscape of “news” and propaganda. I do not want to see this story buried or forgotten, we need to see a full investigation to pinpoint from where and from whom did these orders come from. Someone in some gross, moldy, archaic government building called in the order and said we must put eyes on this based surfer warrior from Hawaii. She’s stepped out of line one too many times and we need to send a message. That is the only explanation I can think of.

The need for whistleblowers and brave patriots from inside the machine to come forward has never been more vital and crucial. With the release of Julian Assange and acknowledgement that we the people are spied on at every turn, truth tellers have never been more paramount. The Inspector General of Homeland Security (Joseph Cuffari) has a very stark choice to make here. A decision that can side him with the American people and the values enshrined in our Constitution or one that ultimately aligns with an unelected deep state that values secrecy and absolute power over the populace.

I implore all to read this fantastic letter from Tristan Leavitt, President of Government watch dog group Empower Oversight. He lays out in clear language what is going on and the levels of corruption within the TSA, Department of Homeland Security and US Marshals. The First Amendment is like any muscle, it must be used and flexed to work and continue to possess strength. Get loud, speak your mind, use your rights, call your members of Congress, demand justice and transparency.

Eric Jackman is the host of The Jackman Radio Podcast, alum of Tulsi 2020 and former NH Coordinator & advisor to RFK Jr.’s 2024 campaign for President. Follow him on X

