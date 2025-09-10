No matter how hard I tried to escape the close-up—because I know how those images etch themselves into our psyche for years—I failed. One scroll too far, and there it was: a bullet tearing through his neck, his body collapsing in defeat.

At 2:35, a text from someone at the event alerted: “Charlie Kirk shot.” Same stark warning as the Butler update from a source on site who witnessed the bullet that narrowly missed the president’s skull.

For a short stretch, before any trace of it hit X, I froze in my reply. As though pausing to respond might somehow alter reality of what was. I convinced myself, briefly, it couldn’t be true.

By 5:47 in D.C., the flags at the White House were being lowered in his honor. A patriot slain. Thirty-one years old. Father of two. Voice to millions.

One side of the nation sorrows.

Three of my boys called right away, hoping I might offer unique clarity —or correct the news filtering into their newsfeeds. A string of broken hearted emojis came as reply, when I failed to offer them that.

Everyone in my circle is hurting. Enraged. Disoriented. Trying to make sense of an assassination in broad daylight over values deemed dangerous enough to earn a bullet in place of debate. The sight of his limp, blood-soaked body rushed into an SUV, carried by men desperate to keep him alive will haunt us forever.

As of now, the shooter has not been apprehended. Which means someone in Utah a monster armed with a high-powered rifle—escaped the scene and is walking the streets of this city.

At first CNN wondered aloud if the shots were “enthusiastic gunfire” from a supporter. Just like when they once brushed off gunfire aimed at the president as “loud pops.” Even in blatant tragedy on the right, they cannot bring themselves to embrace an angle of compassion.

I spent the day in bed crying. Texting with friends just as gutted, all of us struggling to process this as reality. One predicted this—back to back with the train slaying of Iryna Zarutska, will trigger something terrible. Fury could spill over if conservatives decide they won’t be hunted or silenced anymore. And take action with matched attack, and sharp aim.

I’m heading out now to be with others in the city—all of us on high alert, spooked by the horrors of our timeline. So not to be shocked and scared alone.

Charlie’s Wikipedia has already been edited. Hard new dates sealing off the life of a man who ignited a movement that inspired millions. It now reads: “On September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at a campus event during his organization’s American Comeback Tour, at the age of 31.”

Rest in peace, Charlie. Thank you for your bravery, your fire, your relentless devotion to the cause so many will carry forward in your name.

With love in heartbreak,

JRK

Edit update: Kash Patel just posted that the shooter is now in custody.