Shannon
Patrick Bet David said Charlie Kirk is a mix of Billy Graham and Rush Limbaugh- and I remember thinking that’s exactly right. He cared about politics, but ultimately cared about people’s souls. He never resorted to insults and wanted nothing more than to bring civil discourse back to society. I am thankful for his life and know he heard-Well done good and faithful servant when he met Jesus face to face today. Praying for his family and our country.

Tina kaiser
Charlie Kirk meant so much to me and my family. Through his words, his passion, and his unwavering faith, he helped shape my children’s path—with God at the center, faith as their foundation, and a deep love for family and country.

He was a guiding light for so many of us trying to raise the next generation with conviction and clarity. His voice gave strength to parents like me, who often felt alone in a world that’s drifting further from truth.

My heart breaks for the youth who never had the chance to hear his words—those searching for purpose, unaware of the solid ground he stood on and pointed others toward.

Charlie, may you rest in eternal peace, comforted by the knowledge that you led a crusade of believers who will carry your torch forward. Your legacy will not fade.💔🙏🏼

