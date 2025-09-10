No matter how hard I tried to escape the close-up—because I know how those images etch themselves into our psyche for years—I failed. One scroll too far, and there it was: a bullet tearing through his neck, his body collapsing in defeat.
At 2:35, a text from someone at the event alerted: “Charlie Kirk shot.” Same stark warning as the Butler update from a source on site who witnessed the bullet that narrowly missed the president’s skull.
For a short stretch, before any trace of it hit X, I froze in my reply. As though pausing to respond might somehow alter reality of what was. I convinced myself, briefly, it couldn’t be true.
By 5:47 in D.C., the flags at the White House were being lowered in his honor. A patriot slain. Thirty-one years old. Father of two. Voice to millions.
One side of the nation sorrows.
Three of my boys called right away, hoping I might offer unique clarity —or correct the news filtering into their newsfeeds. A string of broken hearted emojis came as reply, when I failed to offer them that.
Everyone in my circle is hurting. Enraged. Disoriented. Trying to make sense of an assassination in broad daylight over values deemed dangerous enough to earn a bullet in place of debate. The sight of his limp, blood-soaked body rushed into an SUV, carried by men desperate to keep him alive will haunt us forever.
As of now, the shooter has not been apprehended. Which means someone in Utah a monster armed with a high-powered rifle—escaped the scene and is walking the streets of this city.
At first CNN wondered aloud if the shots were “enthusiastic gunfire” from a supporter. Just like when they once brushed off gunfire aimed at the president as “loud pops.” Even in blatant tragedy on the right, they cannot bring themselves to embrace an angle of compassion.
I spent the day in bed crying. Texting with friends just as gutted, all of us struggling to process this as reality. One predicted this—back to back with the train slaying of Iryna Zarutska, will trigger something terrible. Fury could spill over if conservatives decide they won’t be hunted or silenced anymore. And take action with matched attack, and sharp aim.
I’m heading out now to be with others in the city—all of us on high alert, spooked by the horrors of our timeline. So not to be shocked and scared alone.
Charlie’s Wikipedia has already been edited. Hard new dates sealing off the life of a man who ignited a movement that inspired millions. It now reads: “On September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at a campus event during his organization’s American Comeback Tour, at the age of 31.”
Rest in peace, Charlie. Thank you for your bravery, your fire, your relentless devotion to the cause so many will carry forward in your name.
With love in heartbreak,
JRK
Edit update: Kash Patel just posted that the shooter is now in custody.
Patrick Bet David said Charlie Kirk is a mix of Billy Graham and Rush Limbaugh- and I remember thinking that’s exactly right. He cared about politics, but ultimately cared about people’s souls. He never resorted to insults and wanted nothing more than to bring civil discourse back to society. I am thankful for his life and know he heard-Well done good and faithful servant when he met Jesus face to face today. Praying for his family and our country.
Charlie Kirk meant so much to me and my family. Through his words, his passion, and his unwavering faith, he helped shape my children’s path—with God at the center, faith as their foundation, and a deep love for family and country.
He was a guiding light for so many of us trying to raise the next generation with conviction and clarity. His voice gave strength to parents like me, who often felt alone in a world that’s drifting further from truth.
My heart breaks for the youth who never had the chance to hear his words—those searching for purpose, unaware of the solid ground he stood on and pointed others toward.
Charlie, may you rest in eternal peace, comforted by the knowledge that you led a crusade of believers who will carry your torch forward. Your legacy will not fade.💔🙏🏼