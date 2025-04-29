Photos by KORINA MARIE

“We are allowing these companies because of their influence over this body, over our regulatory agencies, to mass poison American children. And that’s wrong. It needs to end, and I believe I’m the one person who’s able to end it.” — RFK Jr.

Here we are —100 days of Trump. Sentiments specifically dedicated to this milestone will be shared later today on IG.

April 22, 4 p.m., at the Hubert H. Humphrey Building

Last week I hit a wall scrolling through an endless sludge of cyber-conflict fueled by pure hostility.

In case you haven’t noticed, there’s a lot of internal conflict brewing in right-leaning media these days (though most political coverage is engineered this way). Most political content is designed to provoke fear and anger because fear and anger drive engagement and outrage spreads the fastest.

Meanwhile, more uplifting facts are often buried and slow and boring to excavate. To keep the clicks spiking, the internet feeds us a steady drip of negativity and suspicion.

Following the news through this lens feels like a black hole for the soul. It’s also warping how we see the world by training us to treat optimism as weakness. We’re become addicted to the formula that makes us feel worse about almost everything.

Collectively programmed to ignore when something is working and to flatten people into caricatures to suit certain narratives.

The spin is always more gripping. Regardless of where it stems.

That is exactly what’s happening with RFK. Watching the internal shift against him from within his own base has been brutal. While a few vocal supporters have turned, he hasn’t strayed. He’s still out there pushing for answers on autism, fighting to get toxins out of our food and water. And whenever he doesn’t frame things exactly the way some people would like, he’s dismissed as offensive or irrelevant — a gripe the mainstream media is all too eager to amplify.

His recent remarks about autism are a prime example. After suggesting that a combination of environmental factors including heavy metals, pesticides, and pharmaceutical exposures could contribute to rising autism rates, the blowback was immediate. Some conservatives accused him of medical fear-mongering. Legacy media pounced, spinning it as ableism. Even former allies online called him reckless for implying that autism rates could or should be reduced at all, missing his broader point about preventable harm.

As Kevin Barry, the father of a profoundly affected child, was quoted: “Bobby Kennedy told people the truth about what we’ve gone through. People want to minimize autism. Make it seem like it’s not that challenging when families dealing with it know the deal and how tough it is. Kennedy spoke out for people who everyone else in the government walked away from years ago.”

The attacks were staggering. But if you actually listened to what he said, it was clear he was not dehumanizing autistic individuals but challenging the toxic environments that may be impacting children’s development in ways we barely understand and demanding answers that too many in power would rather ignore.

Thankfully, those of us paying attention reject the spins. I, probably like many of you who read here, count Bobby Kennedy’s influence as one of the most exciting aspects of these first 100 days. As he often reminds us, he’s here to do what the president asked of him.

Pre-hearing with Vani Hari and Trevor Milton

“I don’t think that we’re going to be able to eliminate sugar, but I think what we need to do, probably, is give Americans knowledge about how much sugar is in their products, and also, with the new nutrition guidelines, we’ll give them a very clear idea about how much sugar they should be using, which is zero.” — RFK

Dr. Mark Hyman and Governor Patrick Morrisey

“At HHS, we do not have good science on all these things, and that is deliberate. That is a deliberate choice not to study the things that are truly making us sick... We need to get a handle on this because if we do not it is an existential threat.” — RFK

Regardless of how it all pans out, what RFK has done is successfully drag the health conversation onto a national stage. MAHA was born from his messaging. He’s the reason people are suddenly (enthusiastically) reassessing their diets—why the country is second-guessing their drive-through choices, questioning how their French fries are fried, scrutinizing the ingredients in their favorite chips, wondering why their sports drinks are fluorescent shades, paying attention to the snacks their kids reach for, and asking why the same foods here have triple the ingredients compared to Europe. We look at our cereal, and we look at our food pyramid differently now—because he made it a national point of focus.

Clean food is not political. I’ve typed that line many times, but I made sure to include it in my stories again the hour before his hearing, hoping people would read it and realize there is no partisan way to spin the benefit of reducing toxins in our lives.

If there’s one thing we should all be able to agree on, I’d assume it’s cleaner food and medicine.

Do we not want to rid our shelves of chemicals?

Do we not want to figure out a way to reduce autism rates?

Have they really convinced anyone that national health and healing are controversial now too?

In an interview last week, RFK seemed baffled himself, musing, “I don’t know why people don’t want to know where autism comes from.”

When you drown out the noise this is very simply a war on health.

Around DC, RFK’s soldiers have become a common sight. They appear and are greeted like celebrities around town. I pass Dr. Oz emerging from a steakhouse. I catch Calley Means in the halls during White House visits. And more frequently now, Vani Hari, who hails from Charlotte, North Carolina, where she lives with her husband and two kids, is finding more reasons to be in town, too.

A week prior, I had been tipped off about the conference and encouraged to fly in a day early to catch Bobby’s secret announcement, his first big live hearing since taking the oath. All I knew was that it involved combating the evils of artificial food dye.

The setting was symbolic: the Hubert H. Humphrey Building, completed in 1977 and designed by Marcel Breuer, long the headquarters of HHS and a centerpiece of U.S. public health policy. Presidents’ portraits line the walls. Named after former Vice President Hubert Humphrey, a champion of civil rights and social welfare programs, the building has seen landmark initiatives from Medicare expansion to today’s push for a cleaner, safer food supply.

At the entrance, three framed faces greeted entrants: Vance, Trump, and Kennedy.

On Site:

Dr. Will Cole // Functional Medicine Practitioner and Author

Dr. Will Cole is a functional medicine expert and best-selling author known for his integrative approach to chronic health issues. He specializes in customizing wellness plans that address inflammation, gut health, and hormone imbalances. Cole is also the host of The Art of Being Well podcast, where he discusses holistic health and modern wellness trends with various guests.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya // Physician, Health Economist, and Public Health Policy Expert

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya is a professor of medicine at Stanford University and a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution. He gained national attention during the COVID-19 pandemic for his criticism of lockdown policies and co-authorship of the Great Barrington Declaration, which advocated for focused protection of vulnerable populations. Bhattacharya is known for his research on health policy, infectious disease, and the economics of healthcare.

Dr. Marty Makary // FDA Commissioner

Dr. Marty Makary is a physician and public health expert serving as the Commissioner of the FDA. He is an advocate for evidence-based health policies, particularly in food safety and patient protection, and has been instrumental in pushing the FDA to regulate harmful additives in food, including artificial dyes.

Dr. Mark Hyman // Wellness Advocate and Founder of Functional Medicine

Dr. Mark Hyman is a renowned physician and expert in functional medicine, focusing on nutrition's role in disease prevention. As a supporter of Kennedy’s initiative, Dr. Hyman has been vocal about the dangers of synthetic food dyes and the need for healthier food policies.

Calley Means // Co-Founder of TrueMed and Health Advocate

Calley Means is the co-founder of TrueMed, a health technology company focused on improving healthcare delivery. He is also known for his advocacy against the processed food industry and has supported efforts to remove harmful food additives. Means has been outspoken on social media about the need to reform the food industry, focusing on transparency and the elimination of dangerous chemicals in consumer products.

Vani Hari (Food Babe) // Food Advocate and Founder of FoodBabe.com

Vani Hari, also known as the "Food Babe," is a well-known food activist who has worked to expose harmful ingredients in mainstream food products. Through her platform she has campaigned to remove synthetic chemicals from food and push for better food labeling and transparency. Hari has been a vocal supporter of Kennedy’s initiative to eliminate artificial dyes, seeing it as a critical step toward cleaner, healthier food.

“Sugar is poison and Americans need to know that it is poisoning us.” — RFK

I found my spot among the media. An impressive crowd had turned up, but I quickly regrouped closer to the stage to secure a better angle for Substack Live in which Bobby, his cappuccino and whispered conversations with Jay Bhattacharya were included in side frame.

After a string of speakers, RFK finally took the podium and dropped a full phase-out of eight petroleum-based synthetic food dyes from the U.S. food supply by the end of 2026.

Joining him were heavy hitters like FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary. Together, they laid out a sweeping plan to eliminate dyes found in thousands of everyday products — everything from cereals and candies to yogurts, vitamins, and snack bars.

Both pointed to the growing body of research linking synthetic dyes to behavioral disorders in kids and carcinogenic effects in animals, arguing the risks far outweigh whatever benefits industry defenders still cling to.

“These poisonous compounds offer no nutritional benefit and pose real, measurable dangers to our children’s health and development,” RFK said to a packed room.

I watched the media locked in pained focus. The spin here would be tricky. The negative aspect of getting poison out of kids’ food is a tall order, but never underestimate their talent for missing the point and running with absurdity over progress every time.

Dr. Makary backed up the plan, hammering the stats: Dye consumption per person in the U.S. has jumped fivefold since 1955. Red 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6 now make up about 90 percent of what’s used, and in case you forgot, most of it is derived from petroleum. Yes, the stuff you associate with gas stations, not granola bars.

Red 3, another petroleum-based dye, was just banned after being linked to cancer. Still, nearly 3,000 products on shelves today contain it.

Makary didn’t bother sugarcoating it: “Science has advanced, but our regulations have lagged far behind. That changes today.”

Naturally, there is already pushback, most loudly from the International Association of Color Manufacturers, who claim the evidence is not conclusive. Translation: It’s bad for business.

“If you buy McDonald’s French fries in our country, there’s 11 ingredients, my understanding. In Europe, there’s only three.” — RFK

How It Will Work

Voluntary Phase-Out : RFK Jr. working with food companies to voluntarily remove toxic dyes by the end of 2026.​

FDA Actions : The FDA plans to revoke authorization for certain dyes like Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange B and will collaborate with the food industry to transition to natural color alternatives.

Natural Alternatives: Companies will be encouraged to replace artificial dyes with natural alternatives like turmeric or beets.

Bobby made it clear the administration is moving forward full speed, and praised companies already working with HHS and the FDA to reformulate products. He teased new transparency initiatives, like an open-source database of all food additives and apps that would let parents scan products instantly to spot synthetic dyes.

“This is about giving Americans the truth and the tools they need to make informed choices,” he said.

While some labeling reforms will need Congress, he noted that public pressure is already pushing the marketplace in the right direction.

Eight artificial dyes commonly found in candy, ice cream, soft drinks, and jams will be eliminated from medications and the nation’s food supply by the end of 2026, according to HHS. He framed the decision as part of a sweeping effort to clean up the American food system.

“Sodas use ‘caramel coloring’ to give them that dark, delicious look. Not to be confused with real caramel, caramel color is the single most used food coloring in the world. It is created by heating ammonia and sulfites under high pressure—a process that produces a cancerous substance called 4-methylimidazole (4-MEI).” — VANI HARI

According to the FDA, these dyes are typically used to offset color loss caused by light and temperature exposure or simply to make foods appear more colorful and fun. The dyes set for phase-out include FD&C Blue Nos. 1 and 2, FD&C Green No. 3, FD&C Red No. 40, and FD&C Yellow Nos. 5 and 6. Authorization for Orange B and Citrus Red No. 2 will also be revoked in the coming months.

In the coming weeks, the FDA is expected to approve four new natural color additives and announce a partnership with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to study how food additives impact children's health and development.

This builds on earlier action under President Biden, whose administration had already set a January 15, 2027 deadline to ban Red Dye No. 3—a synthetic food coloring linked to hyperactivity and potential carcinogenic effects. Now, the Trump administration is accelerating the timeline, urging food companies to meet that deadline even sooner.

RFK has played a pivotal role in this policy shift. In March, he held private meetings with top executives from PepsiCo, General Mills, Tyson Foods, Kraft Heinz, and Kellogg’s, calling for the elimination of all artificial dyes within two years. According to Kennedy, the companies initially resisted the proposal, but the message was clear: adapt or be left behind.

And at a private White House briefing with influencers back in February, Bobby explained to us how several major fast food companies had already approached him wanting support, expressing willingness to reformulate their products and transition away from artificial ingredients.

But his plan is not just about ingredients — it’s about redefining the health conversation itself. As Dr. Mark Hyman put it at the event:

“No parent should have to guess whether the food they are giving their child contains substances banned in Europe but allowed here. No doctor should watch patients suffer from chronic illnesses fueled by outdated food policies.”

"Fundamentally, what Bobby has done is taken over a department that has utterly failed." — CALLEY MEANS

The conversation is already sparking action. As of this week, PepsiCo is rushing to replace artificial colors with natural ingredients after RFK’s warning.

Brands Owned by PepsiCo:

7UP

Brisk

Lay’s

Pepsi

Fritos

Ruffles

Doritos

Mirinda

Tostitos

Cheetos

Gatorade

Munchies

Sun Chips

Pipers Crisps

Mountain Dew

Rockstar Energy

Tropicana Twister

Lipton Brisk Iced Tea

Cap’n Crunch cereals

Smartfood Flavored Popcorn

Aunt Jemima pancake syrups

Jay Bhattacharya

In Conclusion:

If RFK’s timeline holds, eight synthetic dyes could be eradicated within two years, a major shift not just in what goes on America’s plates, but in how the nation understands health, choice, and dietary accountability.

Another uphill battle we should all be rooting every step of the way.

