House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peggy's avatar
Peggy
May 10, 2024

Best pic of all is RFK w Arlo.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
Christal's avatar
Christal
May 10, 2024

I actually find the way his team is trying to raise money has been very creative! To say he’s being “elitist” is quite funny to me… you basically have to be an Elite to afford to run for President in the first place…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture