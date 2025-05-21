House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Denise Cooper's avatar
Denise Cooper
14h

Loved the tour!! Thanks for sharing. So happy they are "shaking things up". That's what we voted for!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Deb Johnson's avatar
Deb Johnson
15h

Loved the RFK tour. And the interview. So glad to hear about protein being important and the food pyramid is messed up. I sure hope he gets the FDA improved! Seems like he’s going the right direction!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture