In Honor of 100 Days of MAHA:

A tour of RFK’s new headquarters filmed during a short trip to D.C. a couple of weeks ago. I’ll be back Wednesday for festivities at the White House marking the 100-day milestone. Paid Subs: Keep an eye out for a live tour of podcast row.

Location Update:

We are entering the New York port tomorrow around 2pm (praying rain in forecast dissolves) after passing and pausing to salute the Statue of Liberty. I’ll share a live link on IG if Wifi permits.

RFK At HHS

His days are crammed with back-to-back meetings, Oval Office appearances, and press conferences—but his lunch hour would work.

I arrived at noon to find him on the sixth floor at his desk with Chinese food, a rainstorm moving in from the distance. Across from him sat Marty Makary and Jay Bhattacharya—both part of a newly formed coalition of formerly canceled doctors, scientists, and health experts now shaping the future of public health in this post-COVID era, thanks to RFK’s bold appointment.

Selfishly, I was seeking an office tour because I was personally curious about the building itself. I also wanted to show readers where our Health Secretary clocks in. I like knowing where our elected officials show up every day and worried he might be stuck in some stale, fluorescent-tinged government shoebox—a practical concern for anyone spoiled by California’s natural light and industrial-chic workspaces.

Much to my relief, I’m happy to report the lighting at HHS is decent. Warm lamps complement the building’s midcentury design, but the windows are far too narrow—an unfortunate, classic Brutalist feature Bobby himself doesn’t seem particularly fond of. Bulky corners block what would otherwise be a beautiful view of the Potomac. Vases of roses wrapped in branded ribbons from foreign dignitaries sit in various stages of bloom and wilt. Three small framed flags hang behind him. The carpet is royal blue. The furniture, old. Everything in the space looks dated, but respectfully so—perfectly suited to host Don Draper, if Don Draper were a politician pitching policy (not whiskey or lavish sedans) in 1969.

In the hallway, a collection of antique flags line the walls, save for a space that previously held a vintage Red Cross banner. Bobby gifted that to Dr. Oz. He saw how much Oz liked it, so at his urging, Oz took it straight off the wall and to his office.

At the newly redecorated office suite of Health and Human Services, visitors are greeted by a trio of security detail—handsomely imposing. Upstairs, the walls are adorned with hand-stitched American flags.

The man behind this collection is Jeff Bridgman—one of the most respected, high-level dealers in early American folk art in the country.

“Yes, they’re all from me,” Bridgman confirms when I ask about the displays gracing the HHS offices.

The flags are on loan from Bridgman, who’s been immersed in the world of antique Americana for over three decades. For the past 25 years, his focus has primarily been on rare and historic American flags. “We do all of our own textile conservation,” he tells me. “My lead person has a master’s degree in the field—we take that part very seriously.”

His passion has taken him from private collections to museum exhibitions—and now, to HHS. “This is similar to what I do with museums,” he explains. “I have four exhibitions in Washington right now—two open, two in process.”

This isn’t Bridgman’s first collaboration with the Kennedys. Years ago, he curated an exhibition inside Bobby Kennedy Jr.’s home—a unique residency that lasted three and a half years.

“They entertained constantly,” he recalls. “It was just a really interesting experience—something I’d never done before.”

Bridgman has known Bobby for decades and speaks warmly of his appreciation for the collection. “He’s someone who really gets it,” he says. “He’s sentimental. He wanted me to add little tags for each flag, giving a bit of detail about them. That’s what makes it meaningful for him.”

Where did Bridgman’s fascination with flags begin? “I actually learned about them on my own, over time,” he says. Though he deals in a wide range of Americana—and even owns pieces of Kennedy family memorabilia—it’s the textiles that hold his heart. He was fascinated by the bold and colorful designs present in early American folk art, particularly the creative liberty available to some of America’s earliest flag makers. There were very few regulations of any kind regarding the design of the American flag in the 19th century. Bridgman was fascinated by the variety he found in flags from this period: all different shades of red and blue, various star patterns and configurations, and true artistic liberty (you can see two examples of these in the photo at the top of this article, hanging behind RFK, both from Lincoln’s 1860 campaign).

His website showcases his collections and services, and while his niche may seem narrow, his audience is anything but. I told him my readers—mostly women—love these kinds of stories. “It’s like Architectural Digest meets politics,” I tell him.

Images by Korina Marie Moore // Food Dye Hearing

Bridgman shares details about his work (including that this loan to the Department of Health is pro bono, which shocked me).

1× 0:00 -5:12

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Looking ahead, Bridgman notes that this year’s Flag Day—falling, notably, on Donald Trump’s birthday—will mark its 250th anniversary. “There’s going to be a lot of celebration,” he predicts.

As for his move to Georgetown, he reflects on his roots. He was born at Georgetown University Hospital and grew up nearby at Hickory Hill. There’s a sense of familiarity in his relocation to a town he describes as “quaint”—full of historical charm that his aunt, Jackie Kennedy, helped preserve in her day.

In the early ’60s, there was a push to tear down the old 19th-century townhouses around Lafayette Square to make room for some boxy new federal buildings. Jackie Kennedy was not about to let that happen. She saw the beauty in those buildings and knew they were worth saving. So, she teamed up with architect John Carl Warnecke and came up with a plan—not to block progress, but to blend it in. They figured out how to build around it, keeping the old charm intact while still moving forward. It was one of the first big wins for historic preservation in DC, and Jackie was right at the center of it.

He recently purchased one of the stacked row houses on a highly desired Georgetown block. Again—I’m always concerned with the light. In a three-story house with no side windows, how does one have natural lighting to keep them in good spirits?

Skylights, he assured me. Though traditionally, the row houses were lit from interior sources. A detail that is sure to haunt me for longer than it should.

The remnants in his office honor a legacy shaped by his father and his uncle. You cannot walk a block in DC without running into the Kennedy influence. Pam Bondi has his father’s portrait hanging in her office now—the only AG she has displayed.

Plans for exterior revamp include a farmers market on the lot, along with a vibrant art mural to color a section of the HHS building.

“People Ask Me What It’s Like Working for RFK Jr.”

Marty Makary - Commissioner of Food and Drugs

Since stepping into one of Washington’s most controversial roles, the new secretary of health has faced backlash, walkouts, and a wave of negative headlines.

Beneath the noise, his first 100 days at HHS tell a different story.

He’s prioritized real food—especially in Native communities—calling ultra-processed diets a form of “genocide” and shielding the Indian Health Service from deep budget cuts. Protected key programs for coal miners with black lung and 9/11 survivors, even as other departments saw major rollbacks. And pushing hard to ban artificial dyes still allowed in U.S. food with major companies already willing (and wanting) to cooperate.

I’ve always been patriotic. For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt a deep love for the American flag. Every holiday, we fly ours proudly from the side of our old motorhome, camped at the beach—a quiet tradition captured in photos over the years.

Adding the Betsy Ross version from Allegiance to the office felt especially meaningful. The craftsmanship is remarkable: rich, durable fabric, hand-sewn stars, and a reverence for tradition that’s felt in every stitch. Made in the USA, it’s more than a flag. It’s a reflection of identity, of history, of home.

In a world that is quick to forget where it came from, Allegiance Flags bring it all into focus—a symbol of pride and resilience, catching the light here on my corner of PCH, as the day moves on.

The History of the FDA

RFK, Marty, & Jay Bhattacharya - Director of the National Institutes of Health

During my visit, Bobby, Marty, and Jay were happy to discuss everything from the outdated food pyramid and the absurdity of trending dietary recommendations to the history of the FDA and initiatives spurring new nutritional studies.

It’s not been a smooth ride, thanks largely to MSM on constant attack. But sitting there with the three of them—each canceled for refusing to fold on common sense and unpopular science during COVID—it’s hard not to think this might be the best story in America right now. The silenced and censored, going from drained and defeated to an office overlooking the Capitol, deciding where health and science go from here. A fleet of rebels and renegades entrusted by Bobby, ushered in by Trump.

RFK’S OFFICE TOUR

A week after my visit, a spirited source from my campaign days called to see how things went.

“How’s Bobby doing?” she asked.

I told her he seemed as happy as I’d hoped—now that he had his chosen team in place.

“The best part is, I keep hearing Jay and Marty are shaking up everything they can with whatever time they’ve got.”

She paused before hanging up.

“Those guys,” she said with a laugh. “They’ve been through it. They’re going to get as much done as they possibly can. They don’t give a fuck if they ever work again.”