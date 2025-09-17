House Inhabit

Annalisa
13h

What a read. Thanks Aaron. “People who come too close to the truth are silenced by propaganda or by force “ this line says it all. I’ve admired RFK jr long before Covid or presidency. He is just a man with a good heart who follows through on what he believes, and the simplicity of that stands out so loudly in a system that now elevates the exact opposite.

Melanie
13h

I could have written the same childhood/early adulthood perspective of the Kennedy’s (albeit not as eloquently). My 78 year old MAGA father still refers to RFK, Jr as a “commie”. Thankful his front-seat-of-the-car rants only ran so deep. Bobby is a National Treasure.

