On March 2, Fox News published an opinion piece by RFK Jr. titled: Measles outbreak is call to action for all of us—MMR vaccine is crucial to avoiding potentially deadly disease. The article included a stark medical warning, an explanation of virus transmission, and the grim news of the first measles-related death—a school-aged child.

In bold font was RFK Jr.’s quote: “Vaccines not only protect individual children from measles, but also contribute to community immunity, protecting those who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical reasons.”

I woke up to a flurry of panicked texts and DMs—accusations of his betrayal, concerns that he’d sold out. This happens anytime his base is spooked by a questionable headline. His supporters are understandably on edge. He dragged a lot of begrudging voters with him when he aligned with Trump, so they look for any sign that he’s caving to internal pressure or persuaded by dark industry forces. You cannot fault them for it. Bobby built his campaign on challenging Big Pharma, exposing government overreach, and questioning vaccine safety. Seeing his name next to a pro-MMR stance hit his base like a gut punch. And when they sense a shift in his messaging, they tend to take it out on me—expecting me to reassure their concerns and justify his words.

After the MAHA movement took off, supporters have come to view me as a sort of surrogate for the cause. On hand to relay and translate every new development.

While I am not that, I do often urge his base to hold off on panic by not jumping to conclusions.

They saw the headline and assumed the worst. DMs asked, “Have we been duped all along?”

Was he really urging people to take the shot most associated with autism claims?

The backlash wasn’t just about the MMR vaccine, but trust in government. To his supporters, he’s the only one who wouldn’t bend and has taken the hits for speaking out. They constantly fear he’ll turn on them to appeal to the broader audience MAGA has provided him.

A friend long embroiled in the anti-vax fight told me this is how it goes—the medical freedom community is impossible to satisfy. And that I’d better get used to the hysteria anytime a vaccine gains public support.

What should be considered is that Bobby didn’t write that headline—Fox did. And to his credit, the article actually touched on a couple groundbreaking points that went largely unnoticed thanks to the bold font headline.

“He’s walking into HHS as the first person in history willing to talk about real immune health—things like vitamin A, nutrition, and the bigger, more complex story behind the disease,” a source familiar with the situation said. “But he’s not running the show yet. Right now, he’s operating with a skeleton crew inside a machine of 90,000 people—most of whom are wanting and waiting for him to fail.”

Though it should be noted, previously he has been highly critical of the MMR shot. In fact, there are several chapters in his book dedicated to it.

The army metaphor is one often repeated. Like any battle, strategy and timing are key components. He still needs his general counsel approved to build his army. If he moves too soon or says anything too drastic, they’ll shut him down before he even has a chance to fight for what he promised.

He’s not taking on MMR because it’s a trap.

“They want him to tell people not to take it,” the source warned. “The second he does, every measles case, every death, is blood on his hands. Remember what they did to him with Samoa? They’d love to do it again.”

It’s already happening. A six-year-old just died in Texas, and the media is waiting for any, slightly off script soundbite, to crucify him over it.

The Truth About Cancer Came to His Defense

“Here’s the truth: Bobby did NOT write that headline. He never said those words. Not once. Yet, the mob came charging in, pitchforks in hand, ready to brand him a ‘MAHA traitor.’ But let’s pause for a second—did you actually read the op-ed, or did you just copy and paste someone else’s hot take? Because if you had read it, you’d know that Bobby did NOT tell anyone to get vaccinated. He did NOT push mandates. He did NOT parrot the tired ‘safe and effective’ narrative. In fact, he did the exact opposite. Headlines are designed to grab attention, but when they don’t match the content, they mislead readers and tarnish the credibility of the writer. And in this case, the headline was a trap—one whether knowingly or unknowingly undermined RFK Jr. and gave his enemies ammunition. Because let’s be real: Washington, D.C., is a shark tank, and Bobby is swimming with bloodthirsty predators. They’re waiting for him to make one misstep so they can brand him as ‘dangerous’ or ‘irresponsible.’ And if he fumbles the measles conversation? They’ll use it as an excuse to keep his people out of HHS and derail his entire mission.” What Bobby Actually Said: Let’s break it down because, apparently, some of you missed the memo: He unequivocally supports choice. He said the decision to vaccinate is a personal one. That’s it. No mandates, no coercion, no guilt-tripping. Just choice. Isn’t that what we’ve been fighting for?

He reaffirmed that vaccines carry risks. He didn’t sugarcoat it. He didn’t pretend that vaccines are perfect. He didn’t push the “safe and effective” narrative.

He stated that vitamin A can dramatically reduce measles mortality. And guess what? The CDC now agrees with him.

He pointed out that measles deaths declined significantly BEFORE the vaccine.Thanks to improvements in nutrition and sanitation, measles fatalities dropped by 98% long before the MMR vaccine was introduced. When was the last time you heard an HHS Secretary say that? Spoiler alert: never.

“SEMINOLE, Texas—Oh no, there’s a terrible measles outbreak in Texas. Oh wait, there were 16 measles outbreaks in 2024… And 220 in 2011… And 55 in 2012… And 159 in 2013… And 645 in 2014… The average rate of waning immunity against measles after the first dose of measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine (ages 1.5–10 years) was 9.7% per year from the geometric mean titer value of 2,634 mUI/mL. The average waning rate after the second dose of MMR vaccine (ages 10–33 years) was significantly lower: 4.8% per year from the lower geometric mean titer of 1,331 mUI/mL. This decline in antibody levels suggests that vaccine-induced protection may be compromised and results in an increase in the proportion of seronegative/borderline individuals. These outcomes may provide a valuable source for critical assessment of direct and indirect effects of MMR vaccination. In plain English: 20-45% of adults over the age of 24 no longer have vaccine-derived measles immunity. Big Pharma and all those who benefit from their largesse would love to see RFK Jr removed from his perch at HHS. What better way to do so than with a measles outbreak, which was absolutely guaranteed to happen. So, bureaucrats at the CDC, mainstream media, and key spokespeople for Big Pharma (who pose as doctors) all collude to hype the crap out of something that happens all the time, and hope RFK Jr’s response to it somehow puts him in a terrible position and he does something to get himself fired.”

In short, Bobby isn’t walking into a fight he can’t win, but securing his ground first—getting his team in place, strengthening his position inside an agency stacked to resist him. Then, he is likely to start calling out what he sees as useless and unnecessary additions to the recommended schedule —namely Hep B and flu shots.

“He’s playing five-dimensional chess,” a source explained. “He needs an army intact. You don’t burn your ships before you’ve landed.”

Meanwhile, shake-ups hint at mounting trouble surrounding his picks. Last week, the White House abruptly pulled Dr. Dave Weldon’s nomination for CDC director—just hours before his Senate confirmation. Like Bobby, Weldon has publicly questioned vaccine safety. Like Bobby, his nomination sparked backlash, even from Republican senators who were suddenly no longer on board.

The decision came as a shocking twist. The former Florida congressman was scheduled to appear before the committee for what is now a canceled confirmation hearing. His views questioning certain vaccines had drawn attention since his nomination months ago, and they were expected to be a focal point in his questioning.

In a lengthy response published after the announcement, Weldon hinted that Big Pharma was behind his nomination being pulled—adding that Bobby personally called him, upset over it. He urged all journalists to share his statement.

With his nomination scrapped, the CDC remains without a permanent leader.

Not ideal for Bobby—trying to build his army while losing key generals. But given what we know and how these things tend to go, the war is likely just beginning.

All we can do is wait and watch from the sidelines. Spectators choosing patience over panic, while his battlefield takes shape and aim.

Dave Weldon Official Statement

Regarding Recent Withdrawal of Nomination for CDC

“Twelve hours before my scheduled confirmation hearing in The Senate, I received a phone call from an assistant at the White House informing me that my nomination to be Director of CDC was being withdrawn because there were not enough votes to get me confirmed. I then spoke to HHS Secretary Bobby Kennedy who was very upset. He was told the same thing and that he had been looking forward to working with me at CDC. He said I was the perfect person for the job. Bobby told me that earlier that morning he had breakfast with Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine who said she now had reservations about my nomination and was considering voting no. I had a very pleasant meeting with her 2 weeks prior where she expressed no reservation, but at my meeting with her staff on March 11 they were suddenly very hostile—a bad sign. They repeatedly accused me of being “anti vax,” even though I reminded them that I actually give hundreds of vaccines every year in my medical practice. More than twenty years ago, while in congress I raised some concerns about childhood vaccine safety, and for some reason Collins staff suddenly couldn’t get over that no matter what I said back. There are 12 Republicans and 11 Democrats on the committee so losing one was a problem if all the Democrats vote no which they have been doing. I can assume that the White House staff had my nomination withdrawn also because the Republican Chairman Dr. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana was also voting no. Ironically, he is also an internist like me and I have known him for years and I thought we were friends. But he too was also throwing around the claim that I was “anti vax” or that I believed that vaccines cause autism which I have never said. He actually once asked that my nomination be withdrawn. So, he was a big problem and losing Collins too was clearly too much for the White House. The president is a busy man doing good work for our nation and the last thing he needs is a controversy about CDC. The concern of many people is that Big Pharma was behind this which is probably true. They are hands-down, the most powerful lobby organization in Washington DC giving millions of dollars to politicians on both sides of the aisle. They also purchased millions of dollars of advertising in newspapers, magazines, and on television. For any news or organization to take on Big Pharma could be suicide. Many media actually carry water for Pharma. They also give generously to medical societies and colleges and universities. I have learned the hard way don’t mess with Pharma. I have been told that Big Pharma had desperately tried to get rid of Bobby Kennedy but were unable to due to the strong support of President Trump. Many people feel Big Pharma actually feared me more than they feared Bobby because of my credibility and my knowledge of science and medicine. So, if they had to live with Bobby for 4 years they were definitely not going to have both him and me and put serious pressure on Collins and Cassidy. My big sin was that as a congressman 25 years ago I had the temerity to take on the CDC and Big Pharma on two critical childhood vaccine safety issues. Hundreds of parents had been coming to me from all over the country, insisting that their child had been seriously damaged by the inoculations. Some claimed it caused autism. The parents made two different assertions. One was the fact that FDA, CDC, and Pharma had allowed a tremendous amount of a neurotoxic preservative called thimerosal into the infant schedule and that the thimerosal was the cause of the problem. Under pressure from me and many other members of the House, both Democrat and Republican, the CDC and Pharma removed the neurotoxic thimerosal, but it took them years to do it. One of the things that seemed to unite us in The House who engaged on this was that none of us took money from Pharma. Bernie Sanders actually joined us. CDC ended up publishing a research study claiming the mercury had done no harm, but there were credible accusations that CDC had incorrectly manipulated the data to exonerate themselves. If confirmed I was planning on going back into the CDC database and quietly investigating this claim. Ironically, I was hoping to find no evidence of corruption of the science at CDC. Maybe in hearing it from me members of the public might be reassured and it might help improve the currently somewhat tarnished image of CDC and Pharma. But I unfortunately also had the temerity to take on CDC and Pharma regarding another childhood vaccine safety issue, the safety of the measles vaccine called MMR. More than 25 years ago there were a series of articles published by a British pediatric gastroenterologist named of Andrew Wakefield. He had seen many parents who claimed that after the MMR their child had not only deteriorated developmentally but had also become fussy eaters and developed diarrhea. He did colonoscopies on the children and discovered that they had a new form of inflammatory bowel disease. His research was later duplicated and to this day he has been credited for defining this form of childhood inflammatory bowel disease. Wakefield published 15 papers in all. Only one was withdrawn. The one that created the big controversy was published in a journal called Lancet and one of the co-authors on the paper was a highly respected Irish virologist by the name of O’Leary. I actually knew of O’Leary. I used to take care of AIDS patients prior to going to congress and I knew of O’Leary’s reputation as a solid scientist. One of the complications the AIDS patients were developing was a form of cancer called Kaposi Sarcoma and O’Leary had shown that the cancer occurred in the AIDS patients when there was co-infection with a second virus called Herpes Simplex Type 8. Wakefield decided to give some of the colon biopsy specimens to O’Leary who was able to show using a technique called PCR that the inflammatory bowel disease biopsies in these children contained the vaccine strain measles viruses. The live virus in the vaccine was supposed to be weekend and not cause illness. This suggested that the children were not able to handle the viral particles and that it was causing an infection in their bowels which also might have been affecting their central nervous system and causing the autistic features. When this article was published thousands of British parents started refusing the MMR and there were measles outbreaks. British health officials had their hands full. They decided to get the journal Lancet to withdraw the article and they actually got O’Leary to withdraw his research findings. I was following all of this closely and had actually met with O’Leary and I had looked at his biopsy micrographs and his PCR findings. It certainly looked to me like the vaccine particles were causing the problem in these children, and I was surprised that O’Leary withdrew his assertions. I then called O’Leary on the phone and asked him why he was doing this. There was a very long pregnant pause. He then said that it had taken him many years to get to the place where he was in the scientific community, and after another pause, he said he had four small children at home. I had small children at home myself at the time and I understood what he was saying. If he didn’t do it, he was going to be fired. He was going to be ruined. British officials were not satisfied with just getting the journal to withdraw the article and getting Dr. O’Leary to withdraw his claims. They then decided to begin proceedings to take away Dr. Wakefield’s medical license and one of his lead co-author’s. Wakefield by this time had moved to the United States and to defend himself in court would have cost him hundreds of thousands of dollars so he let them take his license away. But his lead co-author Dr. Simon Murch was still practicing medicine in England and decided to defend himself in court, and the government lost and they were not able to take his license away. If Wakefield had the money to defend himself, he would never have lost his license. The court documents clearly show that Wakefield and his co-authors had not done anything unethical or inappropriate and their work was possibly valid. But that was all Big Pharma needed. They could go around, saying it and feeding it to the media that the research had been withdrawn and Wakefield lost his license. But I looked at the micrographs and it sure looked to me like there was vaccine strain measles particles infecting the bowels of these kids. The CDC was charged with the responsibility of repeating to Wakefield research and showing that the measles vaccine was safe, but they never did it the right way. They decided to de epidemiologic studies instead of a clinical study. Again, as in the mercury study there were claims made that indicators that there was a problem with MMR were there. CDC was accused again of changing the protocol and data analysis until the association went away. Ironically, I talked with Wakefield after all of this was over. He agreed with me that we have to vaccinate our kids for measles. He thought the solution was to give the vaccine at a slightly older age, like they do in many European countries. Or we might be able to do research and figure out why some kids have a bad reaction to the MMR. Clearly, Big Pharma didn’t want me in the CDC investigating any of this. There are a lot of additional ironies in all of this. I believe the CDC is mostly made up of really good people who really care about public health for our nation, though its credibility has been seriously tarnished because of the failures in the way the COVID-19 crisis was managed. 40% of Democrats and 80% of Republicans don’t trust the CDC. Many don’t trust Pharma as well. I really wanted to try to make the CDC a better more respected agency and killing my nomination may have the opposite effect. Distrust may worsen. I also have a lot of respect for the pharmaceutical industry. I practice internal medicine and I use medications in caring for my patients that were invented by American pharmaceutical companies. I can tell you firsthand they are very effective and help a lot of people. The new ones are outrageously expensive, but once they go off patent, they can become very affordable and very life-saving for many people with chronic and acute illnesses. But I unfortunately am viewed very negatively by the industry that I use on a daily basis to help my patients. Bobby Kennedy is a good man who really is passionate about improving the health of the American people. President Trump did a good thing in making him secretary of HHS. Hopefully they can find someone for CDC who can survive the confirmation process and get past Pharma and find some answers.”

