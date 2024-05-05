House Inhabit

AB
May 5, 2024

It’s difficult to read this. Seeing the videos of police leading them into the building and simply walking around. It’s sad to see she is “guilty” of some kind of “crime” while thousands of others violently protest and burn small businesses with no repercussions to their actions.

Dash
May 5, 2024Edited

Mass protest in the US Capital is only ok if you’re a purple hair gender confused drone protesting for abortion or against conservative Supreme Court justice nominees. The only mistake this lady made was putting her life on the line for this inherently corrupt Surveillance State that masquerades as a representative democracy. America is Mystery Babylon as described in Revelation 17-18.

