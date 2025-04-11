*This series (in full) is an added perk for PAID subscribers

What’s New in Online Chats?

A user named Ok Bob wrote in one chat: “I wasn’t expecting to find Kohberger completely innocent but now I think he is.”

We’re going to get to Bob below, but let’s recap:

In the last Moscow Murders update, the question was posed: “What if Bryan Kohberger didn’t do it?” Once you follow that thread, especially with the guidance of dedicated internet sleuths, it becomes hard to unsee.

In a recent Substack Moscow chat, a chatter named Erin Carney introduced this internet sleuth which stirred up quite a bit of buzz for everyone who clicked the link. His YouTube handle is J. Embree and he refers to himself as “Pavarotti.” He’s covered the Idaho 4 case extensively and has made it his unapologetic mission to exonerate Kohberger.

The theory roundups are intentionally long and thorough. If you’re fully immersed in this case and drawn to the endless stream of online speculation, these posts are specifically tailored for you.