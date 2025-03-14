Back in January, I predicted a split—too many divided sightings, too much distance, and her absence at the inauguration was telling. From the outside, they appeared to be leading separate lives. But the bigger story was whispers of his affair.

Don’t get me started on the chef’s drowning.

For months rumors of him and “the actress” weren’t just idle gossip. They came from well-placed sources on both coasts—the kind of people who would know. And if there’s one thing Hollywood women can’t do, it’s keep a good scandal quiet. Trust me, I lived through Depp vs. Heard.

Today, I got unexpected confirmation from a longtime friend connected to LA’s elite circles. She’s never been one for gossip but reached out unprompted. “You were right,” she wrote. “I didn’t want to believe it, but it’s true. And it’s getting around.”

The twist? Reportedly an open marriage arrangement which might help sidestep a messy public split.

But make no mistake—Jen with the good hair isn’t just a passing fling. West Coast ladies say she is embedded in his world, too serious to be dismissed.

Will they eventually go Public?