Two days ago, we ended our “Slow Dancing in a Burning War Room” article (a piece about the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni) with an embedded clip of a psychic medium predicting that Ryan Reynolds would be the one who takes the fall:

“Last week, ahead of this footage release, Evidential Medium Lauren Rainbow predicted bleak times ahead for Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds on Susan Pinsky’s Calling Out podcast.

“I really kinda feel this is not going to come out for Ryan Reynolds out of all of them,” Rainbow warned, predicting Reynolds to have a “fall from grace” for any alleged involvement in the case. Pinksy’s husband, Dr. Drew, defended Reynolds’ character, describing him as one of the “nicest guys he knows,” and said that if he does fall from grace he hopes he “rides it out.”

Just a day later, Candace Owens unleashed a 20+ slide Instagram story, claiming Ryan Reynolds was the true villain in the scandal. Owens revealed she’d received an alleged tip from someone who had worked on the set of It Ends With Us.

Her fiery accusations begin with Reynolds showing up unannounced to the set, demanding to review "the dailies"—a term for raw footage, which Owens confessed she had only just learned.

The source alleged that Reynolds became jealous of Baldoni’s on-screen chemistry with Lively, projecting his own history of falling for co-stars, particularly his ex-wife Scarlett Johansson, and was “determined to humiliate Baldoni.”

Other accusations allege that Reynolds used his A-list influence to pressure their shared talent agency, WME, into choosing sides. Reportedly, he delivered an ultimatum: "It’s us or them," which resulted in Baldoni’s agent swiftly dropping him from their roster without conducting any investigation into Lively’s claims.

A source close to Baldoni’s team hinted that these allegations against Reynolds are just the tip of the iceberg, suggesting there’s much more to the story yet to unfold.

Full Transcription of Candace’s Instagram Story:

I’ve received some interesting VERY information for those of us who are invested in the Justin Baldoni v Blake Lively debacle.

Yesterday I received a tip from someone who allegedly worked on the set of It Ends With Us.

Lately everyone is bashing Blake Lively.

But apparently the true villain in this saga is…

RYAN Reynolds.

He then also decided to take a look at the script and between the two, something allegedly set him off.

This person claims (and I cannot verify) that the production assistants then overheard Ryan and Blake having an argument in her trailer.

Ryan Reynolds started being on the set on a regular basis as if he were her chaperone and that is when he started inserting himself into the actual production, including writing lines” (Anonymous source).

The next part is what has been alleged via their lawsuits. Ryan (and Blake, perhaps in response to husband’s anger) began inserting themselves in an effort to change lines and change scenes.

But it gets better…

It’s clear Ryan was determined to humiliate and “win” against Justin Baldoni. He went so far as to include lines in his SEPARATE movie “Deadpool and Wolverine” about having an intimacy coordinator on set, and making fun of Justin Baldoni’s feminism and his podcast.

(This is what Justin’s team is alleging. I looked at the evidence and I think it’s undeniably true).

Also, this is

not the first time Ryan Reynolds has used his “character” to humiliate someone he didn’t like. (more evidence of that later).

But Ryan then allegedly presented an ultimatum to WME, the biggest talent agency in Hollywood whose client roster include everyone from Taylor Swift to…Justin Baldoni.

“It’s us or it’s him.”

(Paraphrasing Ryan’s alleged ultimatum to WME.)

So it was a him, Blake Lively, and oh-did we mention our bestie is Taylor Swift? Sort of situation (allegedly)

The source for this is different source that would definitely know.

I would imagine having Taylor Swift as your best friend and Godmother to your children ceterainly helps in these sort of situations.

Here’s what happened next…

Guilty until proven innocent!

What Ryan Reynolds did not apparently account for was someone bigger or perhaps maybe just richer than Taylor Swift who got unfairly dragged by his jealous bender.

Wayfarer Studios, had effectively been instantly blackballed. Person non grata in Hollywood instantly.

And truly, they had done nothing wrong but cast a woman into one of their movies with an (allegedly) very jealous husband.

My source says that Justin Baldoni is legitimately a good guy who truly wanted to do this project but he cares deeply about women issues.

Wayfarer Studios was meant to be a “feel good” family movie studio.

Wayfarer Studios is backed by Steve Sarowitz. A super dee super liberal billionaire who is at the point in his life where he just wants to do “do good”.

I’m sure he donates a ton of causes that I hate.

But whatever, not the point of the story.

Anyways, Wayfarer “do good” studios being blacklisted because Ryan Reynolds is acting fake and gay likely didn’t sit well with him.

Here is what I think likely happened. My opinion:

Ryan Reynolds is grossly insecure. This in part motivated by the fact that he dates and married women that are (at least) over a decade younger than him. Correction: almost* a decade. He met Scarlett Johansson when she was just 20. He was 28. When they got married (and then divorced) she came very close to saying that it didn’t work bc of well…his jealousy. With all of this information, when you reflect on just how much Ryan inserted himself into the film, and his weird pattern of “acting” his personal frustrations out- the following clip is going to be really weird. Ryan did this to help “promote” It Ends With Us and he brought in another A-lister: Hugh Jackman.

Imagine being Justin Baldoni. In the midst of all the drama that we now know was happening behind the scenes, Blake’s husband then decides to create a “funny skit” with another one of his A list buddies to promote YOUR film. As I said, this was about humiliation.

Ryan Reynolds has been accused o this sort of, shall we call it, “character abuse” in the past. In other words, he pretends he’s acting but…he’s not really acting at all. Let’s take a look at what a Deadpool actor had to say about him.

Finally thought:

I think Ryan Reynolds is unhinged…

I think Blake was fine with everything in the movie she signed on for *hence not requesting an intimacy coordinator) and then all that changed the day her husband showed up to set and allegedly blew a fuse. Ryan maybe sensed real chemistry between them on camera when he reviewed the dailies and he felt insecure bc well, Ryan himself tends to fall in love on set. It’s how he met both Scar-Jo and Blake.

So he tried to peacock Justin Baldoni (who I objectively more attractive than Ryan) by injecting himself into every layer of the movie (from the script to the promos) and reminding Justin who the “A lister” is.

That is why Ryan was there every step of the way and I sense it was him that demanded Justin be put in the basement for the premiere.

Blake, in my view, was not discomforted by Justin, but by her husband. And she had to pretend to see things his way. This situation has now spiraled out of control and at the center of it, is small man, Ryan Reynolds with a fragile ego. Feels appropriate to end this by saying. You know you love me,

Xoxo Gossip Girl.

Also incase you haven’t seen Wolverine & Deadpool scene where Ryan is taking a stab at Justin Baldoni here you are:

To note: in Blake’s complaint (which we should maybe start referring to as ‘Ryan’s complaint”), she mentions that Justin made a comment to her trainer about her postpartum weight.

Okay just on more thing about Ryan Reynold’s potentially being a psychopath and then then I promise I’m going to bed…

Meet Tim Miller

Tim Miller, like Justin Baldoni, was a director of a film called Deadpool. It was the original Deadpool film in which Ryan Reynolds was cast as the lead role and given a producer credit. You’ll never guess what happened…

Yep. Our neighborhood psychopath pushed him out of the movie. It’s Ryan. He’s the villain. I’m suddenly so nervous for Blake. This is like, a clinical pattern of behavior:

Ladies, please know that your man showing up at work with his A-list homies, trying to buy the company you work for, while starting fights with your boss is not the definition of love. There is nothing romantic about controlling abuse.”

Will Ryan Reynolds respond to the explosive claims made by Candace Owens? Meanwhile, “Justice for Baldoni” memes have already begun circulating.

As we’ve said before, this war is far from over- only now, another A-list actor has stepped into the line of fire.

If Candace’s claims are proven true, this is just another example of how Hollywood works—power players using their influence to destroy anyone beneath them. A tale as old as time.