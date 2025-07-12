Picasso’s The Girl With Yellow Hair

Editor’s Note: I’ll be back later with a separate post detailing exactly what’s inside that infamous white binder—plus a few fresh Epstein conspiracies to discuss

The surface of my bedroom dresser is a clutter scape on which my needs, interests, and identities collide. There are the beached artifacts of my daily existence: pens, some mysterious wires, moisturizer, a big blue comb, and a green MAHA baseball cap for when the comb fails. There is the fresh box of Polaroid film. There are the stacks of folded clothes awaiting their fate in a suitcase that I will soon carry somewhere I have never been for the honeymoon we never took. Propped up against the wall, there is a print of Picasso’s Woman With Yellow Hair, and next to that there is a white binder that represents the beginning of a story about a woman with yellow hair who has become a source of outrage, conspiracy, bullying, and funneled resentment from the base who elected the man who appointed her to lead the Justice Department as the Attorney General.

The binder itself is nothing special, the same anonymous plastic that we all carried through school, stuffed with hand-drawn notes, party flyers, and magazine cutouts of our favorite pop stars slipped into the front cover to brand and broadcast our teenage fixations. For me, a 1963 portrait of Bob Dylan on train tracks with his guitar. The status of this white binder as a strange object of obsession and conspiracy and the limits of government propaganda is less about its content than it is about its context: who handed it to me, where I received it, for what purpose, and with what unintended effects.

Over the past few months, this binder has grown heavier, blighted by online fury and speculation about what it holds, and why it was given to me and others. As it sits now, a contentious artifact dissected across nearly every corner of the media, cursed by assumptions, accusations, justified skepticism, and profitable popular fantastical theories. All of it confuses things more. All of it drives people further apart. I’m trying to not contribute to that. I’m trying, like most of us are, to figure out what’s true.

Since February, it’s traveled with me from D.C. to Palm Beach, to my office, and finally home, where it is now on casual display where I first placed it without much thought, a disgraced relic that reminds me as I breeze past in a rush between my obligations or wake in the middle of the night, of the conflicts in my own existence as I try to navigate my professional curiosities and my personal loyalties and my need to be honest about what I see and think. For all the mystery surrounding the binder, one thing I can say for sure is it was not supposed to be an objet d'art, as it is in my home. These contradictions, all the trouble something so regular-looking has kicked up, is the source of my affection for it. I guess it’s just like me to love something all the more because of the scandal surrounding it.

This week I have found myself looking at it as if for the first time, analyzing it forensically, like it might shake free some answers if I hold it upside down. Did I miss something obvious before? Do I have enough space between myself and my experience as an unwitting participant in what others have called Bindergate to make sense of it now? The only way to know is to start to review the evidence.

On February 27

I arrived at the White House for the first time. My meteoric journey from curious outsider to invited insider had taken a little over 22 months—longer, if you count the coded flirtations with political content I’d used to ease my audience into a new pivot. The fact of my inclusion felt like proof of America’s lingering regard for hard work and ingenuity. Everyone had seen it unfold in real time. It supported the belief that manifestations can materialize at any stage in life.

Flashback to my sixth-grade vision board on career day—me, a celebrated gossip columnist, cut and pasted on the arm of Donald Trump, inspired by Cindy Adams. Just as he once staged photoshoots to style himself as a perceived presidential figure in flashy magazine spreads years before descending that escalator, I too had laid visual tracks for self-invention. I’d always imagined myself a literary fixture—specifically interested in the scenes and scandals unique to high society, defined by Trump in the late ’90s tabloid craze.

The event was pitched as a formal invitation meant to acquaint the administration with new faces and their channels. I wasn’t told much beyond that. I didn’t know if the vagueness was normal or if it marked a break from how things usually operate. How could I know? I didn’t realize that my lack of awareness—my inexperience with Washington and the rituals of political media—was part of the reason I’d been invited. The White House wasn’t assembling this group because we were media, but because we were new. And the stunt relied on our newness. Without experience, we had no context—no sense of what was expected, and no grasp of the evolving role we were now playing in a rapidly shifting press pool.

At 9 a.m., after getting lost and ending up on the wrong side, I finally arrived at the North Gate. When I texted a friend to ask where it was, she replied, “It’s the gate to the north.” Things that seemed obvious to people who spent a lot of time in Washington remained opaque to me. But there’s value in that. A fresh perspective was what had pulled others like me along during the campaign trail. People who typically wouldn’t be interested in politics had been gradually captivated by a lighter, stripped-down approach. Still, there’s also stress in constantly being the fish on dry land, trying to make sense—quickly—of someplace new. The pressure to get it “right,” especially as a tourist in storied corners of intense ideological divide, is difficult to navigate.

Past security, I walked along a driveway and onto a cobbled path lined with black SUVs and flags fluttering slightly in the wind, leading toward an entrance where security guards stood ready to wand our bodies and X-ray our belongings.

We were instructed to place all our items—phones included—into lockers. From there, a suited man led us up a narrow staircase into the Roosevelt Room, where printed name cards marked our designated seating at the long conference table in this historic space.

Karoline Leavitt was the first to greet us. Her pep speech centered on the significance of our presence—earned, she explained, by our commitment to truth, when other outlets had deliberately failed to recognize anything positive Trump might have accomplished. She expressed gratitude to fringe media for helping amplify his message leading up to the election.

The point of our visit: to make us feel important in a new golden era of Trump rule. To establish contact, open communication channels, encourage us to pitch ideas, and expand access over the next four years—so we might feel comfortable enough to keep showing up.

After each cabinet member had addressed the group, the president appeared in a plum-colored tie with happy, squinting eyes, complaining about NATO, overspending, and how everyone wanted him to stop calling it “the China virus”—which he wasn’t going to do, he said, because he “liked the way it sounds.”

In person, he’s a charming, smooth-talking, charismatic presence. Tall and comfortably imposing.

In the Oval Office, we were handed a heavy coin etched with the symbols of his new term, along with a fat black Sharpie printed with his signature.

We weren’t allowed to leave without taking a hat. He was adamant about that. We had to take a hat. As a lover of self-branded merchandise, he seemed genuinely delighted at crowning his new army of interpreters—one red cap and slightly revised slogan at a time.

On our way out, we stopped to retrieve our binders.

On the cover: a printout labeled The Epstein Files: Phase 1 — By Order of Attorney General Pamela Bondi & FBI Director Kash Patel. Tucked behind it: a White House napkin and briefing notes hastily scrawled on branded U.S. stationery. At the bottom, in bold: The Most Transparent Administration in History. The 45th and 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. “Declassified,” stamped across the front.

Inside: not an explosive reveal or deep state unraveling, but a categorized map of Epstein’s social orbit—famous names and numbers catalogued and condensed into a single dossier. Heavy on reaction, light on revelations. It offered almost nothing new. But for someone like me—and Mike Cernovich—who’s spent the better part of the last decade exposing the many layers of the Epstein saga, it was still an appreciated acquisition.

The binder was handed to us by the Attorney General herself, during a tightly orchestrated event that brought together 15 influencers and content creators to meet the president, vice president, and key cabinet members as part of their new media initiative—positioned to replace the old guard.

The timing was pointed. Days earlier, the Associated Press had been barred from White House events after refusing to adopt Trump’s latest geographical rebrand: The Gulf of America. He was fed up with the cycle of ridicule and resistance they thrived on.

You are the new media, was the message relayed.

That alone set us up for viral slaughter.

In the wake of the handout—especially among competitive creators denied White House press passes—anyone in possession of one of these binders was framed as a shill, a co-conspirator, or a compromised clown in a circus designed to protect the Epstein cover-up.

Suddenly, the entire concealment was our fault.

Whatever the original intention, it became the perfect stunt to demean new media. Post-White House, we were instantly cast as bumbling fools—out of our league in an industry that prided itself on legacy and journalistic pedigree.

When I left the briefings that day in one of the red hats gifted by the president, I couldn’t carry everything, so I tossed the hat on my way out—never suspecting we’d be photographed and posted online under headlines of their own choosing. Some of the others lifted their binders for the cameras on command, not knowing who they were smiling for—or what they were participating in.

It took just over an hour for the rage to spread online. Commentary from people with no direct knowledge of the day’s events rushed to inform the masses—led by all the loud usual suspects. Laura Loomer surfaced, firing off one slanderous tweet after another, labeling us frauds and unearned puppets of a fake MAGA breed. Insisting Pam Bondi resign. Sentiments echoed through lesser-knowns filming their own brand of outrage, turning cameras on themselves to bark in matched disgust.

Theories and accusations came framed as absolutes, despite zero information from those actually present.

That afternoon, I had a migraine so severe I couldn’t bring myself to open the folder. I went straight to bed with a cold cloth pressed to my left eye, under a self-imposed three-hour embargo. I figured I’d deal with it later. The letter inside detailed plans for Phase 2, which was supposed to reveal more. We were advised how to present it.

While I slept, the online conspiracy bloomed—absent any facts. All interpretations were accusatory. None of us had ever been to the president’s home before. We’d walked in as outsiders, unprepared for the press storm awaiting us on our exit. The South Lawn, swarming with flashbulbs and photographers awaiting a foreign prime minister. We stepped into that frenzy with tote bags, notebooks, and souvenirs gifted by our host. He’d led us into the Oval Office, eager to show off art resurrected from the vaults, introduce his team of loyalists, and praise the viral power of independent media.

Lined up for a photo at his desk, he addressed the group with affection. He told us—very convincingly—that we were the future. Independent voices pulling big, beautiful numbers. Voices that helped elect him. Barron had shown him why we mattered—how platforms like ours could counter mainstream bias. He saw us as a new wave of digital insurgents rising from the ruins of corporate media, ready to give him a fairer shot.

Looking around the room, Trump called out everyone by name, lavishing praise for their loyalty and brilliance. When he accidentally skipped over Pam Bondi, who was leaning on the corner of a couch, she joked, “What am I, chopped liver?” Trump noted the oversight and launched into a flood of flattery tailored just for her.

The invitation never teased anything Epstein-related. We were told only we’d have access to JD Vance and Karoline Leavitt. And we were happy with that. The stacked agenda came as a surprise—but also a signal. A coronation. A formal nod to the end of legacy journalism’s reign.

We had been summoned to witness—and inherit—a media revolution. What Pam handed us that day was nothing more than a stunt gone wrong. A mishap that would cost her and the recipients months of ridicule.

Do I resent being looped in? A little. I believe the Trump team is sincere in honoring independent creatives—but they haven’t quite figured out how. There are so many different mediums and skill sets that define various audiences. I’m not a short-form creator. You’ll never catch me on a live, talking directly to my audience. My approach is silent observer. Sometimes I don’t post what I’ve seen for months. I track from the edges. Change my mind often. Allow myself to digest, rethink, and then post here in long form—trusting that good stories will find the right readers.

But with this induction, lines blur. Because I’ve been granted unique access, free from rigid confines, I’ve grown close to many of the high-powered people shaping Trump’s media vision. I’ve come to know them in intimate settings, where their core character is on unguarded display. This is how I judge them. And because of that, the divide between friend and subject complicates things for someone tracking politics but still invested in truth.

I’m learning, fast, how difficult it is to write about people you like privately when they are public officials. Proximity doesn’t dilute my ability to reason what’s right and fair and my hope is that it permits me to offer some nuance that helps us make sense of people in power by reminding us that they are people.

Pam Bondi is someone I’ve come to know outside of politics.

Her investment is genuine. This is what I look for in anyone’s character. Proof they are committed and driven by the cause. Pam is not perfect. I understand the criticism. In her Senate confirmation hearing, she was asked if she would resign if the president asked her to do something improper in her capacity as Attorney General. “Of course,” she said. “I wouldn't work at a law firm, I wouldn't be a prosecutor, I wouldn't be attorney general if anyone asked me to do something improper and I felt I had to carry that out.”

I understand, too, that her task of realigning the DOJ’s agenda to satisfy Trump’s controversial ambitions within a big agency with thousands of employees to oversee would be difficult to manage for anyone, and on top of those difficulties, she is undertaking the task as a woman, and she is blamed more readily and judged more harshly because of it, as women are.

Watching her become the target of venomous slander is rough. After experiencing attacks myself, fueled by smartly stacked lies and misconstrued details and events, I have new respect for had working women reduced by viral scorn. That doesn’t mean scrutiny here isn’t warranted. I support the right to question any episode marked by betrayal or incompetence. But I also believe we lose something when we erase human complexity for the sake of public outrage. Even in politics.

As for the grand Epstein flounder: few subjects incite frenzy like Jeffrey Epstein. I once believed I could break it down for public understanding—but I gave up about a year ago. It’s a losing cause. He’s a modern villain of the most reviled kind—an elite predator shielded by power, but the story is convoluted. Trump vowed to expose him. So when an internal memo surfaced announcing the quiet closure of the investigations—with Pam Bondi’s name at the bottom—the backlash was valid.

For a large chunk of Trump’s base, this is an indefensible fumble. Epstein represented a promised reckoning touted, then callously discarded. Then Trump gaslit us on live TV for “still caring about Jeffrey Epstein.”

In the mess of it all, Pam Bondi has shouldered the brunt of hate.

What many fail to mention is chain of command. Clearance comes from the top. It was the president who decided the contents of the files weren’t worth the risk involved in exposing the global elite. Knowing he and others remain implicated to varying degrees, he shut it down to avoid all levels of collapse.

On the other side of that decision, Pam Bondi (separate from Dan Bongino and Kash Patel) is bearing the fallout. Meme-ified, degraded, abandoned by allies.

Reports say Bongino is distancing himself over her handling. Kash Patel now too. Meanwhile, she is blamed entirely for something she didn’t orchestrate on her own. Much like Ghislaine Maxwell as accepted stand-in for Epstein’s sins. With the case closed, blackmail charges overlooked, and implicated clientele untouched, the imprisonment of one woman becomes a question worth pondering.

Pam Bondi, so far, is proving the perfect scapegoat. As a friend dryly noted, “No one pities the prom queen.” She’s successful, attractive, loyal—and because of those traits, easy to hate.

I’ve watched the online commentary grow more vile by the hour. Dialogue in these corners are fueled by fury. Personalities like Megyn Kelly and Candace Owens appear onscreen in barbed monologues, devoid of question. Working method to spike rage, they outright refuse any sense of uncertainty, speaking only in degrading absolutes to prove they are privy to the only angle these stories deserve.

At some point this week, I tuned out.

What I’ve come to accept is that with Epstein, we’ll never get what we hoped for. The web is wide, the players protected. This was always Donald Trump’s call. What we’re left with is the illusion of justice—served as they prefer it. With outrage directed at one woman, and a case once promised as national reckoning, buried in a plastic binder. Forever framed in heavily redacted form.