Lisa Peebles
1h

While I sympathize with Savannah and her family, and of course her sweet mother, I cannot help but feel that this is a “wag the dog“ moment with media and the outrageously overblown coverage of this sad case. This feels like an attempt to distract from other things that are happening. Just shows how controlled the narrative really is.

3h

I wish no ill will on Nancy Guthrie or her family. I can only imagine the pain of the family. That being said, I feel like this is ALL that anyone is focusing on in our media. While it is sad, crimes happen to people every day and no normal citizen would get this much attention from the FBI, media and White House. Not digging on you Jess, as I do think this is the type of story that interests your readers, it is mainly the mainstream news that can't report on anything else.

