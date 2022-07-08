House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aimee Handy's avatar
Aimee Handy
Jul 8, 2022

There’s no way her incessant spinning in ridiculously low shorts and dancing in her sensible brown pumps is coming from a completely sane place, and as adorable and cute as she is, Sam doesn’t seem to be as smitten with her as she is with him. He reeks of opportunistic intentions. REEKS. If anyone is going to blow this open, it’s you. Again, with baited breath I wait… 💕

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kat's avatar
Kat
Jul 8, 2022

Ahh. It’s all so heartbreaking. There is a bigger story for sure. Someone is still pulling the strings.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica Reed Kraus
50 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture