Hey everyone,

Happy Friday. I’m short on time (working on a couple things to share here next week) but I wanted to swing by and say that I am reopening the deep dive on Sam, which I shelved once Britney’s conservatorship was legally dissolved. At the time it felt like the right thing to do. She was “free,” that’s what we all wanted, what we were all hoping for, but unfortunately red flags have only continued to pop up surrounding this new chapter in her life.

I’ve held my tongue for as long as possible, not wanting to stir up any unnecessary concerns but now that a few sources, previously connected to Spears, have reached out expressing their growing concern for Britney, I feel like it’s cause for closer examination.

The email I received two weeks ago from a woman in communication with Sam’s PR team I think is very telling. Evidence of him pitching himself to various brands using his marriage (and his exclusive proximity to Britney) as a main selling point. Proving he is obviously invested in this relationship as a business endeavor, to make money off of his involvement with Spears, just like everyone else involved in this twisted, tragic situation.

I have plenty more to untangle and unveil regarding this theory, but for now please consider the following.

“I was approached by an agency representing Sam Asghari for potential partnership opportunities. Their "selling point" was Britney, of course. They started by mentioning the wedding and that he offers a "peek inside his and Britney's lives." It immediately grossed me out, considering they just got married, but I didn't want to jump to conclusions. I decided to email you once I heard that she deleted her Instagram. First, her ex-husband, deleting her Instagram, and his thirsty PR attempts? It sounds fishy. I hate it for her so much, but fuck. I hope this helps.

Email (copy & pasted) From a woman who reached out with screenshots detailing this interaction

Email Screenshot / Sam’s PR people pitching his marriage to Britney as main selling point for sponsors (Screenshots of his posts, announcing their engagement, more than tripled all other stats)

Questions raised by a concerned follower via email (Thank you, M)

1. Mathew Rosengart's connection to CAA. Cade Hudson is also employed by CAA and may have played a role in the conservatorship. The celebrities whom the IG promotes (as well as a number who were at the 'wedding') are represented by CAA.

2. Why has Rosengart not gone after justice for Britney against those who held her in the conservatorship all those years? Her dad, Lou Taylor, Robin, Jodi, Cade, etc.? Why is he seemingly allowing the statute of limitations to run out for the charges on the wiretapping of her home?

3. What is the sealed care plan that Britney is still in? Why is Jodi Montgomery still essentially her conservator? When was Jodi Montgomery actually first a part of the conservatorship? (Seems there may be evidence that she entered the scene back in 2009, not 2020 like previously thought).

4. Why haven't people from Britney's pre-conservatorship life been able to reach her since November? Lance Bass and Felicia have said as much. Lance said there is still a wall of people around her who don't want people from her pre-conservatorship life in her life.

5. Why have we not heard directly from Britney since June 2021? Even though she said she'd like to speak out once she was free.

6. Why is Britney never seen anywhere without one of her handlers (Sam or Vicky)?



7. Who is Vicky? Was she hired because she is the daughter of a man who works for Sony Music? What role does Sony play in the conservatorship? Why did she change the date on her LinkedIn for when she started working for Britney after people on Twitter called out the fact that she was hired in August 2021 -prior to Jamie being removed from the conservatorship?

8. Does Britney actually have any access to her instagram? Or do those around her use it to present her in a certain way that furthers their goals?

9. Was Britney really pregnant? Did she know that the world was told that she was? Why did the insta captions regarding the 'miscarriage' sound so cold and callous and not like Britney at all?

10. Why would she have her wedding, as well as her wedding 'portraits', taken in the place she was held captive for so many years?

11. Does Michael Kane have control of Britney's finances and the Britney brand?