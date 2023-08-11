“The sexual revolution promised liberation. Fifty years on, we ask: has it delivered?”

In an era where it is controversial even to define what a woman is, the best thing we can do is raise our voices in unguarded discussions about where the future of feminism is headed. The art of healthy discourse has dissolved in recent decades, but The Free Press is taking the initiative by amplifying the conversation with a ringside debate. I've never been one for sports, but I can surely get behind competing intellects punching back at glaring social discrepancies on a well-lit stage in a historical amphitheater in downtown LA.

"The sexual revolution promised liberation. Fifty years on, we ask: has it delivered? That's the urgent question we're going to tackle live at the Ace," said Weiss. "We live in an era in which debate has become impossible. At The Free Press, we believe it's never been more necessary. I cannot wait to be on stage with these four brilliant women to discuss a subject that impacts every man, woman, boy, and girl." - Bari Weiss, as moderator

I'll be there with friends. I'd love to see you, too, if you can swing it!

For those who cannot attend, expect a full recap told from varying perspectives to land here following.

When: September 13, 2023 @ 7p PT

Where: The Theatre at The Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles

Debaters: Grimes + Sarah Haider Vs. Anna Khachiyan + Louis Perry.

“I have chosen to no longer be apologetic for my femaleness and my femininity. And I want to be respected in all of my femaleness because I deserve to be.” - Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

* This event, the first in a national series of events brought to you by The Free Press, is sponsored by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) — America’s leading free speech organization.

About: Founded in December 2022, The Free Press is “a new media company built on the ideals that were once the bedrock of American journalism: honesty, doggedness, and fierce independence. We publish investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is—with the quality once expected from the legacy press, but the fearlessness of the new.”