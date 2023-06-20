House Inhabit

Savannah Smiles
Jun 20, 2023

The trailblazers always reap the most carnage. You are one of the few voices I trust and respect 🩷

Rachel Morgan
Jun 20, 2023

Personally, I was soooo relieved to finally see some real discussion regarding Britney’s current state. I remember following her on IG and thinking , “Um...does anyone else see what’s going on here? Does anyone else have a bad feeling that something isn’t right?” And then to see the copious amounts of comments from “fans” and stans denying it and saying she’s fine, living her best life, she’s free, etc. and ignoring and refusing to believe or consider that there might be some bigger, more serious problems at play was the final straw and I had to unfollow. I am SO glad that you published your newsletter about this since it gave me some “closure”, if that makes sense and I could stop wondering if I was the only one suspecting she’s on drugs, etc. We love what you do and we love your bravery for always seeking and saying the truth. ❤️❤️ thank you!

