Photos by Denise Bovee

Good Morning, America!

We’re up early, watching live from our hotel. (Told you Melania would come in a hat!) After the outdoor ceremony was canceled, everything kept changing by the minute. Initially, we had a suite to watch the parade, but that got nixed too. So here we are, in bathrobes with bottled cokes in hand, gearing up for another long night of celebration.

It’s freezing—a bitter cold that gave way to brief snow flurries yesterday afternoon. Arlo took a train in from NYC once he saw how much fun we were having.

Earlier in the morning, I toured the Capitol, where Mike Johnson stopped by to greet us in his office. Did you catch the live?

The evening was packed with events, beginning with the Spotify luncheon (I literally thought I discovered an unknown raw talent—Riley Greene—LOL!) and leading into the Power 30 Awards inauguration party. Sponsored by TikTok, the event honored influencers who supported U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Who Was There: Influencers, Taylor Lorenz, Alex Bruesewitz, Waka Flocka, CJ Pearson (National Co-Chair of the GOP Youth Advisory Council), Riley Gaines, and even Britain’s former Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

We capped the night at the Turning Point party at the Salamander Hotel. Over plates of pasta, we danced on a glowing dance floor and watched the Village People perform live with the Charlie Kirk crew on stage.

Tonight is the MAHA and Liberty Ball. Stay tuned for surprise updates and keep and eye out for LIVE alerts!