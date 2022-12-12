A couple of weeks ago, just before I gave up the moody mid-century house I rented in the Hollywood Hills during the first month of trial, I invited the journalists covering Weinstein for Sunday brunch. Hoping to get aquatinted with everyone outside of the dismal halls of the Clara Shortridge courthouse, where Masterson recently hung a jury and OJ Simpson and Phil Spector evaded convictions decades ago. Historic hallways drain the life from you, sitting stagnant for days on end awaiting word of a verdict like we're all doing now. Going on day six.

Brunch was a nice break. A sun-drenched morning in November splayed out on a warm wood deck with a panoramic view of the city peaking above the fence, enjoying champagne and Mediterranean takeout, connecting over gossip, trial fodder, and introductions that stretch beyond the auto greeting, "what outlet are you with?"

This week I’m back home embracing the return of a semi-steady routine and working like crazy to tie up all of the last big posts I planned to share here before the New Year. Outside of that, I’m recovering from the brutal White Lotus finale (aren’t we all?) watching a rainstorm clear up from bed, preparing for our annual Christmas party Saturday, and a new puppy arriving en route from Utah (courtesy of a begrudging Santa) next week.

Holiday stresses, but make it cute and overly committed.

Upcoming Features:

A two-part podcast with @kanyesposts

The debut of the 'Framing Ghislaine' series

Intimate conversations with two of Weinstein's victims (one of whom has never spoken out before, until a phone call I took from her yesterday)

An in-depth Eyes Wide Shut review, drawing in Rothchilds & old Kubrick conspiracy theories

The long last chapter to a painfully delayed wrap-up to Depp vs. Heard.

