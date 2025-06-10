Greetings from the 14th floor of a rented apartment in the Financial District. I arrived late last night by train to find a mini fridge stocked with Bethenny Frankel–approved “supermodel” snacks—save for cottage cheese. There’s a shortage in the city. Three stores were wiped clean—casualties of the TikTok protein craze and Frankel’s viral hacks convincing us we should subsist on cottage cheese stuffed into hollowed bagels and mixed with hot sauce, tricking the senses into accepting it on taco bowls.

I left Los Angeles just as the protests were gaining steam. Dozens of freeway exits were shut down. On the way to the airport, we passed overpasses freshly graffitied with “fuck America” and “fuck ICE.” Mexican flags draped over tent encampments with small fires already burning. By the time I was in the air, Trump was threatening to arrest Newsom. Newsom was threatening to sue Trump. Flags were burning. Rocks were flying. It’s only escalated from there.

Back in Orange County, summer has arrived beneath the layer of fog we’ve come to expect from the coast in June. It’s depressing, but familiar now. On the news I see tanks from Camp Pendleton—just a few miles past our freeway exit—rolling toward the city as backup to another “summer of love” taking shape.

Elon’s calmed down and back to hearting Trump’s posts. Alex Jones is reminding us that he predicted all of this—the riots ramping up before nuclear demise sets in. Greta’s noble sailing intervention was interrupted by the Israeli government. The latest photos show her accepting a sandwich from a soldier with a smile.

My boys are scattered their first week of freedom. Rex, who hates school, is finally free to surf until sunset—or past it when the swell is good. Leon is off on his first overnight fishing charter; I get photo updates of the fish he’s caught. He’s so proud of himself. Hayes skipped sailing lessons because of a sprained wrist. On his good hand, the fading outline of a Sharpie heart from the last day of school bears his girlfriend’s initials in the center. And Arlo, recovering from a skating injury seems to be in good hands. He FaceTimed to show me the swelling—iced and elevated by a blue-eyed model who briefly appeared onscreen to assure me he was doing fine.

Life is moving fast, but easier to juggle when school’s out.

A reporter from a trusted outlet with the kind of eyes that always seem to be smiling sat across from me at the office two weeks ago and asked why I’m so drawn to controversial women. I laughed because it’s true, and gave the kind of answer I thought was probably better suited for print—when the truth is: I think life is too short to concern oneself with only mild-mannered breed of feminism. I’ve always been drawn to the defiant and the disgraced women who shape culture, only to be entirely devoured by it. Tabloid obsessions with complicated backstories are always the most alluring subjects.

Which brings me to this summer’s fixation: the witches of modern-day. The canceled and convicted, characterized by different industries and sin, faced with similar style public executions.

Last summer, I tracked the arc of controversial men running for president. I crossed the country, attended rallies, sat through donor dinners, and watched up close as two competing candidates ultimately merged in an alliance that took us all to the White House.

This year, my focus has shifted to female ambition and the public downfalls attributed to it.

Amid the renewed Epstein uproar, Alan Dershowitz casually popped up last week to suggest a presidential pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell. Her case is currently under review by the Supreme Court. She remains the only person convicted for Epstein’s crimes.

My group chats are glued to the Karen Reed trial.

And my recent post on Elizabeth Holmes—a superficial skim questioning the fairness of her sentencing—drew unexpected curiosity from unexpected parties. A few editors reached out asking what I know and why I’m interested in her now. As if these stories and subjects have expiration dates. Eighty-two percent of my readers voted that her sentence was too harsh. A few sources close to her reached out after the article posted, eager to go on record in her defense—sensing the audience here is open minded enough to entertain another side. I’ve been collecting those threads and will share what I’ve learned later this month, in a series I didn’t expect to expand on. But that’s always how it goes.

Yesterday, I made it to the National Press Club in D.C. for the premiere of Roseanne Barr’s new film—a cinematic resurrection of an original patriot and typically miscast feminist icon. It screened in a liberal-leaning venue with navy seats and mahogany wood paneling lined by flags of varying nations. I sat front row and watched her in red Loewe sunglasses and silver studded crocs threaten to curb-stomp a reporter she called a Nazi when he brought up genocide in Gaza.

I loved the film.

I love Roseanne.

I’ll have a full review for you later.

I’m lingering now in New York on an “off” week chasing conclusions to a few subplots. Clitoral stroking and orgasms on trial, literally. Nicole Daedone and Rachel Cherwitz, co-founders of the orgasmic meditation empire OneTaste, were just convicted of conspiracy to commit forced labor after five weeks of spiritual pageantry and awkwardly intimate testimony. They now face up to twenty years in prison.

In one clip sent to me, they accuse Rachel Cherwitz of being an actual witch. I thought it was satire, so I requested transcript of the grilling and got this animation in return.

Apparently, prosecutors were convincing enough in proving they ran “a cult-like operation that entrapped vulnerable women in a web of unpaid labor, crushing debt, and unwanted sexual acts—all sold as empowerment and healing.”

The defense argued it was all consensual.

The jury disagreed.

Also dragging on is the slow death of MeToo. In a courtroom on another side of town, Harvey Weinstein’s retrial is deadlocked. Jess Mann, as main witness for the prosecution, left the stand in tears three weeks ago. Her second time testifying against him. The jury is exhausted—requesting coffee today to fuel ongoing deliberations.

I’m on my way there now.

At the center of both cases is Jennifer Bonjean—the abrasively polarizing defense attorney whose shrewd courtroom presence is evident even in still images on Getty showing her entering court with a briefcase and razor-sharp bob, arm-locked with Bill Cosby.

“Rape defender.”

The best in the business.

I’d want to know everything about her based simply on these photos.

Expect a summer dedicated to that. Curious reckoning of fragments pulled from each of these stories in which women are tied to the stake but arguably deserving of more obsessive examination.

It’s where I thrive.

The moral binary we’ve created leaves little room for contradiction. I know there is always more to be learned in the mess of it all.

In this focus, my motive is not absolving anyone, but exposing how cultural obsession leads to character obliteration. What we choose to fixate on. Who we choose to elevate and erase.

I’m gripped by all of it.

Consider it the summer of the witch. Estrogen rich. Scorpio drafted and produced.

More soon.