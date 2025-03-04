Since Trump took office we've witnessed a major shake-up within the FBI, with Kash Patel at the helm working in coordination with Pam Bondi. Last week, the Epstein files debacle sparked online outrage and skepticism after the anticipated release of declassified documents fell flat. Unwittingly — as you know — I got dragged into the whole White Bindergate fiasco.

Now, Bondi has revealed that the Department of Justice has received additional Jeffrey Epstein files from the FBI following last week’s failed document release. Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday night, she confirmed that a "truckload" of Epstein files had been delivered after she gave the agency a new firm deadline.

"I gave the FBI a deadline of Friday at 8 a.m. to get us everything," Bondi explained. "And a source had told me where the documents were being kept—Southern District of New York, shocker. So we got them all by Friday at 8 a.m."

"Thousands of pages of documents," she continued. "I have the FBI going through them... and Director Patel is going to get us a detailed report on why the FBI withheld all of those documents."

Bondi also accused the Biden administration of deliberately sitting on the files.

"No one did anything with them. And why were they sitting in the Southern District of New York? I want a full report on that," she said. "Sadly, these people don't believe in transparency. But more than that, I think a lot of them don’t believe in honesty."

"And it's a new day. It's a new administration. Everything's going to come out to the public. The public has the right to know—Americans have a right to know."

Then, James Dennehy — the top FBI agent in New York and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who joined the bureau after the 9/11 attacks, was abruptly ousted yesterday.

He claims he wasn’t given any explanation for the decision from Washington.

Shane Cashman Noticed a Connection HIH Readers Will Appreciate:

He Explains: “There is an interesting connection between James Dennehy, the New York FBI chief who was forced to resign yesterday, and the Jeffrey Epstein case. Jeffrey Epstein’s former cellmate in the NYC federal jail was Nicholas Tartaglione. Tartaglione is accused of attacking Epstein in their cell— though he continues to deny these accusations. After the supposed attack, Epstein was moved to a different cell where he would allegedly take his life. James Dennehy happens to be from Chester, New York, which is the site of where Nicholas Tartaglione is accused of abducting four men in a drug deal gone wrong. The four men were abducted and executed and buried on a pig farm in upstate New York. Dennehy has been in the FBI since 2002. It seems like too odd of a connection to ignore—and could perhaps lead to a network of corruption that has helped to conceal the facts of the Epstein / Tartaglione case. The NYC federal jail where Epstein died was shut down. News of Dennehy’s resignation comes in the wake of Attorney General Pam Bondi accusing the NYC FBI office of withholding documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. “Late Friday, I was informed that I needed to put my retirement papers in today, which I just did. I was not given a reason for this decision," Dennehy announced. Dennehy was appointed as assistant director to the New York field office by Christopher Wray in September 2023. Dennehy garnered attention recently by sharing an office-wide email vowing to “dig in” against the Trump administration in its attempts to purge the FBI of agents who investigated the events of January 6 at the nation’s capitol.”

Question: Is it possible this connection potentially leads to a larger web of corruption within the NY’s FBI office?

Thoughts?

Please stay turned for another long audio drop this week detailing Nick’s case + Comey’s role in it.

Spoiler: It gets weirder.