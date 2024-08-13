With the Depp trial came an onslaught of celebrity followers obsessed with watching his trial unfold incessantly in my story slides. I was the number one online coverage for those six wild weeks. I became a respected point of pop culture, something between a tabloid and an awkward stand-in for a failing Vanity Fair. During the trial, I gained the trust of celebrities typically cautious in online communication with strangers. They began dropping into my DMs to gossip, share tips, and fill in missing pieces to my pop culture tales and deep dives.

For a while, it was everything I wanted—life as a rogue gossip columnist with top-notch sources popping by as anonymous tipsters.

Then politics happened.

I started posting images of Trump, and many of these celebrities dropped like flies—even those I knew who secretly liked him. The idea of being associated with an influencer who posted sometimes flattering insights on Trump was too risky to entertain.

A reporter noticed the celebrity drop-off and brought it up on a phone call a couple of months ago:

Q: “You are aware that Bella Hadid unfollowed?”

A: “Good. I can go back to complaining about manufactured faces in modeling.”

Q: “Melanie Griffith?”

A: “No interest, no loss.”

Q: “What about Griffin Dunne?”

A: Long pause… “That one stings.”

Parting with idols has become a comfortable habit. For instance, Dominick Dunne, Griffin’s father, a writer I long worshiped, is likely not the man I imagined. Too many people have relayed horror stories about him, including one shared by a couple I dined with in NY. They were staying at the Chateau when Dominick lived there. According to the wife, he was prone to tossing wine bottles out of his second-story window, nearly splitting the heads on guests below on certain belligerent occasions.

As for Dunne’s pedigree, there is no way Joan Didion would have tolerated a woke paradigm. Nor would any of the trend setting writers and artists from that era.

What’s funny is that as I shifted into politics, my interest in celebrities dropped too. I didn’t care anymore. The breakup, you could say, was mutual. Overnight, it was as if I couldn’t stand looking at them—whether in gala gowns or street style highlights. I was painfully bored by it all; fake features, fake romances, and overly orchestrated lifestyles. Designer houses and bags seemed irrelevant. A life long investment in Hollywood happenings dissolved entirely. Being on the road has a lot to do with it. Why dedicate my time to phony people when I can engage with real ones who express unique opinions and arguments?

This change also led to a growing disillusionment with the superficiality of Hollywood and an increasing interest in more substantive discussions about freedom, authenticity, and societal trends.

At the end of the day, aren’t they all just pretty puppets for the agenda?

Why are so many celebrity kids suddenly trans? Is it a trend that caught on, or are they helping usher in the “new normal”? Why did they enforce shots and masks in those stupid advertisements while secretly protesting the vaccine on text threads with natural healers? Why won’t Kourtney Kardashian support RFK publicly when we all know she supports him privately? Doesn’t billions of dollars help liberate you from fear of industry rejection? What good is all that money if it doesn’t buy you freedom from groupthink? Why are Jay-Z and Beyoncé not criticized for stepping away from philanthropic endeavors to aid the communities they grew up in?

The answer isn’t particularly interesting: well-styled, self-involved cowards making bad movies because Harvey Weinstein went to prison at the same time woke infestation poisoned quality filmmaking. All the thrilling stuff is dead. Moral lectures overshadowed what we loved about the big-screen escape, contributing to the extinction of movie theaters and the disinterest in big-budget releases.

As my following has gradually flipped, professional athletes have continued to replace celebrities. Boxing champs, MMA fighters, Olympic swimmers, and professional surfers—all kinds of health-conscious people who care about medical freedom and free speech have latched on. I now attract both secret and not-so-secret Kennedy and Trump supporters earning their income in various sports fields. All of this came to mind today when I saw that Dana White followed me. I wondered why. I mention it because it highlights just how dramatic the shift is. I have nothing in common with Dana White other than his anti-cancel culture rage, but these days that’s maybe more than enough.

Remember when he pulled Peloton bikes from all his gyms after hearing the company threatened Theo Von for interviewing RFK? I didn’t know him then, but I loved him for it.

We need more of that and less of all the rest.