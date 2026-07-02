House Inhabit

House Inhabit

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Tiffani McClain's avatar
Tiffani McClain
1d

Love you Jess!!! Just wanted to say I’m really glad you gave yourself permission to step away. 💛 I’m praying for you, that the Lord would meet you in the quiet, restore your heart, and bring peace one day at a time. No pressure to be “back.” We’re here whenever you’re ready. And don’t forget - look up 🙏

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1 reply by Jessica Reed Kraus
Michele's avatar
Michele
1d

Come to me all who are weary and heavy laden and I will give you rest.. Jesus

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