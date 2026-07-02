“Life is full of surprises, some good, some not so good.” — Pablo Picasso

In five years, I’ve never disappeared from this space for this long. I wish I could say it was something within my control—a spontaneous summer sabbatical to realign my focus, or reinvigorate my work. But that is not the case. My absence is the result of a faltering mental state, frayed focus, and a bruised spirit. It’s been a difficult few weeks. Stepping away was my attempt to avoid slipping into a deeper depressive spiral. Logging off felt like turning off a television that had been blaring static at full blast. I’d forgotten how healing quiet can be.

When I’m in a healthier place, I’ll return to posting daily. Until then, I’ll be here more sporadically, sharing specific updates and archival highlights as we mark America’s 250th anniversary.

Thank you for reading.

Thank you for staying.

With love,

JRK