On the red carpet, as tradition goes, we expect our beloved actors to appear in dazzling form, possessing special vibrance and channeling their most charming selves, no matter the plight or scandal they might be privately battling. And while some excel effortlessly at this skill, delivering clever quips to random Tiktok personalities that have come to regrettably replace Joan River's cutting brilliance at the mic, others find themselves caught off guard by the unfamiliar and often overly enthusiastic faces trailing them upon their entrance.

Enter Hugh Grant, in the permanent role of an eternally flappish Brit known for quick wit and dry humor, at the center of a cringe-worthy interview led by a clueless but exuberant Ashley Graham as peppy American counterbalance to Grant's coarse British sensibilities. Given Nicole Kidman's sudden preference for odd soft-porn poses, and the buffet of young celebrity skin exposed on the "champagne" colored carpet, you would think gratuitous nudity as an unfortunate fashion trend, or peculiarly spiked pre-party cocktails might be the leading topic of post-Oscar night discussions, but alas - the aging vixen and the spotlighted vaginas on sparkling display were eclipsed by good ole' Hugh Grant. And one exceptionally awkward interview. An interaction that went viral hours after it aired sparking a debate about the nature of Grant's demeanor and the doltishness of Graham's questioning.

Leaving us to wonder whether his behavior was rude or simply a reflection of traditional British humor clashing with polite American fawning.

As most of you probably saw, Hugh offered Graham little enthusiasm in response to her questions. Her inquiries - to be fair - resembled selections pulled from a prompt you’d give a school-aged kid who won a radio show competition to interview celebs at an award show to reference. She could not pivot, as most these days cannot, so as the interview painfully progressed Grant responded with more biting humor and dismissive comments. Once he finally gave up and dismissed the whole event as a trite example of "Vanity Fair" - a literary nod Ashely Graham mistook for the actual Oscar (after) party, I raised a toast to such a grumpily poetic surrender.

Personally, maybe selfishly, I found his uncensored annoyance refreshing. Others (like Piers Morgan) said it was evidence of an ungrateful "dick." On the bright side, it got everyone talking about Hugh Grant, instead of the toss of naked starlets in thonged disgrace, which I had anticipated.

So, enjoy this brief pop culture rewind, where hopefully a few new details were happily unearthed for you.

A Historic Hollywood Love Story

I remember when I first “discovered” Hugh Grant. I was in high school and my mom and I were smitten by this new English heartthrob on scene. We were staying at a small shingled beach house on the boardwalk in Newport Beach, the only vacation we took as a family in the 90s, watching his scandal unfold in the weeks leading up to the debut of his latest movie. We, like everyone, were enchanted by his combination of boyish looks and quirky English humor. Even then he was a master at self-deprecation. His smirky, flickering confidence was irresistible on that big screen.

And of course the accent...

His romance with Liz Hurley solidified our intrigue. They were almost exotic, but somehow still wholesomely familiar. Their good looks, beyond complimentary. They looked like they could be brother and sister, sharing the same good skin, thick hair, and dashing smiles coupled with polished English wit. The quintessential "picture-perfect" couple of that era.

Their fashion and undeniable chemistry, a defining peak in 90’s pop culture. And that iconic Versace safety pin moment, with all of her God given curves in agreeance, will live forever in infamy.

The Blow Job Heard Round the World

The romance, however, would come crashing down in 1995, when Grant was caught cheating on Hurley with a Hollywood prostitute in a scandal that rocked their relationship and left Hurley grappling with the magnified humiliation of his reckless infidelity. Just as they were each rising to stardom, his indiscretions overshadowed everything else.