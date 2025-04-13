"If you have the power to eat alone in a restaurant, or sit alone in a cinema, then you have the power to do absolutely anything you want in life." — Daniel Craig

Hello and happy Sunday.

For us, it’s the last day of spring break, and I’m stuck in bed with a mild head cold that’s sucked all the life out of me. Our second bathroom is newly finished. I came home to find it matched exactly what I’d hoped for—which, as anyone who’s ever renovated knows, is rarely the case.

While our home is drenched in natural light, this little bathroom is dark and moody. It feels like stepping into the inside of a shell, with raw, irregular tile, slate floors, and primitive wood shelving built in. I’ll share photos once it’s fully complete. Now that I’m home more, I’m finally committed to a decor revival. So many things need revamp and revising.

“Eating as a simple means of ending hunger is one of the great liberties of being alone, like going to the movies by yourself in the afternoon or, back in those golden days of youth, having a cigarette in the bathtub. It is a pleasure to not have to take anyone else's tastes into account or explain why I like to drink my grapefruit juice out of the carton. Eating, after all, is a matter of taste, and taste cannot always be good taste. The very thought of maintaining high standards meal after meal is exhausting. It discounts all the peanut butter that is available in the world.”

— Ann Patchett, Alone in the Kitchen with an Eggplant: Confessions of Cooking for One and Dining Alone

In spite of my congested head, I finished another book and spent most of the morning marveling at the atrocity that is Coachella fashion. Every outfit I scroll past is worse than the last. Even the most attractive celebrities aren’t spared—they’ve surrendered completely to this sloppy, monstrous version of boho chic.

I know I’m of an ancient era, but it seems like the only people who ever truly pulled off stylish festival wear were the English girls. Think Alexa Chung, Sienna Miller, and Kate Moss in hot pants and muddy rubber boots, sloshing through the rain with pints in hand at Glastonbury. It was the only time I genuinely cared about what women wore to a festival. And honestly, the only inspo anyone still needs. TikTok is a horror to the art of it.

Anyway—the topic I’m posing today isn’t festival dos and don’ts. It’s solo dining.

Last week, at an airport restaurant, I overheard two women in their mid-twenties talking about how they could never dine alone. It was a shared, unshakable opinion. The idea was “embarrassing,” even shameful—something to be avoided at all costs.

It stuck with me. I started to wonder if this is an age thing, a gender thing, or maybe a confidence thing. I don’t remember ever harboring that fear, even when I was younger. But then again, I had three kids by the time I was 29, so there weren’t many opportunities in my twenties to go anywhere alone—let alone out to eat. I guess I never had to worry about how a solo dinner might affect my social reputation.

As a teenager, I spent a lot of time alone reading. I always thought the idea of sitting solo at a roadside café was romantic, thanks to the Jack Nicholson movies that proved it. My interests didn’t always align with those around me, so I indulged them on my own. Isn’t that how the better parts of our character are formed?

We '90s kids were the last to grow up with uninterrupted inner monologues before cell phones arrived and rewired our teenage brains. What a gift, to come of age just before the era of constant comparison began.

Remember when Jewel said, “In silence, we find out who we want to become”?

That said, I do love dining with others—communal dinners are a huge part of my work life now, especially while traveling. But I also eat alone often, particularly in unfamiliar cities. And I’ve grown to love it deeply. To me, it feels like the ultimate midlife luxury. Self-care in its simplest form. Give me a solo dinner in a well-lit restaurant over a fancy facial any day.

To sit with a book or a laptop, order exactly what I want, and people-watch without the pressure of entertaining someone across the table—it’s peaceful. When your job requires constant intake and endless conversation, the ability to sit and not engage is like taking a big deep breath to recalibrate. I’ve always had a pretty easy switch between extrovert and introvert. I love being around people—but I crave solo sittings.

At home, it’s slightly less appealing.

A couple of years ago, we were in Paris for just 48 hours. Friends sent long lists of must-see spots and tourist stops. We ignored all of them. One day, we had a picnic in front of the Louvre. The next, Mike went off to explore local music shops with Arlo while I sat alone at a street-side café (outward-facing, as they do), watching effortlessly chic women of all ages circle the market across the way until the sun set.

Aside from the lazy boat ride we took along the Seine, that café moment was my favorite part of the trip. I could’ve stayed there all week.

Lately, women’s magazines are calling solo dining a rising trend. Apparently, the stigma around a table for one is finally starting to fade.

Before overhearing that conversation at the airport, I hadn’t realized how common the fear of it still was.

I always thought we all quietly lived by the Bourdain rule:

“Eat at a local restaurant tonight. Get the cream sauce. Have a cold pint at 4 o’clock in a mostly empty bar. Go somewhere you’ve never been. Listen to someone you think may have nothing in common with you. Order the steak rare. Eat an oyster. Have a Negroni. Have two. Be open to a world where you may not understand or agree with the person next to you, but have a drink with them anyway. Eat slowly. Tip your server. Check in on your friends. Check in on yourself. Enjoy the ride.”

He obviously knew what was up.

Maybe that’s the whole point—whether it’s a quiet meal or a corner seat in Paris, solitude has a way of bringing us back to ourselves by way of mundane pause.

What about you?

Dining Alone: Love or Loathe?

And what about movies—do you enjoy a solo theater date? I’m a mix. Some films I insist on seeing alone (anything by Terrence Malik). But more often than not, I like having someone next to me to debate and review with after the credits roll.

Eating popcorn alone is somehow notably less enjoyable.