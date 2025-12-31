“I told Tim I wanted nothing to do with it and it he didn’t call off that plan I would go public. He said he would call it hurt my family if I didn’t play ball.”

Forgive me. I genuinely don’t know what day it is, which is pretty standard for this hazy stretch between Christmas and the New Year. I’m also in rough shape due to a lingering head cold, which might be Covid, though I’m not even sure what “counts” as Covid anymore.

Whatever it is, I’d just like it to go away.

Because I’ve been so focused on wrapping up this two-part deep dive into Candace Owens, I haven’t fully absorbed what’s unfolding in Minnesota. Ideally, I’d like to spend more time tracking journalism I respect rather than what I’ve come to loathe. I realize this is still an actively unfolding situation, so feel free to correct anything I get wrong.

Here’s What I Have so Far:

The current scramble to expose alleged daycare fraud in Minnesota ignited after an explosive YouTube video by Nick Shirley went viral. Shirley exposed that a single daycare center received approximately $3.67 million in Child Care Assistance Program funds, while lacking basic administrative infrastructure, such as enrollment paperwork.

Shirley also visited an autism service program. According to figures he cites, roughly $228 million was allocated in 2024 for autism-related Medicaid services in Minnesota. Allegation is that lax oversight has allowed bad actors to exploit public funding streams meant for vulnerable children.

He’s publicly called on Governor Tim Walz to address the issue.

But now we’re all wondering just how dark Walz is.

In the wake of the video, Somali-run daycare centers dependent on public assistance programs have come under intense scrutiny nationwide. Independent investigators are now frantically combing through public records, funding data, and licensing information, trying to uncover financial irregularities that seem to be surfacing faster than I can track.

And I know I’ve been highly skeptical of investigations that get overrun by speculative theories, but Melissa Hortman’s death is one I’ve always found highly suspicious, and swiftly silenced. She was murdered in the early morning hours of June 14, 2025, in what authorities described as a targeted attack at her home in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. She and her husband were both shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Officials determined, almost immediately, this was not random violence, but a deliberate assault aimed at elected officials.

The suspect arrived wearing a creepy human mask — identified as Vance Luther Boelter, a 57-year-old Minnesota man with no law-enforcement background. According to charging documents, Boelter disguised himself as a police officer, wearing dark tactical clothing, a vest, and a realistic law-enforcement-style mask meant to conceal his face while mimicking authority.

Officials said the disguise was convincing enough that victims and neighbors initially believed he was legitimate.