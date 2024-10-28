One of the most commonly asked questions these days is what my plans are post election.

As an extension to what I do here on SUBSTACK, I'm beyond excited to introduce my next endeavor: The Jessica Reed Kraus Network—an interactive, members-only community where independent political commentary meets pop culture insights like never before. As a member, you'll gain exclusive access to me and my network of friends, family, and experts, who will bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider perspectives, and unfiltered conversations on politics, media, and entertainment.

Think TMZ but with an eclectic array of independent voices weighing in on culture.

Membership will include invitations to live, interactive discussions on the most relevant topics, featuring candid Q&A sessions, one-of-a-kind interviews with influential guests, and personal stories from my own family life. The JRK Network is your all-access pass to staying ahead of the curve and engaging in conversations that are shaping (and disrupting) culture today:

In-depth analysis of breaking headlines and cultural shifts

Revealing the deeper truths in pop culture and politics

Exploring social movements and their lasting impact

Honest critiques of today’s media landscape

Powerful Storytelling with a Focus on Social Justice



Join me for my first live show debuting on Thursday, November 14th—just days after the upcoming election! Sign up now to become a member and secure your exclusive invite to this unfiltered, members-only event.

Enjoy 50% off for November and December!



I’m so looking forward to welcoming you into the conversation!



With Love

JRK