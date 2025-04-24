House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rachel Morgan's avatar
Rachel Morgan
1m

Wow, this is also my first time hearing about this. This screams serial killer to me, so eerie. Really curious to see what else unfolds.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jade-Snow's avatar
Jade-Snow
8m

https://berkshiredistrictattorney.com/human-remains-identified-as-susan-lockwood/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture