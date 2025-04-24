Fears Escalate as Cops Make Another Grim Discovery in the Picturesque Town

Bodies are turning up across New England. Eight now and counting. Wooded trails, quiet bike paths, and forgotten stretches of land in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts have become the setting for grim crime scenes.

The victims are mostly women. The pattern so far is scattered but chilling.

Online sleuths are convinced the deaths are connected but law enforcement remains hesitant to link them.

This week brought another discovery: a woman, unresponsive found near a bike path along the 1500 block of Hall of Fame Avenue in Springfield, Massachusetts, pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is pending. For now, Springfield Police Department is calling it an "unattended death."

“The SPD Homicide Unit, under the direction of Captain Trent Duda, is conducting an unattended death investigation in conjunction with the Hampden DA Murder Unit, pending an autopsy by the Medical Examiner,” said department spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

But online, theories are already spiraling ahead of the facts, claiming this isn’t just another random body.

Since March, seven other victims have been discovered in towns like Groton, Killingly, New Haven, Norwalk, Foster, Framingham, and Plymouth. Some remains have been identified; others, too decomposed for proper identification. All were found in eerily similar conditions—remote, quiet, and isolated.

“No information at this time suggesting any connection,” said Connecticut State Police.

Springfield PD has echoed that, calling it "just rumors."

Yet, lack of answers is fueling mounting suspicions. Searches for “New England serial killer” have spiked since the first week of April and a Facebook group dedicated to the murders now boasts over 65,000 members, actively dissecting every update, map, and coroner's report. Reports of a knife-wielding man in the woods of Groton and Salem, as well as sightings of a silver Tacoma following and harassing women and children before an arrest in Plainfield, have surfaced.

Peter Valentin, a forensic science professor at the University of New Haven, points out that the Springfield case appears to be a recent death. Officers on the scene checked for vital signs, which sets it apart from earlier discoveries where the remains were more decomposed.

Different timelines and states of decomposition make it harder to connect the deaths.

Peter Valentin, chair of the Forensic Science Department at the University of New Haven’s Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences, told Fox News Digital that the fact police responded to reports of an unresponsive person “strongly suggests someone who did not exhibit post-mortem signs that would negate the need to check for vital signs."

“If someone is in full rigor mortis, there’s no need to check for a pulse because rigor mortis means they are unequivocally dead. This was a very recent death, unlike the others attributed to the New England serial killer,” Valentin said.

Still, a pattern is forming that’s clear enough to have New Englanders asking: What is really going on?

Of the eight confirmed victims, four were women. A fifth, found in Killingly, is believed to be a woman in her forties to sixties. The others remain unidentified, with no known ties between them.

At the moment, we have a string of deaths, a map full of pins, and a region on edge.

Whether these cases are connected or not, people in the area are tracking names, bodies, and patterns, wondering if this is just a tragic coincidence or the beginning of something much darker.